Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Third Quarter 2025

3Q25 net revenues of $2.4 billion, +3% y/y 3Q25 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, +25% y/y 3Q25 adj. diluted EPS of $1.71, +10% y/y 3Q25 operating income of $1.2 billion, +6% y/y; adj. operating income of $1.4 billion, +3% y/y 3Q25 operating margin of 49%; adj. operating margin of 59% Through September 30, 2025, returned over $1.7 billion to stockholders, including $894 million in share repurchases Jeffrey C. Sprecher ,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer,said,

"We are pleased to report our third quarter results, which extend our track record of revenue and earnings per share growth. Our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data and technology to manage risk and drive efficiency in a dynamic macroeconomic environment. In early October, we also announced a strategic investment in Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, expanding our footprint into decentralized prediction markets, which is aligned with our commitment to providing innovation and data-driven insights to our customers. As we look to the balance of the year and beyond, our focus remains on leveraging our world-class technology, innovative culture, and operating expertise to better serve our customers and create value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $816 million on $2.4 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.42. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $980 million in the third quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.71. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "During 2025, we've generated record revenues and operating income. This performance enabled us to return over $1.7 billion to stockholders, while also continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives. As we look to the balance of 2025 and towards another successful year in 2026, we remain focused on extending our track record of innovation and execution."

Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Third quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.4 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.3 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $618 million and mortgage technology revenues of $528 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $981 million. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.2 billion, and the operating margin was 49%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.4 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

Margin 3Q25 Exchanges $1,265 72% 73% Fixed Income and Data Services $618 39% 45% Mortgage Technology $528 4% 42% Consolidated $2,411 49% 59% 3Q25 3Q24 % Chg Recurring Revenues $1,275 $1,212 5% Transaction Revenues, net $1,136 $1,137 —%

Exchanges Segment Results

Third quarter exchange net revenues were $1.3 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $357 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $341 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $908 million, and the operating margin was 72%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $924 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 73%.

$ (in millions) 3Q25 3Q24 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenues, net: Energy $482 $473 2% —% Ags and Metals 51 60 (13)% (13)% Financials(2) 139 141 (2)% (4)% Cash Equities and Equity Options, net 105 107 (2)% (2)% OTC and Other(3) 99 109 (10)% (11)% Data and Connectivity Services 264 242 9% 9% Listings 125 122 2% 2% Segment Revenues $1,265 $1,254 1% —% Recurring Revenues $389 $364 7% 7% Transaction Revenues, net $876 $890 (1)% (3)%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q24, 1.3007 and 1.0991, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & Other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Third quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $618 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $374 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $336 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $244 million, and the operating margin was 39%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $282 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.

$ (in millions) 3Q25 3Q24 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenues: Fixed Income Execution $33 $28 15% 15% CDS Clearing 90 97 (7)% (7)% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 311 295 5% 5% Data and Network Technology 184 166 11% 10% Segment Revenues $618 $586 5% 5% Recurring Revenues $495 $461 7% 7% Transaction Revenues $123 $125 (2)% (2)%

(1) Revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q24, 1.3007 and 1.0991, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Third quarter mortgage technology revenues were $528 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $506 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $304 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $22 million, and the operating margin was 4%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $224 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 42%.

$ (in millions) 3Q25 3Q24 % Chg Revenues: Origination Technology $188 $182 3% Closing Solutions 58 54 8% Servicing Software 216 209 3% Data and Analytics 66 64 4% Segment Revenues $528 $509 4% Recurring Revenues $391 $387 1% Transaction Revenues $137 $122 12%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow through the third quarter of 2025 was $3.4 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.2 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $850 million and outstanding debt was $19.0 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Through the third quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $894 million of its common stock and paid $831 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

GAAP Non-GAAP 2025 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth) 5% - 6% 2025 Operating Expenses $4.990 - $5.000 billion $3.933 - $3.943 billion(1) 4Q25 Operating Expenses $1.255 - $1.265 billion $1.005 - $1.015 billion(1) 4Q25 Non-Operating Expense(2) $180 - $185 million 2025 Effective Tax Rate(3) 23% - 25% 4Q25 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 569 - 575 million

(1) FY 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, a regulatory matter accrual and Black Knight integration expenses. 4Q 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Black Knight integration expenses. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees. (3) This represents 2025 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Revenues: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Exchanges $ 6,118 $ 5,498 $ 1,861 $ 1,938 Fixed income and data services 1,811 1,719 618 586 Mortgage technology 1,569 1,514 528 509 Total revenues 9,498 8,731 3,007 3,033 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 412 437 — 232 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,659 1,338 596 452 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 7,427 6,956 2,411 2,349 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,463 1,422 483 487 Professional services 120 114 39 40 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 51 88 9 37 Technology and communication 647 631 219 212 Rent and occupancy 64 89 23 30 Selling, general and administrative 219 232 77 54 Depreciation and amortization 1,171 1,148 387 386 Total operating expenses 3,735 3,724 1,237 1,246 Operating income 3,692 3,232 1,174 1,103 Other income/(expense): Interest income 92 105 28 39 Interest expense (599 ) (697 ) (192 ) (223 ) Other income/(expense), net 95 83 71 (21 ) Total other income/(expense), net (412 ) (509 ) (93 ) (205 ) Income before income tax expense 3,280 2,723 1,081 898 Income tax expense 772 630 250 227 Net income $ 2,508 $ 2,093 $ 831 $ 671 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (44 ) (37 ) (15 ) (14 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 2,464 $ 2,056 $ 816 $ 657 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 4.30 $ 3.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 4.28 $ 3.57 $ 1.42 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 573 573 572 574 Diluted 576 576 574 577

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of September 30, 2025 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 850 $ 844 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,123 1,142 Short-term restricted investments 247 594 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 83,607 82,149 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 2,636 2,163 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,543 1,490 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 840 713 Total current assets 90,846 89,095 Property and equipment, net 2,413 2,153 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 30,643 30,595 Other intangible assets, net 15,589 16,306 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 241 368 Long-term restricted investments 129 2 Other non-current assets 1,040 909 Total other non-current assets 47,642 48,180 Total assets $ 140,901 $ 139,428 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,042 $ 1,051 Section 31 fees payable — 316 Accrued salaries and benefits 342 438 Deferred revenue 361 236 Short-term debt 1,667 3,027 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 83,607 82,149 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 2,636 2,163 Other current liabilities 125 173 Total current liabilities 89,780 89,553 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 4,000 3,904 Long-term debt 17,366 17,341 Accrued employee benefits 167 170 Non-current operating lease liability 476 335 Other non-current liabilities 403 405 Total non-current liabilities 22,412 22,155 Total liabilities 112,192 111,708 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 22 22

Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 7 7 Treasury stock, at cost (7,388 ) (6,385 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,568 16,292 Retained earnings 19,704 18,071 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (247 ) (338 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 28,644 27,647 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 43 51 Total equity 28,687 27,698 Total liabilities and equity $ 140,901 $ 139,428

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

