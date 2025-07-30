InTick Secures £2 Million Funding For Transformative Growth

InTick, the listed derivatives blocking network, today announced that it has secured £2 million in funding from a diverse range of angel investors. This investment follows the company's successful launch in October 2024, the strategic appointment of key advisors to its board earlier this year, and the go-live of its listed derivatives block matching platform last month.

The InTick platform went live during the June ICE Gilt and Eurex Fixed Income futures rolls in June 2025. The investment will fuel the further development of InTick’s technological infrastructure as well as its continued expansion to offer an industry-transforming, all-to-all matching platform for all major products within Listed Derivatives.

InTick’s mission is to reshape the landscape for listed derivative block trading by introducing automation and transparency to trading methods that are still characterised by manual, complex, and inefficient processes. The InTick platform addresses the lack of electronification by centralising pricing information and facilitating independent block matching via its consolidated order book. It aggregates all available listed derivative block liquidity onto a single platform, thereby streamlining workflows and reducing the time and cost associated with pre- and post-trade activities for all market participants.

James Goater, Co-Founder &CEO of InTick, said: “The InTick platform is already transforming the listed derivatives block trading landscape by improving efficiency, price discovery, and trading outcomes for all participants. As we advance our platform and move forward at speed to deliver a truly transformative offering for the industry, this financial backing is a strong validation of our mission to enhance and grow listed derivatives block trading.”

Ben Parker, Co-Founder and COO of InTick, added: “This investment is a powerful endorsement of our approach and a clear signal of the market's demand for innovation in the listed derivatives block trading space. It will be instrumental in accelerating our growth, enabling us to expand our technological capabilities, strengthen strategic partnerships, and ultimately open up new trading opportunities for the benefit of all market participants.”

Sarah Timms, Co-Founder and CPTO of InTick, commented: "We are incredibly excited by the powerful impact InTick's technology is already having on the market, bringing much-needed innovation and automation to listed derivatives block trading. Our platform is designed to revolutionise how participants interact with block liquidity, delivering enhanced efficiency, improved price discovery, and actionable insights for all. This financial backing provides a crucial boost to our ongoing technology development, enabling us to significantly expand and advance our capabilities.”

Earlier this year, InTick was one of only five Fintech startups to be selected for the Investment Association Engine accelerator programme. InTick has already demonstrated exceptional traction with prominent market participants, executing brokers and exchanges, with multi-jurisdictional asset managers and hedge funds sharing liquidity electronically across the majority of the June ICE Gilt and Eurex Fixed Income futures roll periods.