Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – April 2021 - Trading On GPW Group Markets

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value decreased by 6.1% YoY to PLN 22.1 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 53.1% YoY to PLN 509.9 million
- Derivatives turnover volume decreased by 23.5% YoY to 648,600 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 107.4% YoY to PLN 38.2 billion
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 51.8% to 11.8 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 37.2% YoY to 8.7 TWh
In April 2021, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 22.5 billion, representing a 4.9% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 6.1% year on year to PLN 22.1 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,104.8 million, a 6.1% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of April 2021, the WIG index closed at 60,810.55 points, representing a 31.9% increase year on year.
Total April 2021 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 50.9% year on year to PLN 540.4 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 53.1% year on year and stood at PLN 509.9 million.
Total April 2021 derivatives turnover volume was 648,600 contracts, representing a 23.5% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 31.5% year on year to 357,100 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 28.5% year on year to 147,500 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 28.4% year on year to 124,800 contracts. Options turnover volume decreased by 17.1% year on year to 19,200 contracts.
In April 2021, structured products turnover value decreased by 29.9% year on year to PLN 188.4 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 25.8% year on year to PLN 74.4 million.
At the end of April 2021, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 102.5 billion, compared to PLN 93.5 billion at the end of April 2020. In April 2021, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 43.8% year on year to PLN 307.3 million.
In April 2021, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 38.2 billion, compared to PLN 18.4 billion in April 2020, representing a 107.4% increase year on year.
Total April 2021 electricity turnover volume was 11.8 TWh, representing a 51.8% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 6.7% year on year to 3.0 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 59.3% year on year to 8.9 TWh.
Total April 2021 natural gas turnover volume was 8.7 TWh, representing a 37.2% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 73.7% year on year to 3.6 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 57.0% year on year to 5.0 TWh.
Turnover volume of April 2021 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 2.0 TWh, representing an 11.0% decrease year on year.
In April 2021, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 25.1% year on year to 12.3 ktoe[3].
April 2021 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 4.8% year on year to 1.9 TWh.
At the end of April 2021, the market capitalisation of 380 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 598.1 billion (EUR 131.0 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 430 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,172.1 billion (EUR 256.7 billion).
Shares of the companies Creepy Jar (transfer from NewConnect) and Captor Therapeutics (offering value PLN 183.95 million) were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in April 2021.
Shares of the companies Image Power S.A. (offering value PLN 4.3 mln zł), Legimi S.A. (offering value PLN 3.9 million), Tenderhut S.A. (offering value PLN 0.3 million), Stilo Energy S.A. (offering value PLN 11.3 million), Gamivo S.A. (offering value PLN 24.3 million), Drago Entertainment (offering value PLN 2.0 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in April 2021.
Corporate bonds of the Anvim S.A. (offering value PLN 50 million) and municipal bonds of the City of Świnoujście (offering value PLN 100 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in April 2021.
In April 2021, GPW held 20 trading sessions, the same as in April 2020.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe