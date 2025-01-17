Invest Malaysia London 2025: Malaysia’s Economic Resurgence, Driving ASEAN’s Growth

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”), in collaboration with CIMB Group (CIMB) and HSBC Malaysia (HSBC), yesterday concluded the first edition of its Invest Malaysia 2025 series (“Invest Malaysia or IM London 2025”). Themed “Malaysia’s Economic Resurgence, Driving ASEAN’s Growth”, Bursa Malaysia’s flagship capital market conference continues to promote Malaysia as a compelling investment destination, offering institutional investors and fund managers with valuable insights into Malaysia’s macroeconomic outlook, market prospects, and listed companies on the Exchange.

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia, in his opening remarks shared how Malaysia’s economy demonstrated robustness, showcasing the results of progressive national policies and reforms, while striving for stronger growth and innovation.

Click here for full details.