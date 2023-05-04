Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – April 2023

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value decreased by 23.3% YoY to PLN 17.6 billion

Index futures turnover volume increased by 12.5% YoY to 571,600 contracts

ETF turnover value increased by 65.5% YoY to PLN 90.5 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 9.2% to 11.2 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume increased by 12.7% YoY to 8.6 TWh

In April 2023, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 18.0 billion, representing a 22.3% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 23.3% year on year to PLN 17.6 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 975.2 million, a 19.0% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of April 2023, the WIG index closed at 62,948.50 points, representing a 9.0% increase year on year.

Total April 2023 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 35.2% year on year to PLN 161.7 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 33.0% year on year and stood at PLN 160.1 million.

Total April 2023 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 667,200.

Total April 2023 derivatives turnover volume was 822,200 contracts, representing an 8.8% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 12.5% year on year to 571,600 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 38.5% year on year to 147,700 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 37.6% year on year to 80,500 contracts.

In April 2023, structured products turnover value decreased by 46.7% year on year to PLN 140.5 million. ETF turnover value increased by 65.5% year on year to PLN 90.5 million.

At the end of April 2023, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 100.6 billion, compared to PLN 97.5 billion at the end of April 2022. In April 2023, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 5.7% year on year to PLN 829.5 million.

In April 2023, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 28.8 billion, compared to PLN 33.8 billion in April 2022, representing a 14.8% decrease year on year.

Total April 2023 electricity turnover volume was 11.2 TWh, representing a 9.2% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 58.6% year on year to 4.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 30.8% year on year to 6.4 TWh.

Total April 2023 natural gas turnover volume was 8.6 TWh, representing a 12.7% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 17.7% year on year to 1.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 23.7% year on year to 6.9 TWh.

Turnover volume of April 2023 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2, was 2.1 TWh, representing a 38.9% decrease year on year.

In April 2023, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 9.0% year on year to 8.3 ktoe3.

April 2023 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 10.0% year on year to 3.7 TWh.

At the end of April 2023, the market capitalisation of 374 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 621.5 billion (EUR 135.4 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 417 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,277.8 billion (EUR 278.5 billion).

Shares of the companies COLUMBUS ENERGY (transfer from NewConnect) and DB ENERGY (transfer from NewConnect; capital raised in the IPO – new issue value: PLN 10.8 million) were newly listed on the Main Market in April 2023.

Shares of the companies PROSTA GIEŁDA S.A. (offering value: PLN 3.2 million), YETIFORCE S.A. (offering value: PLN 8.9 million) and ROBS GROUP LOGISTICS S.A. (offering value: PLN 3.0 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in April 2023.

Municipal bonds of Gmina Białe Błota (issue value: PLN 25 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in April 2023.

In April 2023, GPW held 18 trading sessions, compared to 19 trading sessions in April 2022.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.

1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.

2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg)​.

3 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.

