Investing In The Public Option: Promoting Growth In Our Public Markets Remarks At The SEC Speaks In 2020, SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee Oct. 8, 2020

Thank you, Stephanie [Avakian], for that kind introduction. I look forward to this conference every year because it provides an opportunity for a thoughtful, substantive dialogue between the Commissioners, the agency’s expert staff, and a wide range of market participants about the important work the Commission is undertaking on behalf of American investors and markets. This year is no exception, and although we are meeting today in a virtual format rather than the Ronald Reagan Building as in years past, I applaud the event’s organizers for their dedication to pressing ahead in the midst the current challenges. This year, perhaps more than most others, it is critical that the Commission and the Commissioners engage with market participants and the public about the challenges facing our markets.[1]
The Benefits to Issuers and Investors of the Public Markets
I want to talk today about the state of public markets and public offerings, as well as some promising recent developments for going public. This is an expansive topic to be sure, but one that sometimes takes a backseat to discussions about how the Commission can expand the private markets. This, despite the seismic shift that has occurred over the last decade in the balance between public and private markets, with roughly 70% of capital now raised in private markets.[2]
Setting that aside for the moment, let me focus on the opportunities afforded by public offerings. As an initial matter, the federal securities laws provide robust registration and reporting requirements, which have created a comparatively level playing field for investors—even the smallest investors—and allowed them to participate in returns in our public markets, often described as the envy of the world.[3] Indeed, the U.S. has a uniquely broad retail investor base for direct equity investments.[4] The principal feature of public offerings that puts smaller investors on a relatively equal footing with larger investors and corporate insiders is disclosure—simple access to standardized, accurate, and reliable information. Audited financial statements in particular provide a cornerstone of confidence in public markets, helping to ensure that investors can rely on the fundamentals of their investment.
In addition to reliable disclosure, investing in the public markets brings myriad other benefits for investors. They typically have more ready access to liquidity in the public markets, for example, either to invest additional capital or to exit an investment when it no longer serves their investment or diversification goals. And, importantly, public offerings provide reliably positive risk-adjusted returns for investors over time.[5] On that point, we often hear that the public market cannot offer the returns that investors, in exchange for heightened risks, may realize in the private market. Increasingly, however, research casts doubt on the extent to which the private market actually offers superior returns for any investors, let alone retail investors.[6] In fact, retail investors can expect to do worse in the private markets due to, among other factors, unequal access to the most lucrative opportunities, information asymmetry, and liquidity and dilution risk.[7] Thus we must protect and preserve public markets for the benefit of all investors, but especially for the benefit of retail investors.
The benefits of public offerings are not, of course, limited to investors. Issuers have traditionally been willing to take on the registration and reporting requirements of public listings because the public market provides them access to a huge pool of capital, the general public. One key trade-off between staying private and going public was fairly clear: an issuer would take on the obligations of a public offering because, among other things, it could raise more money from more investors than in a private offering. Recently, due in part to dramatic changes in the nature and size of the private market, that trade-off is less clear.[8]
The Current State of the Public Markets
Still, the public market is rich with opportunity for both issuers and investors. While there has been much discussion about the declining number of IPOs over the last couple of decades, there is substantial room for debate over whether the simple number of IPOs or number of public companies tells the full story.[9] Deal volume, for instance, indicates investors are putting more money in IPOs in recent years than they were during the dot com boom.[10] And recent data shows that we are currently experiencing a boom in IPOs.[11] Nevertheless, there are fewer IPOs and fewer public companies than there were two decades ago, and particularly fewer smaller IPOs.[12] Fewer smaller IPOs is especially concerning because it reduces opportunities for investors to participate in potentially high growth companies.
An oft-posited reason for this decline is the presence of “burdensome” regulations.[13] That idea has animated many of the regulatory changes we’ve seen in recent years.[14] In reality, there is a much more complex mix of factors at work. Some research suggests that small companies may find it more beneficial to be acquired by a larger company in the same industry rather than going public; the resulting economies of scale and scope may produce greater returns than the company could expect to generate organically on its own.[15] Moreover, there is evidence that a decline in small company IPOs was triggered by a decrease in demand for small IPOs among the nation’s largest mutual funds, which typically show a strong preference for highly-liquid securities.[16]
My former colleague, Professor Robert Jackson, also explored this issue, presenting compelling evidence that underwriters effectively impose a so-called “middle-market IPO tax” on smaller companies, charging higher fees and consistently underpricing the offerings.[17] The combination of these factors means that mid-market issuers can face a one-two punch when going public—the underpricing may leave a substantial amount of money on the table, and the underwriter may capture an outsize spread of the smaller-than-necessary offering proceeds.[18] Lastly, as I alluded to earlier, compelling scholarship has highlighted how the continued deregulation of private capital-raising undermines incentives to go public.[19] If issuers are able to access nearly unlimited capital in the private markets, there is significantly reduced incentive to undertake the efforts and expense needed to enter the public markets.
Thus, the actual picture of the public markets is more complex than the macro decline in IPOs and public companies would suggest. And the causes of the decline in IPOs and public companies are even more complex. We should therefore proceed with care in the approach we take to promoting public offerings, taking into account this complexity, rather than just reflexively blaming overregulation. There may well be areas in need of reduced regulation, but we should proceed in a balanced manner, with a nuanced understanding of the various dynamics involved, and based on data rather than intuition.[20]
We must also more carefully consider the interplay between public and private markets as we continue to loosen restrictions in both. We have steadily facilitated exempt offerings that are larger and more widely sold, including to the general public.[21] In other words, more like public offerings, but without the investor protections the public markets afford. In the process, we have repeatedly failed to take common-sense steps to gather data about the private markets, steps we proposed in 2013 but failed to complete.[22] As a result, neither the public nor the Commission benefits from reliable data to inform the considerable time and resources spent in this area.
At the same time, in the interests of facilitating public markets, we steadily reduce the relevant disclosure requirements, thus reducing the traditional benefits to investors these markets provide.[23] Thus, we chip away at important distinctions between these two markets from both sides, disincentivizing companies from going public with so much access to capital in the private markets, while at the same time, degrading the features and protections that public offerings provide. If we stay on this path, we may well see a continued decline in both quantity and quality of public offerings, to the detriment of all investors, but especially retail investors whose prosperity is directly linked to the success of public markets.
Promising Innovation
Thankfully, there have been some recent market developments and innovations that have the potential to help issuers address certain of the challenges involved in going public, and therefore enliven public markets and expand investor opportunities. I want to discuss two of those developments today—direct listings and special purpose acquisition companies (or SPACs).
Direct Listings
Direct listings are a relatively recent phenomenon, and they have undoubtedly increased in popularity over the past year.[24] The concept is fairly straight-forward: rather than engaging an underwriter and launching a traditional IPO, a direct listing allows owners of a private issuer’s securities to sell their holdings directly on a stock exchange.[25] While this requires the filing of a registration statement with the Commission, it is important to note that direct listings have not to this point involved sales by the issuers themselves, meaning it has not been a capital-raising opportunity for the issuer.[26] More recently, however, proposed changes to certain rules governing direct listings would permit issuers—rather than only selling shareholders—to sell shares in a direct listing.[27]
Without prejudging any such proposed changes, I think it’s worth taking a look at some of the potential pros and cons. Direct listings can offer unique advantages to issuers seeking a less expensive path to the public markets. Given the structure of a direct listing, this approach to capital raising has the potential to reduce the costs involved in going public. As an initial matter, a direct listing does not require an underwriter in the same way as a traditional IPO.[28] While an issuer will still require financial advisors and legal counsel to conduct due diligence and prepare required disclosures, it will no longer require an arrangement in which an underwriter or underwriting syndicate agrees to purchase the offering for resale.[29] This can substantially reduce the extent to which the underwriter is exposed to market risk, and should lead to lower expenses for the issuer.
Moreover, the offering of shares directly on an exchange will allow an issuer greater ability to sell at a price that reflects market forces, possibly avoiding or reducing the potential for significant underpricing.[30] And, importantly, the availability of direct listings as an alternative avenue for accessing the public markets may introduce competitive forces to the pricing of underwriting services in the market for traditional IPOs, thus benefitting other issuers that may choose that traditional route.
As the Commission considers these issues, it is also critical that we evaluate all of the ways in which this new approach to going public may affect investors and the markets more broadly. Easing the path to capital in the public markets is an important goal, but to work well, the outcome must benefit both issuers and investors. In this respect, there are two areas that deserve close attention.
First, while the omission of a traditional underwriter has the potential to reduce the cost of going public, it is important that the financial advisors and legal counsel involved in the due diligence process for a direct listing are properly incentivized to perform their role with a great deal of care. In a traditional IPO, an underwriter faces the potential for liability under the Securities Act for material misrepresentations or omissions in the registration statement.[31] This provides a strong incentive for underwriters to be thorough and exacting in the due diligence process. Nevertheless, the breadth of the statutory definition of “underwriter” may, depending on the facts and circumstances, be sufficient to encompass the activities of a financial advisor in a direct listing.[32]
Second, direct listings involving sales by both shareholders and issuers raise important questions about an investor’s options for recourse in the event of material misstatements or omissions in a registration statement. Section 11 of the Securities Act imposes liability on an issuer in such cases,[33] but the so called “traceability” requirement for a plaintiff to establish standing in such a lawsuit may present a significant barrier when the secondary market includes shares offered pursuant to multiple registration statements (or a combination of registered and unregistered shares).[34] While this issue is not necessarily unique to direct listings, they may present a higher degree of risk related to traceability. We’ve seen at least one district court decision thus far determining that Section 11’s tracing requirement does not apply to a direct listing,[35] but that issue is currently on appeal.[36] It is unclear how the law may evolve on this point, and it’s important for the Commission to consider whether investors are sufficiently protected under Section 11 when it comes to direct listings.
Special Purpose Acquisition Companies
Next, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, present another avenue for private issuers to enter the public markets. While SPACs have been around since the early 1990s, heightened activity in this space over the past couple of years has brought renewed interest and scrutiny to the ways in which SPACs may benefit both issuers and investors. In its simplest form, a SPAC is a shell company that raises capital in the public markets with the sole intention of identifying and merging with a target operating company.[37] The merger transaction provides the operating company with capital that it might otherwise raise in a traditional IPO, and SPAC shareholders become shareholders in the now-public operating company.
Similar to direct listings, SPACs have the potential to bring private issuers into the public market more quickly than would be possible in a traditional IPO.[38] Issuers may avoid much of the advance work involved in a typical IPO—such as an extensive roadshow—by merging with an existing SPAC that is already listed and traded in the public markets. As co-investors in the deal, SPAC sponsors have an economic interest in the long term success of the acquisition target as well as a reputational interest in pursuing and promoting an acquisition that will benefit investors. The entry of established firms in this space may benefit SPAC investors by offering experienced management at the helm of the SPAC in both identifying a worthwhile target and as a potential advisor or executive in the post-merger operating company.
As the Commission continues to evaluate this space, we should focus on how SPACs disclose the relevant risks and sponsor compensation. As a special purpose vehicle, initial investors in a SPAC rely heavily on the sponsor’s experience and expertise in identifying a target that will provide meaningful investment returns. In the short term, a SPAC investment acts largely as a blank check, so it is critical that the offering documents clearly disclose the material risks involved, as well as the ways in which the sponsor will be compensated for its services.
Likewise, the Commission should consider whether there are ways to further align the interests of sponsors and investors to ensure that sponsors are incentivized by the quality of any potential target. In most instances, a SPAC is required to return capital to investors if it has not identified a target company within 18 to 24 months of raising capital.[39] A significant source of the sponsor’s compensation, however, is comprised of shares in the post-acquisition operating company.[40] The requirement to return capital to investors, therefore, may create an incentive for sponsors to pursue a less-than-ideal acquisition in order to secure that compensation.[41] While the Commission’s rules currently require certain holding periods[42] and SPAC governing documents may impose additional terms on sponsors, I hope to hear from investors about whether the Commission should consider additional protections for investors in this space.
In sum, I hope we will see continued innovation in our public markets – innovation that redounds to be the benefit of both issuers and investors. But we must do more than hope. We must focus carefully on the interplay between the actions we take in the private markets and how those actions may affect incentives to go public. As I mentioned, our public markets are often described as the envy of the world. This does not happen by chance, but by deliberation, expertise, and data driven policies. The Commission can serve the public and investors—especially retail investors—well by focusing on issues that support and help grow healthy public markets.
