Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date For 2025 Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, will hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders virtually on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Thursday, March 20, 2025 are entitled to participate in, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will also be able to submit questions in advance of the meeting at proxyvote.com beginning on May 2, 2025. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to participate, vote and submit questions, will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on the Company’s website at www.ir.theice.com in late March. A live audio webcast and replay of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir.theice.com.