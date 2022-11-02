Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – October 2022

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value decreased by 37.8% YoY to PLN 19.6 billion

Index futures turnover volume increased by 123.4% YoY to 865,500 contracts

Non-Treasury bonds EOB turnover value on Catalyst increased by 114.1% YoY to PLN 498.0 million

Bonds turnover value on TBSP decreased by 66.2% YoY to PLN 12.3 billion

Structured products turnover value decreased by 14.9% YoY to PLN 250.0 million

ETF turnover value increased by 111.6% to PLN 76.2 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 66.7% to 8.0 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 31.5% YoY to 10.4 TWh

In October 2022, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 22.0 billion, representing a 31.3% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 37.8% year on year to PLN 19.6 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 935.5 million, a 37.8% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of October 2022, the WIG index closed at 50,432.55 points, representing a 31.5% decrease year on year.

Total October 2022 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 74.9% year on year to PLN 117.6 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 71.4% year on year and stood at PLN 106.8 million.

Total October 2022 derivatives turnover volume was 1,287,500 contracts, representing a 56.7% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 123.4% year on year to 865,500 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 27.1% year on year to 140,000 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 19.3% year on year to 262,000 contracts.

In October 2022, structured products turnover value decreased by 14.9% year on year to PLN 250.0 million. ETF turnover value increased by 111.6% year on year to PLN 76.2 million.

At the end of October 2022, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 93.8 billion, compared to PLN 98.0 billion at the end of October 2021. In October 2022, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 114.1% year on year to PLN 498.0 million.

In October 2022, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 12.3 billion, compared to PLN 36.4 billion in October 2021, representing a 66.2% decrease year on year.

Total October 2022 electricity turnover volume was 8.0 TWh, representing a 66.7% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 6.8% year on year to 2.6 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 74.4% year on year to 5.5 TWh.

Total October 2022 natural gas turnover volume was 10.4 TWh, representing a 31.5% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 6.4% year on year to 2.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 37.5% year on year to 8.2 TWh.

Turnover volume of October 2022 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2, was 1.3 TWh, representing a 37.6% decrease year on year.

In October 2022, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 31.8% year on year to 5.8 ktoe3.

October 2022 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 4.5% year on year to 3.2 TWh.

At the end of October 2022, the market capitalisation of 372 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 508.5 billion (EUR 108.0 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 417 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,027.7 billion (EUR 218.3 billion).

Shares of the companies RED CARPET MEDIA GROUP S.A. (offering value: PLN 4.5 million), LONGTERM GAMES S.A. (offering value: PLN 4.5 million) and EMPLOCITY S.A (offering value: PLN 1.7 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in October 2022.

In October 2022, GPW held 21 trading sessions, the same as in October 2021.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.

1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.

2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg)​.

3 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.