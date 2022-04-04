Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – March 2022

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book1 equities turnover value increased by 22.4% YoY to PLN 43.8 billion
In March 2022, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 44.3 billion, representing an 8.3% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 22.4% year on year to PLN 43.8 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,904.7 million, a 22.4% increase year on year. On the last trading day of March 2022, the WIG index closed at 64,900.36 points, representing an 11.7% increase year on year.
Total March 2022 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 61.9% year on year to PLN 319.2 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 62.0% year on year and stood at PLN 315.6 million.
Total March 2022 derivatives turnover volume was 1,780,000 contracts, representing a 15.8% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 50.7% year on year to 985,600 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 18.7% year on year to 292,800 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 23.3% year on year to 465,200 contracts.
In March 2022, structured products turnover value increased by 64.8% year on year to PLN 465.1 million. ETF turnover value increased by 56.8% year on year to PLN 110.4 million.
At the end of March 2022, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 98.3 billion, compared to PLN 102.8 billion at the end of March 2021. In March 2022, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 305.7% year on year to PLN 878.6 million.
In March 2022, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 55.4 billion, compared to PLN 42.5 billion in March 2021, representing a 30.2% increase year on year.
Total March 2022 electricity turnover volume was 13.9 TWh, representing a 24.6% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 3.4% year on year to 3.1 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 29.0% year on year to 10.8 TWh.
Total March 2022 natural gas turnover volume was 10.2 TWh, representing a 1.7% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 24.3% year on year to 2.5 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 14.2% year on year to 7.7 TWh.
Turnover volume of March 2022 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2, was 2.5 TWh, representing a 17.2% decrease year on year.
In March 2022, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 24.3% year on year to 8.6 ktoe3.
March 2022 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 2.7% year on year to 4.9 TWh.
At the end of March 2022, the market capitalisation of 380 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 656.3 billion (EUR 141.1 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 426 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,249.6 billion (EUR 268.6 billion).
In March 2022, GPW held 23 trading sessions, the same as in March 2021.
The shares of the company SPYROSOFT were newly listed on the Main Market in March 2022 (transfer from NewConnect).
The shares of the company SDS OPTIC S.A. (offering value: PLN 11 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in March 2022.
The municipal bonds of the Urban Municipality of Mielec (offering value: PLN 58 million), the Municipality of Słupsk (offering value: PLN 13.3 million), and the City of Kielce (offering value: PLN 167.5 million) were newly listed Catalyst in March 2022.
The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.
- Trading in the session, net of block trades.
- Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
- ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe