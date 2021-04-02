Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – March 2021

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book1 equities turnover value increased by 39.5% YoY to PLN 35.8 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 30.8% YoY to PLN 831.0 million
- Derivatives turnover volume decreased by 13.6% YoY to 1,500,000 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 108.6% YoY to PLN 42.5 billion
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 37.5% to 18.4 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 32.6% YoY to 10.0 TWh
- Turnover in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 133.6% YoY to 4.8 TWh
In March 2021, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 40.9 billion, representing a 57.2% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 39.5% year on year to PLN 35.8 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,556.5 million, a 33.5% increase year on year. On the last trading day of March 2021, the WIG index closed at 58,081.50 points, representing a 39.5% increase year on year.
Total March 2021 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 31.6% year on year to PLN 837.7 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 30.8% year on year and stood at PLN 831.0 million.
Total March 2021 derivatives turnover volume was 1,500,000 contracts, representing a 13.6% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 43.0% year on year to 654,100 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 11.4% year on year to 246,700 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 107.4% year on year to 606,100 contracts. Options turnover volume decreased by 53.4% year on year to 26,300 contracts.
In March 2021, structured products turnover value decreased by 23.8% year on year to PLN 282.2 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 51.7% year on year to PLN 70.4 million.
At the end of March 2021, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 102.8 billion, compared to PLN 95.6 billion at the end of March 2020. In March 2021, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 18.2% year on year to PLN 216.6 million.
In March 2021, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 42.5 billion, compared to PLN 20.4 billion in March 2020, representing a 108.6% increase year on year.
Total March 2021 electricity turnover volume was 18.4 TWh, representing a 37.5% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 9.5% year on year to 3.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 42.7% year on year to 15.2 TWh.
Total March 2021 natural gas turnover volume was 10.0 TWh, representing a 32.6% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 2.2% year on year to 3.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 42.1% year on year to 6.8 TWh.
Turnover volume of March 2021 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),2 was 3.0 TWh, representing a 33.5% increase year on year.
In March 2021, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 25.0% year on year to 11.3 ktoe3.
March 2021 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 133.6% year on year to 4.8 TWh.
At the end of March 2021, the market capitalisation of 382 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 568.7 billion (EUR 122.0 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 433 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,135.1 billion (EUR 243.6 billion).
Shares of the company Genomtec S.A. (offering value PLN 8.0 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in March 2021.
Bonds of the City of Puławy (offering value: PLN 24 million), the City of Tarnobrzeg (offering value: PLN 27.2 million) and the City of Konin (offering value: PLN 26.2 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in March 2021.
In March 2021, GPW held 23 trading sessions vs. 22 trading sessions in March 2020.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe