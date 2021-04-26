Intertrust Group To Facilitate MetLife Investment Management £117.5m Loan Package For English Football League

Intertrust Group N.V. (“Intertrust” or “Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a world leader in providing capital markets services to clients in over 30 jurisdictions, has been appointed by MetLife Investment Management to facilitate £117.5m loan package to the English Football League.
Intertrust Group will provide MetLife Investment Management with security and facility agent services to provide this funding commitment designed to strengthen the league’s support of its Championship Clubs, following a difficult 12 months which saw many clubs’ finances impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic preventative measures.
Following a competitive tender, Intertrust Group was appointed based on its strong track record in supporting finance transactions in the football sector and the firm’s capability to provide a full suite of services across its business lines.
Cliff Pearce, Global Head of Capital Markets at Intertrust Group said: “We are delighted to have supported this finance transaction on behalf of MetLife Investment Management by bringing our continued dedication and market expertise to the football finance sector. At Intertrust Group, we pride ourselves on being one of the leading custodians of this asset class. We are true ambassadors to the sports industry as a whole and continue to service it with our bespoke offering and excellence in client service.”
Ian Dixon, Director at Aldwick Advisory Services, said: “The EFL transaction is an unusual deal with complex security and payments aspects. Intertrust Group’s football deals experience is a key factor in us selecting it as the facility and security agent for MetLife Investment Management.”