Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF Surpasses US$1 Billion AuM

The Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF has surpassed US$1 billion in assets under management, following incredibly strong performance and broad inflows throughout 2020 and into 2021. In the 12 months to the end of January 2021, the ETF has returned 104.3%.
Gary Buxton, Head of EMEA ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco, said: “Our blockchain ETF is a unique product that really epitomises our idea of innovation. Launched almost two years ago, it was the first of its kind in the world offering investors access to the insight and expertise of Elwood Asset Management, a market leader in blockchain and digital assets, through an efficient and transparent ETF structure. Until recently, many investors equated blockchain with cryptocurrencies, but that narrow focus misses out on many exciting opportunities and we’re already seeing the technology applied across a wide range of industries, from finance to healthcare. We believe this is only the very early stages of a much broader evolution in how individuals and businesses store, manage and transfer assets.”
Alan Howard, owner of Elwood Asset Management and co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management, shared: "We are delighted by the success of this collaboration between Elwood and Invesco.“
Performance since ETF inception
|
|
8 Mar 2019 – 31 Jan 2020[1]
|
31 Jan 2020 – 31 Jan 2021
|
8 Mar 2019 – 31 Jan 20211
|
Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF
|
16.0%
|
104.3%
|
137.0%
|
Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index
|
16.4%
|
106.3%
|
140.1%
1Performance from inception of the ETF on 8 March 2019. Source: Bloomberg, in USD. Past performance is not a guide to future returns.