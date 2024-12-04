Investor Activity On GPW In November 2024

November brought an increase in GPW Main Market equity turnover, which rose by 11.3% year on year to PLN 27.7 billion. Average daily equity turnover increased by 21.9% year on year and reached was PLN 1.44 billion. The broad market index WIG gained 1.16% year to date in 2024.

PLN 27.3 billion – Main Market EOB equity turnover value (up 10.3% YoY)

PLN 1.44 billion – average daily EOB equity turnover value (up 21.9% YoY)

PLN 267.4 million – structured product turnover value (up 30.4% YoY)

PLN 139 million – total ETF and ETC turnover value (up 42.3% YoY)

Equity Market

Equity turnover on the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased in November 2024. GPW Main Market total equity turnover value reached PLN 27.7 billion, up by 11.3% year on year. EOB equity turnover value was PLN 27.3 billion, up by 10.3% year on year. Average daily EOB equity turnover value stood at PLN 1.44 billion, up by 21.9% year on year. The WIG index reached 79,369.82 points at the end of November, gaining 6.9% year on year.

NewConnect total equity turnover value was PLN 96 million in November 2024, down by 50.9% year on year. NewConnect EOB equity turnover value dropped by 51.2% year on year to PLN 92.1 million.

GlobalConnect reported a spectacular spike in investor activity in November 2024 as equity turnover value reached PLN 8.4 million and increased 16-fold from PLN 0.5 million in November 2023.

Derivatives Market

Total derivatives turnover volume was 0.9 million instruments in November 2024, a decrease of 18.5% year on year. Index futures turnover decreased by 23.5% year on year to 537,000 futures. Currency futures turnover decreased by 16.6% year on year to 229,000 futures. Single-stock futures turnover was 109,000 futures, down by 3.0% year on year in November 2024.

Structured Product and ETF Market

Structured product turnover value increased by 30.4% year on year, reaching PLN 267.4 million in November 2024. Total ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 42.3% year on year and reached PLN 139.0 million.

Debt Market

The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst reached PLN 128.8 billion at the end of November 2024. Catalyst EOB bond turnover value decreased to PLN 386.0 million in November 2024, down by 27.1% year on year.

Treasury BondSpot Poland total bond turnover value was PLN 96.9 billion in November 2024, up by 194.9% year on year.

Capitalisation of GPW Listed Companies

The capitalisation of the 366 domestic companies listed on the GPW Main Market amounted to PLN 727.3 billion (EUR 169 billion) at the end of November 2024. The total capitalisation of the 409 domestic and foreign companies reached PLN 1,496.6 billion (EUR 347.7 billion).

New Listings

Shares of two companies were newly listed on NewConnect in November. The offering of G-DEVS, which specialises in the production and publication of PC games and add-ons, was worth PLN 237,000. The other new listing of MADNETIC GAMES, operating on the video games market, was accompanied by a public offering and the sale of existing shares worth PLN 1.7 million.

Bonds of INTERNETOWY FUNDUSZ LEASINGOWY S.A. worth PLN 6 million were newly listed on Catalyst in November.