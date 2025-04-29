International Intellectual Property Alliance Supports United States Trade Representative Focus On Major Copyright Markets In The 2025 Special 301 Report - 2025 Special 301 Report Highlights Market Access And Enforcement Challenges For U.S. Creative Industries In 26 Overseas Markets

The following is a statement from the International Intellectual Property Alliance® (IIPA®) on the release today of the 2025 Special 301 Report:

“The IIPA® congratulates the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on today’s release of the 2025 Special 301 Report. This congressionally mandated annual report importantly identifies impediments to expanding legitimate global commerce in creative works. IIPA extends its gratitude to Ambassador Jamieson Greer, the USTR team, and all of the contributing U.S. agencies for their dedication to opening foreign markets to American creative content, thereby supporting the livelihoods of U.S. creators and workers.

“The 2025 Special 301 Report underscores major priorities of the U.S. creative industries, including pressing U.S. trading partners to open their markets to U.S. works and sound recordings. The Report also identifies key foreign markets where trade barriers, including inadequate copyright protection and enforcement and other market access restrictions, should be addressed. This year’s report notably places Mexico on the Priority Watch List, in part, due to the lack of progress on implementation of its copyright commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Highlighting these barriers and working to eliminate them supports U.S. creators and helps develop our trading partners’ creative industries.

"IIPA looks forward to continuing to work alongside USTR and the interagency to encourage our trading partners to continue to open copyright marketplaces and strengthen copyright protections and enforcement practices.”

On January 27, IIPA made a detailed submission to USTR with its recommendations for the 2025 Special 301 Report. IIPA’s full submission can be found at https://www.iipa.org/files/uploads/2025/01/Website-Copy-012425.pdf.

In today’s announcement:

• USTR lists 8 countries on the Priority Watch List, including key copyright markets like Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Russian Federation;

• USTR lists 18 countries on the Watch List, including key markets for creators like Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Paraguay, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The 2025 Special 301 Report lists the following countries: