Investor Activity On GPW In October 2024

GPW Main Market equity turnover reached PLN 33.5 billion in October 2024, an increase of 6.4% year on year. Average daily equity turnover was PLN 1.25 billion. The broad market index WIG gained 1.39% year to date in 2024.
- PLN 28.8 billion – Main Market EOB equity turnover value (down 4.3% YoY)
- PLN 1.25 billion – average daily EOB equity turnover value (down 8.5% YoY)
- PLN 245.8 million – structured product turnover value (up 11.2% YoY)
- PLN 122 million – total ETF and ETC turnover value (down 15.7% YoY)
Equity Market
The last 12 months on the Warsaw Stock Exchange have been marked by rising company valuations and equity turnover. The WIG index reached 79,550.32 points at the end of October, gaining 11.1% year on year. GPW Main Market total equity turnover value increased by 6.4% year on year to PLN 33.5 billion. EOB equity turnover value was PLN 28.8 billion, down by 4.3% year on year. Average daily EOB equity turnover value dropped by 8.5% year on year to PLN 1.25 billion.
NewConnect total equity turnover value was PLN 121.6 million in October 2024, down by 33.9% year on year. NewConnect EOB equity turnover value dropped by 35.6% year on year to PLN 117.8 million.
GlobalConnect turnover value increased seven-fold from PLN 0.5 million in October 2023 to PLN 3.6 million in October 2024.
Derivatives Market
Total derivatives turnover volume was 0.8 million instruments in October 2024, a decrease of 37.3% year on year. Index futures turnover decreased by 37.0% year on year to 563,100 futures. Currency futures turnover decreased by 46.4% year on year to 139,000 futures. Single-stock futures turnover was 100,400 futures, down by 22.1% year on year in October 2024.
Structured Product and ETF Market
Structured product turnover value increased by 11.2% year on year, reaching PLN 245.8 million in October 2024. Total ETF and ETC turnover value decreased by 15.7% year on year and reached PLN 122 million.
Debt Market
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst reached PLN 122.8 billion at the end of October 2024 vs. PLN 104.6 billion at the end of October 2023. Catalyst EOB bond turnover value increased by 8.1% year on year to PLN 557 million.
Treasury BondSpot Poland total bond turnover value was PLN 79.5 billion in October 2024 vs. PLN 33.3 billion in October 2023, up by 138.3% year on year.
Capitalisation of GPW Listed Companies
The capitalisation of the 368 domestic companies listed on the GPW Main Market amounted to PLN 723.9 billion (EUR 166.3 billion) at the end of October 2024. The total capitalisation of the 411 domestic and foreign companies reached PLN 1,545.8 billion (EUR 355.1 billion). New Listings
October saw the fourth largest IPO in the history of GPW. Zabka Group Societe Anonyme was newly listed on the GPW Main Market. The value of the offering amounted to PLN 6.45 billion. The sale of Zabka Group shares was the fourth largest IPO in Europe this year.
Shares of Dark Point Games, which specialises in the production of action RPG video games, were newly listed on NewConnect. The value of the offering amounted to PLN 1.25 million.
Bonds issued by NDI Finance with a total nominal value of PLN 70 million were newly listed on Catalyst in October.
Investor Activity on GPW Markets in October 2024
