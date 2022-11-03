Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022

3Q22 net revenues of $1.8 billion; +1% y/y; +3% y/y, constant currency (CC)*

3Q22 GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.34, primarily due to net losses from Bakkt

3Q22 adj. diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31

3Q22 operating income, +4% y/y; +7% y/y, CC*. Adj. operating income +4% y/y; +6% y/y, CC*

3Q22 operating margin of 50%, +164 basis points y/y; adj. operating margin of 60%, +176 basis points y/y

Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report strong third quarter results that extend our track record of growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, our strong third quarter performance reflects the "all weather" nature of our business model. Our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data, technology, and liquid markets through an array of macroeconomic environments. As we look to the balance of the year and beyond, we remain focused on driving innovation, helping to serve our customers' risk management needs and delivering value to our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, consolidated net loss attributable to ICE was $191 million on $1.8 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.34, primarily due to net losses from Bakkt. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $733 million in the third quarter and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.31. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Through the first nine months of the year, we have grown revenues and operating income. This strong performance, including compounding growth in our recurring revenues across all three business segments is a testament to the power of our diverse business model. As we approach the end of 2022, we remain focused on extending our track record of growth and creating value for our stockholders."

*Constant currency (CC) percentage changes are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q21, 1.3784 and 1.1788, respectively.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Third quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $1.0 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $534 million and mortgage technology revenues of $276 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $898 million for the third quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $727 million. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $913 million and the operating margin was 50%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.1 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.

$ (in millions) Net Revenue Op Margin Adj Op Margin 3Q22 Exchanges $1,001 70% 72% Fixed Income and Data Services $534 37% 45% Mortgage Technology $276 6% 46% Consolidated $1,811 50% 60% 3Q22 3Q21 % Chg Recurring Revenue $930 $888 5% Transaction Revenue, net $881 $914 (4)%

Exchanges Segment Results

Third quarter exchange net revenues were $1.0 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $301 million and on an adjusted basis, were $284 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $700 million and the operating margin was 70%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $717 million and the adjusted operating margin was 72%.

$ (in millions) 3Q22 3Q21 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenue, net: Energy $266 $316 (16)% (13)% Ags and Metals 57 56 1% 2% Financials(2) 122 93 30% 46% Cash Equities and Equity Options 88 79 13% 13% OTC and Other(3) 121 84 45% 53% Data and Connectivity Services 219 208 6% 6% Listings 128 123 3% 3% Segment Revenue $1,001 $959 4% 8% Recurring Revenue $347 $331 5% 5% Transaction Revenue, net $654 $628 4% 9%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q21, 1.3784 and 1.1788, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Third quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $534 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $337 million and adjusted operating expenses were $293 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $197 million and the operating margin was 37%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $241 million and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.

$ (in millions) 3Q22 3Q21 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $26 $12 121% 122% CDS Clearing 88 51 72% 75% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 273 272 —% 2% Other Data and Network Services 147 142 4% 6% Segment Revenue $534 $477 12% 14% Recurring Revenue $420 $414 1% 3% Transaction Revenue $114 $63 81% 84%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q21, 1.3784 and 1.1788, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Third quarter mortgage technology revenues were $276 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $260 million and adjusted operating expenses were $150 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $16 million and the operating margin was 6%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $126 million and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.

$ (in millions) 3Q22 3Q21 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $187 $245 (24)% Closing Solutions 53 88 (39)% Data and Analytics 22 19 22% Other 14 14 (8)% Segment Revenue $276 $366 (25)% Recurring Revenue $163 $143 14% Transaction Revenue $113 $223 (49)%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow through the third quarter of 2022 was $2.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $2.1 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $1.2 billion and outstanding debt was $18.1 billion as of September 30, 2022.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 47%, primarily due to net losses from Bakkt.

Through the third quarter of 2022, ICE repurchased $632 million of its common stock and paid $640 million in dividends. In connection with ICE's pending acquisition of Black Knight, on May 4, 2022 ICE suspended its share repurchases.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's fourth quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $890 million to $900 million. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $730 million to $740 million.

to $900 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $730 million to $740 million. ICE's fourth quarter 2022 GAAP non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $142 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million.

is expected to be in the range of $137 million to $142 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million. ICE's diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 558 million to 563 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 4Q22 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, pending Black Knight acquisition costs, and Ellie Mae integration costs. (2) Non-operating income / expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees, net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt and costs associated with re-financing existing debt.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2022 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 844-200-6205 from the United States or 929-526-1599 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 047703 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the fourth quarter 2022 earnings has been scheduled for February 2nd, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Revenues: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Exchanges $ 4,824 $ 4,376 $ 1,577 $ 1,434 Fixed income and data services 1,555 1,403 534 477 Mortgage technology 880 1,061 276 366 Total revenues 7,259 6,840 2,387 2,277 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 332 204 158 38 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,403 1,330 418 437 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 5,524 5,306 1,811 1,802 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,058 1,093 344 374 Professional services 101 124 32 43 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 81 42 19 14 Technology and communication 513 495 169 168 Rent and occupancy 63 61 22 20 Selling, general and administrative 166 163 54 52 Depreciation and amortization 768 759 258 253 Total operating expenses 2,750 2,737 898 924 Operating income 2,774 2,569 913 878 Other income/(expense): Interest income 42 — 33 — Interest expense (440 ) (321 ) (176 ) (108 ) Other income/(expense), net (1,132 ) 1,341 (1,097 ) 54 Other income/(expense), net (1,530 ) 1,020 (1,240 ) (54 ) Income/(loss) before income tax expense/(benefit) 1,244 3,589 (327 ) 824 Income tax expense/(benefit) 186 1,049 (152 ) 187 Net income/(loss) $ 1,058 $ 2,540 $ (175 ) $ 637 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (37 ) (9 ) (16 ) (4 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 1,021 $ 2,531 $ (191 ) $ 633 Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 1.83 $ 4.50 $ (0.34 ) $ 1.12 Diluted $ 1.82 $ 4.48 $ (0.34 ) $ 1.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 559 563 558 563 Diluted 561 565 560 566

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of September 30, 2022 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,183 $ 607 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,032 1,035 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 156,789 145,936 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 7,902 4,493 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,248 1,208 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 558 1,021 Total current assets 173,712 154,300 Property and equipment, net 1,720 1,699 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,075 21,123 Other intangible assets, net 13,210 13,736 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 405 398 Other non-current assets 1,170 2,246 Total other non-current assets 35,860 37,503 Total assets $ 211,292 $ 193,502 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 788 $ 703 Section 31 fees payable 58 57 Accrued salaries and benefits 274 354 Deferred revenue 315 194 Short-term debt 7 1,521 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 156,789 145,936 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 7,902 4,493 Other current liabilities 188 153 Total current liabilities 166,321 153,411 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,565 4,100 Long-term debt 18,113 12,397 Accrued employee benefits 189 200 Non-current operating lease liability 267 252 Other non-current liabilities 417 394 Total non-current liabilities 22,551 17,343 Total liabilities 188,872 170,754 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,224 ) (5,520 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,269 14,069 Retained earnings 14,731 14,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (403 ) (196 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 22,379 22,709 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 41 39 Total equity 22,420 22,748 Total liabilities and equity $ 211,292 $ 193,502

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $3,089 $2,842 $1,555 $1,403 $880 $1,061 $5,524 $5,306 Operating expenses 904 977 1,029 1,010 817 750 2,750 2,737 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 50 56 137 136 271 277 458 469 Less: Transaction and integration costs — 12 — — 79 28 79 40 Adjusted operating expenses $854 $909 $892 $874 $467 $445 $2,213 $2,228 Operating income $2,185 $1,865 $526 $393 $63 $311 $2,774 $2,569 Adjusted operating income $2,235 $1,933 $663 $529 $413 $616 $3,311 $3,078 Operating margin 71% 66% 34% 28% 7% 29% 50% 48% Adjusted operating margin 72% 68% 43% 38% 47% 58% 60% 58%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,001 $959 $534 $477 $276 $366 $1,811 $1,802 Operating expenses 301 330 337 338 260 256 898 924 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 17 19 44 45 91 92 152 156 Less: Transaction and integration costs — 2 — — 19 11 19 13 Adjusted operating expenses $284 $309 $293 $293 $150 $153 $727 $755 Operating income $700 $629 $197 $139 $16 $110 $913 $878 Adjusted operating income $717 $650 $241 $184 $126 $213 $1,084 $1,047 Operating margin 70% 66% 37% 29% 6% 30% 50% 49% Adjusted operating margin 72% 68% 45% 39% 46% 58% 60% 58%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net income attributable to ICE $ 1,021 $ 2,531 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 458 469 Add: Transaction and integration costs 79 40 Add: Accelerated unamortized costs related to the early payoff of the June 2023 floating rate senior notes — 4 Add: Impairment on Bakkt equity method investment 40 — Add: Accrual relating to legal settlement 9 16 Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt 49 — Add: Extinguishment of 2022 and 2023 Senior Notes 30 — Less: Gain on sale and fair value adjustment of Euroclear equity investment and dividends received (41 ) (94 ) Less: Gain on sale of Coinbase equity investment — (1,227 ) Less: Gain related to the settlement of an acquisition-related indemnification claim — (7 ) Add/(Less): Net losses/(income) from unconsolidated investees 1,112 (42 ) Add/(Less): Income tax effect for the above items (478 ) 216 Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (3 ) 196 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 2,276 $ 2,102 Basic earnings per share $ 1.83 $ 4.50 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 4.48 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 4.07 $ 3.74 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.06 $ 3.72 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 559 563 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 561 565

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net income/(loss) attributable to ICE $ (191 ) $ 633 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 152 156 Add: Transaction and integration costs 19 13 Add: Accrual relating to legal settlement — 16 Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt 31 — Add: Accelerated unamortized costs related to the early payoff of the June 2023 floating rate senior notes — 4 Add: Impairment on Bakkt equity method investment 40 — Less: Gain on sale and fair value adjustment of Euroclear equity investment and dividends received — (64 ) Add/(Less): Net losses/(income) from unconsolidated investees 1,055 (8 ) Less: Income tax effect for the above items (355 ) (38 ) Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (18 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 733 $ 711 Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ (0.34 ) $ 1.12 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ (0.34 ) $ 1.12 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.26 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.26 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 558 563 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 560 566

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cash flow from operations $2,462 $2,130 Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (325) (328) Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net (1) 193 Adjusted free cash flow $2,136 $1,995

