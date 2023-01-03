Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – December 2022

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value decreased by 24.8% YoY to PLN 17.0 billion

Index futures turnover volume increased by 35.2% YoY to 763,100 contracts

Bonds EOB turnover value on Catalyst increased by 5.0% YoY to PLN 386.3 million

ETF turnover value increased by 11.7% to PLN 77.2 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 36.2% to 11.3 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume increased by 2.0% YoY to 17.5 TWh

In December 2022, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 17.3 billion, representing a 28.4% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 24.8% year on year to PLN 17.0 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 811.4 million, a 24.8% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of December 2022, the WIG index closed at 57,462.68 points, representing a 17.1% decrease year on year.

Total December 2022 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 44.6% year on year to PLN 224.3 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 41.9% year on year and stood at PLN 216.8 million.

Total December 2022 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 182,300.

Total December 2022 derivatives turnover volume was 1,611,900 contracts, representing an 0.2% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 35.2% year on year to 763,100 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 35.9% year on year to 117,200 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 15.4% year on year to 708,000 contracts.

In December 2022, structured products turnover value decreased by 30.6% year on year to PLN 164.3 million. ETF turnover value increased by 11.7% year on year to PLN 77.2 million.

At the end of December 2022, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 92.6 billion, compared to PLN 95.1 billion at the end of December 2021. In December 2022, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 5.0% year on year to PLN 386.3 million.

In December 2022, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 20.6 billion, compared to PLN 26.2 billion in December 2021, representing a 21.6% decrease year on year.

Total December 2022 electricity turnover volume was 11.3 TWh, representing a 36.2% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 15.3% year on year to 3.4 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 46.6% year on year to 7.9 TWh.

Total December 2022 natural gas turnover volume was 17.5 TWh, representing a 2.0% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 29.0% year on year to 2.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 10.7% year on year to 14.9 TWh.

Turnover volume of December 2022 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),2 was 1.9 TWh, representing a 23.6% decrease year on year.

In December 2022, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 48.0% year on year to 11.8 ktoe3.

December 2022 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 50.4% year on year to 5.3 TWh.

At the end of December 2022, the market capitalisation of 371 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 574.7 billion (EUR 122.5 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 415 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,114.2 billion (EUR 237.6 billion).

Shares of the company CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES (transfer from NewConnect) were newly listed on the Main Market in December 2022.

Shares of the companies UF GAMES S.A. (offering value: PLN 0.9 million) oraz BRIDGE SOLUTIONS HUB S.A. (offering value: PLN 0.9 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in December 2022.

In December 2022, GPW held 21 trading sessions, the same as in December 2021.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.

