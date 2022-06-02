Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – May 2022

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value decreased by 14.0% YoY to PLN 24.3 billion

Index futures turnover volume increased by 34.5% YoY to 643,600 contracts

Non-Treasury bonds EOB turnover value on Catalyst increased by 213.7% YoY to PLN 843.1 million

Bonds turnover value on TBSP decreased by 12.0% YoY to PLN 33.3 billion

Structured products turnover value increased by 8.4% YoY to PLN 273.0 million

ETF turnover value increased by 47.5% to PLN 89.0 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 50.9% to 11.5 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 16.1% YoY to 12.2 TWh

In May 2022, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 24.5 billion, representing a 24.6% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 14.0% year on year to PLN 24.3 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,154.9 million, an 18.1% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of May 2022, the WIG index closed at 57,432.29 points, representing a 13.4% decrease year on year.

Total May 2022 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 56.8% year on year to PLN 176.9 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 58.0% year on year and stood at PLN 167.5 million.

Total May 2022 derivatives turnover volume was 1,049,100 contracts, representing a 31.1% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 34.5% year on year to 643,600 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 28.4% year on year to 132,600 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 130.5% year on year to 241,600 contracts.

In May 2022, structured products turnover value increased by 8.4% year on year to PLN 273.0 million. ETF turnover value increased by 47.5% year on year to PLN 89.0 million.

At the end of May 2022, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 96.9 billion, compared to PLN 99.6 billion at the end of May 2021. In May 2022, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 213.7% year on year to PLN 843.1 million.

In May 2022, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 33.3 billion, compared to PLN 37.8 billion in May 2021, representing a 12.0% decrease year on year.

Total May 2022 electricity turnover volume was 11.5 TWh, representing a 50.9% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 0.1% year on year to 2.8 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 57.7% year on year to 8.7 TWh.

Total May 2022 natural gas turnover volume was 12.2 TWh, representing a 16.1% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 35.0% year on year to 1.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 13.4% year on year to 11.0 TWh.

Turnover volume of May 2022 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),2 was 3.2 TWh, representing a 15.9% increase year on year.

In May 2022, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 6.3% year on year to 13.3 ktoe3.

May 2022 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 44.2% year on year to 3.1 TWh.

At the end of May 2022, the market capitalisation of 376 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 585.8 billion (EUR 128.0 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 421 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,165.2 billion (EUR 254.6 billion).

In May 2022, GPW held 21 trading sessions, compared to 20 trading sessions in May 2021.

Sustainable bank securities of Santander Bank Polska S.A. (issue value: PLN 0.5 million) and corporate bonds of INVEST TDJ ESTATE sp. z o.o. (issue value: PLN 115 million) and NOVDOM sp. z o.o. (issue value: PLN 20 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in May 2022.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.