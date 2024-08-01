Investor Communications Japan And Broadridge Launch ESG Solution For Corporate Issuers In Japan, Solution Enables Firms To Evaluate And Improve Their ESG Performance

ICJ, Inc.(Investor Communications Japan), a joint venture by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), and the Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. (TSE), today announced the launch of ESG Access, a solution that enables Japanese corporate issuers to assess their performance across environmental, community, employee and governance issues.

“At a time when ESG considerations have become increasingly important to Japanese firms, we are excited to collaborate with Broadridge to provide our clients with deep insights on their ESG performance relative to peers,” said Shigeo Imakiire, ICJ President. “ICJ has significantly improved corporate governance practices and investor communications through the Electronic Voting Platform and innovative engagement enhancing services between issuers and institutions for the last two decades. The launch of this new service is our latest initiative for issuers, enabling our clients to better understand how the world sees them and drill down into the organizations and agencies reporting on their company.”

“This service provides Japanese corporate issuers with greater transparency and understanding of their ESG scores, enabling them to improve and pinpoint ways to boost their ratings and standing in the marketplace,” said Demi Derem, Senior Vice President, Investor Communications Solution at Broadridge. “Better understanding their ESG profile and how it can be improved will enable companies to strengthen relations with their stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, employees, board members and others. We look forward to continuing the expansion of our partnership with ICJ.”

ESG Access uses a proprietary algorithm to convert over 300 million data points into a single rating, aggregating over 800 sources including SRI/ESG analysis firms, government databases, publications and research reports, every month across 148 countries covering 30,000 companies. The service provides efficiencies to clients by removing the need for tedious, time consuming work of collecting and analyzing data from dozens of rating agencies, tracking it over years and allows clients to strategically focus on improving their ratings.