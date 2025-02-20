Investor Communications Japan Expands Partnership With Broadridge For Handling Participant Information Disclosure Requests On Its Electronic Proxy Voting Platform

ICJ, Inc, (Investor Communications Japan) announced today that they will further utilize the services of global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), to handle part of their electronic proxy voting service platform’s data processing following the full-scale launch of the Japan Securities Depository Center (JASDEC) 2025 project. ICJ is a joint venture by Broadridge and Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Broadridge’s solution will enable ICJ to continue this service after the current solution and infrastructure are decommissioned in accordance with the security enhancement of the JASDEC2025 New Shareholder Information System initiative.

“To date, we have worked closely with Broadridge operating our joint electronic proxy voting platform for over 1,800 Japanese issuers, launching the ESG Access service in August 2024, and now we have decided to further expand this collaboration to promote the digitalization of data processing and the enhancement of security,” said ICJ President, Shigeo Imakiire. “Given Broadridge’s proven global track record of leveraging transformative technology to expand corporate governance, we are excited to enhance our client services with the digitalization of the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) process.”

“Broadridge is proud to support the ongoing growth of ICJ, by providing innovative digital technology solutions to benefit issuers and investors and help modernize the industry in compliance with market changes such as JASDEC2025,” said David Runacres, President of APAC at Broadridge. “With our history of delivering transformative technology, clients confidently rely on us to provide the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications.”

ICJ, who provides electronic proxy voting platform services for Japanese issuers and domestic and global institutional investors aiming to digitalize the AGM process, will use Broadridge JASDEC Processing Solution (JASDECPS) for the process of managing proxy voting data and reduce administrative risks and errors, while incorporating the safe and secure handling of subscriber information into the process.

JASDEC is the Central Securities Depository (CSD) responsible for the equities, corporate bond and investment trust settlement infrastructure in Japan. Its upcoming major system changes, referred to as JASDEC2025, are expected to go live by Q1 2026. ICJ will adopt JASDECPS for administrative data flows related to requests for disclosure of shareholder inquiry codes to JASDEC, which are carried out by ICJ on behalf of financial institutions participating in its electronic voting platform.

Broadridge and ICJ offer a range of services to support smooth transitions for clients in the event of such major system changes in capital markets infrastructure.