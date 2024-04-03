Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – March 2024

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book [1] equities turnover value increased by 30.7% YoY to PLN 32.2 billion

NewConnect Electronic Order Book equities turnover value decreased by 12.8% YoY to PLN 154.4 million

Index futures turnover volume increased by 0.1% YoY to 1,030,600 contracts

Aggregate ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 4.3% YoY to PLN 125.3 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 16.5% YoY to 10.7 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 29.2% YoY to 10.1 TWh

In March 2024, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 33.3 billion, representing a 34.3% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 30.7% year on year to PLN 32.2 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.61 billion, a 50.3% increase year on year. On the last trading day of March 2024, the WIG index closed at 82,745.58 points, representing a 41.2% increase year on year.

Total March 2024 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 22.7% year on year to PLN 156.1 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 12.8% year on year and stood at PLN 154.4 million.

Total March 2024 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 1.0 million, compared to PLN 0.2 million in March 2023.

Total March 2024 derivatives turnover volume was 1.6 million contracts, representing a 19.5% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 0.1% year on year to 1,030,600 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 49.1% year on year to 355,300 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 9.0% year on year to 148,000 contracts.

In March 2024, structured products turnover value decreased by 40.4% year on year to PLN 161.6 million. Aggregate ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 4.3% year on year to PLN 125.3 million.

At the end of March 2024, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 117.2 billion, compared to PLN 94.2 billion at the end of March 2023. In March 2024, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 28.1% year on year to PLN 308.6 million.

In March 2024, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 37.6 billion, compared to PLN 43.0 billion in March 2023, representing a 12.4% decrease year on year.

Total March 2024 electricity turnover volume was 10.7 TWh, representing a 16.5% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 1.6% year on year to 4.3 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 24.1% year on year to 6.4 TWh.

Total March 2024 natural gas turnover volume was 10.1 TWh, representing a 29.2% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 10.6% year on year to 2.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 35.8% year on year to 7.9 TWh.

Turnover volume of March 2024 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 1.4 TWh, representing a 30.5% decrease year on year.

In March 2024, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 18.5% year on year to 9.5 ktoe [3].

March 2024 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 11.0% year on year to 5.2 TWh.

At the end of March 2024, the market capitalisation of 368 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 808.6 billion (EUR 187.2 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 410 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,583.3 billion (EUR 366.6 billion).

Shares of the companies JR HOLDING ALTERNATYWNA SPÓŁKA INWESTYCYJNA and RENDER CUBE (both transferred from NewConnect) were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in March 2024.

Municipal bonds of the City and Spa Municipality of Muszyna (issue value: PLN 20 million) and of the Municipality of Swarzędz (issue value: PLN 35 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in March 2024.

In March 2024, GPW held 20 trading sessions, compared to 23 trading sessions in March 2023.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by the GPW Group

