Intermonte Joins Spectrum Markets As New Member Offering Access To The Venue For Banks And Their Retail Clients

- Intermonte can now offer its network securitised derivatives trading on Spectrum
- Announcement continues Spectrum’s work to expand and enhance plug-and-play pan-European trading infrastructure
Spectrum Markets, the pan-European trading venue for securitised derivatives, announced today it is welcoming Intermonte, the independent Italian investment bank and leading intermediary for Italian and international institutional investors, as a direct Member of the exchange.
As a member of Spectrum Markets, Intermonte will enable its extensive network of more than 650 financial institutions and Italian banks to offer their retail clients the opportunity to trade securitised derivatives on Spectrum, bringing a significant new source of trading volume to the venue. It also opens the door to issuers on Spectrum requiring quick access to potential market making services.
Intermonte is already well established in the field of securitised derivatives and has one of Italy’s largest equity research teams. It will support its clients as they explore trading on Spectrum by providing advisory and other related business services.
“In our view the Italian market is ready for some evolution, in terms of responding to client demand for new technology and greater innovation at a low cost,” notes Nicky Maan, CEO of Spectrum Markets.
“We set out to change that with Spectrum, and so we are delighted to be endorsed by such a well-known and respected name in the Italian market as we welcome Intermonte onto the venue. This represents another major step in our efforts to build a best-in-class, pan-European trading ecosystem, and we look forward to sharing further announcements soon,” he adds.
Intermonte’s business covers brokerage, investment banking, global markets, and advisory & digital channels. It is the leading investment bank for Italian SMEs, and for domestic and international institutional investors, while its digital channel provides a range of services for consultancy to retail clients and financial advisors.
“Retail investors all over the world are becoming more sophisticated, better educated and more ambitious, in terms of the strategies and products they use to trade, while at the same time their expectations for what that trading experience is like are increasing,” explains Gianluca Parenti, Head of Digital Division & Advisory at Intermonte.
“Spectrum’s philosophy of offering investors a better way to trade, that is cost-effective and easy to connect to, aligns very closely with our own, and their focus on innovation will be particularly well received by financial institutions here in Italy,” he added.