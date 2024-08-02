Investor Activity On GPW In July 2024

GPW Main Market equity turnover reached PLN 23.9 billion in July 2024, an increase of 23.3% year on year. Average daily equity turnover on the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased to PLN 1.03 billion, up 11.8% year on year. The broad market index WIG gained 7.50% year to date in 2024.

PLN 23.7 billion – Main Market EOB equity turnover value (up 22.5% YoY)

PLN 1.03 billion – average daily EOB equity turnover value (up 11.8% YoY)

PLN 270.1 million – structured product turnover value (up 40.1% YoY)

PLN 120.2 million – total ETF and ETC turnover value (up 65.9% YoY)

Equity Market

July 2024 saw stock prices rise on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. GPW Main Market total equity turnover value reached PLN 23.9 billion, an increase of 23.3% year on year. EOB equity turnover value rose 22.5% year on year to PLN 23.7 billion. Average daily EOB equity turnover value was PLN 1.03 billion, up 11.8% year on year. The WIG index closed July 2024 at 84,345.70 points, gainingn7.50% year to date.

NewConnect total equity turnover value was PLN 178.1 million in July 2024, up 2.0% year on year. NewConnect EOB equity turnover value rose 2.3% year on year to PLN 177.5 million.

GlobalConnect equity turnover value reached PLN 2.8 million in July 2024, rising more than sevenfold year on year.

Derivatives Market

Total derivatives turnover volume was 0.8 million instruments in July 2024, an increase of 6.2% year on year. Index futures turnover increased by 17.3% year on year to 546,500 futures. Currency futures turnover decreased by 27.7% year on year to 144,500 futures. Single-stock futures turnover was 91,000 futures, up by 23.9% year on year.

Structured Product and ETF Market

Structured product turnover value increased by 40.1% year on year, reaching PLN 270.1 million in July 2024. Total ETF and ETC turnover value increased significantly by 65.9% year on year and reached PLN 120.2 million.

Debt Market

The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst reached PLN 118.2 billion at the end of July 2024. Catalyst EOB bond turnover value amounted to PLN 904.2 million, an increase of 141.8% year on year.

Treasury BondSpot Poland total bond turnover value was PLN 77.5 billion, up 37.6% from PLN 56.3 billion in July 2023. Capitalisation of GPW Listed Companies The capitalisation of the 368 domestic companies listed on the Main Market in July 2024 amounted to PLN 788.3 billion (EUR 183.5 billion). The total capitalisation of the 410 domestic and foreign companies reached PLN 1,566.1 billion (EUR 364.6 billion). New Listings Two companies were newly listed on NewConnect in July 2024. The public offering of MENTZEN, a provider of tax and legal advisory and accounting services to microfirms, small and mid-sized companies, was worth PLN 12.6 million. The other new listing was LICHTUND, an independent video game developer specialised in indie premium games, whose IPO was worth PLN 6.8 million. Corporate bonds of the real estate developer art.Locum worth PLN 20 million were newly listed on Catalyst in July 2024. *** The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl Investor Activity on GPW Markets in July 2024 (attachment)

