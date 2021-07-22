InvestCloud Announces Selection By BNP Paribas Wealth Management For HNWI CRM And CLM Solutions - Deployment Of InvestCloud Solutions Will Accelerate Onboarding Of High-Net-Worth Clients, Further Improve Ongoing Client Engagement And Management

InvestCloud, an award winning global FinTech firm that designs and creates financial software for some of the most prestigious banks, wealth managers and asset managers in the world has been selected by BNP Paribas Wealth Management to provide Client Relationship Management (CRM) and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) services for onboarding and nurturing high-net-worth (HNWI) client relationships.
The partnership marks another significant accomplishment for InvestCloud, which continues to expand its global partnerships with a growing client base comprising leading global and regional firms such as BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
BNP Paribas Wealth Management selected InvestCloud’s solution based on InvestCloud’s leading automation technology to bring operational efficiency to onboarding of HNWIs, the ease of integration with existing systems using InvestCloud’s modular architecture, as well as enabling BNP Paribas Relationship Managers (RMs) to provide (U)HNW clients with a more responsive and proactive level of client service, for better client retention and client growth.