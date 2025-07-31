Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025

Record 2Q25 net revenues of $2.5 billion, +10% y/y 2Q25 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, +35% y/y 2Q25 adj. diluted EPS of $1.81, +19% y/y Record 2Q25 operating income of $1.3 billion, +22% y/y; record adj. operating income of $1.6 billion, +14% y/y 2Q25 operating margin of 51%; adj. operating margin of 61% Through June 30, 2025, returned over $1 billion to stockholders, including $496 million in share repurchases Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which were highlighted by another quarter of record revenues and double-digit earnings per share growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued volatility and uncertainty, our strong second quarter performance reflects the 'all-weather' nature of our business model and the value of our markets, technology, and data services. As we look to the second half of the year and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to continue to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $851 million on $2.5 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.48. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $1.0 billion in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.81. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Through the first half of 2025, we have generated record revenues and record operating income, underscoring the strength and resiliency of our business model. Our strong and growing cash flows enabled us to reinvest in our business, return over $1 billion of capital to stockholders through the first half, as well as successfully achieve our leverage target related to our 2023 acquisition of Black Knight. As we turn to the second half, we remain focused on extending our track record of growth and creating value for our stockholders."

Second Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.5 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $597 million and mortgage technology revenues of $531 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $983 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.3 billion, and the operating margin was 51%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.6 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ (in millions) Net Revenues Op Margin Adj Op Margin 2Q25 Exchanges $1,415 75% 76% Fixed Income and Data Services $597 37% 44% Mortgage Technology $531 2% 42% Consolidated $2,543 51% 61% 2Q25 2Q24 % Chg Recurring Revenues $1,256 $1,206 4% Transaction Revenues, net $1,287 $1,111 16%

Exchanges Segment Results

Second quarter exchange net revenues were $1.4 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $353 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $337 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion, and the operating margin was 75%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.1 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 76%.

$ (in millions) 2Q25 2Q24 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenues, net: Energy $595 $469 27% 25% Ags and Metals 65 71 (10)% (10)% Financials(2) 158 132 21% 15% Cash Equities and Equity Options, net 123 111 10% 10% OTC and Other(3) 96 101 (4)% (5)% Data and Connectivity Services 255 240 6% 6% Listings 123 122 1% 1% Segment Revenues $1,415 $1,246 14% 12% Recurring Revenues $378 $362 5% 5% Transaction Revenues, net $1,037 $884 17% 15%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q24, 1.2623 and 1.0766, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & Other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Second quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $597 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $373 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $336 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $224 million, and the operating margin was 37%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $261 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 44%.

$ (in millions) 2Q25 2Q24 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenues: Fixed Income Execution $32 $30 8% 8% CDS Clearing 82 78 5% 4% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 306 293 4% 4% Data and Network Technology 177 164 8% 7% Segment Revenues $597 $565 6% 5% Recurring Revenues $483 $457 6% 5% Transaction Revenues $114 $108 6% 5%

(1) Revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q24, 1.2623 and 1.0766, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Second quarter mortgage technology revenues were $531 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $520 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $310 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $11 million, and the operating margin was 2%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $221 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 42%.

$ (in millions) 2Q25 2Q24 % Chg Revenues: Origination Technology $187 $180 4% Closing Solutions 58 52 10% Servicing Software 220 212 4% Data and Analytics 66 62 7% Segment Revenues $531 $506 5% Recurring Revenues $395 $387 2% Transaction Revenues $136 $119 15%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2025 was $2.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $2.0 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $1.0 billion and outstanding debt was $19.2 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Through the second quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $496 million of its common stock and paid $555 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's full year 2025 Exchanges recurring revenue growth is now expected to be 4% to 5%.

ICE's third quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $1.245 billion to $1.255 billion. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $995 million to $1,005 million.

to $1.255 billion. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $995 million to $1,005 million. ICE's third quarter 2025 GAAP and adjusted non-operating expense (2) are both expected to be in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

are both expected to be in the range of $170 million to $175 million. ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 572 million to 578 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 3Q 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Black Knight integration expenses. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Revenues: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Exchanges $ 4,257 $ 3,560 $ 2,134 $ 1,826 Fixed income and data services 1,193 1,133 597 565 Mortgage technology 1,041 1,005 531 506 Total revenues 6,491 5,698 3,262 2,897 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 412 205 150 138 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,063 886 569 442 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 5,016 4,607 2,543 2,317 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 980 935 499 473 Professional services 81 74 41 38 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 42 51 10 15 Technology and communication 428 419 215 214 Rent and occupancy 41 59 20 30 Selling, general and administrative 142 178 66 100 Depreciation and amortization 784 762 395 381 Total operating expenses 2,498 2,478 1,246 1,251 Operating income 2,518 2,129 1,297 1,066 Other income/(expense): Interest income 64 66 31 36 Interest expense (407 ) (474 ) (201 ) (233 ) Other income/(expense), net 24 104 5 (8 ) Total other income/(expense), net (319 ) (304 ) (165 ) (205 ) Income before income tax expense 2,199 1,825 1,132 861 Income tax expense 522 403 267 222 Net income $ 1,677 $ 1,422 $ 865 $ 639 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (29 ) (23 ) (14 ) (7 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 1,648 $ 1,399 $ 851 $ 632 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 2.87 $ 2.44 $ 1.49 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 2.86 $ 2.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 574 573 573 573 Diluted 576 575 575 575

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of June 30, 2025 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,003 $ 844 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,252 1,142 Short-term restricted investments 124 594 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 86,221 82,149 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 2,947 2,163 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,651 1,490 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 771 713 Total current assets 93,969 89,095 Property and equipment, net 2,368 2,153 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 30,652 30,595 Other intangible assets, net 15,845 16,306 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 304 368 Long-term restricted investments 66 — Other non-current assets 971 911 Total other non-current assets 47,838 48,180 Total assets $ 144,175 $ 139,428 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,067 $ 1,051 Section 31 fees payable 409 316 Accrued salaries and benefits 267 438 Deferred revenue 509 236 Short-term debt 1,850 3,027 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 86,221 82,149 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 2,947 2,163 Other current liabilities 173 173 Total current liabilities 93,443 89,553 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,805 3,904 Long-term debt 17,358 17,341 Accrued employee benefits 169 170 Non-current operating lease liability 458 335 Other non-current liabilities 415 405 Total non-current liabilities 22,205 22,155 Total liabilities 115,648 111,708 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 22 22

Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 7 7 Treasury stock, at cost (6,981 ) (6,385 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,472 16,292 Retained earnings 19,164 18,071 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (218 ) (338 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 28,444 27,647 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 61 51 Total equity 28,505 27,698 Total liabilities and equity $ 144,175 $ 139,428

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $2,782 $2,469 $1,193 $1,133 $1,041 $1,005 $5,016 $4,607 Operating expenses 707 682 734 711 1,057 1,085 2,498 2,478 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 32 34 75 77 399 395 506 506 Less: Transaction and integration costs — — — — 41 51 41 51 Less: Regulatory matter 4 — — — — — 4 — Less: Other — 30 — 14 — — — 44 Adjusted operating expenses $671 $618 $659 $620 $617 $639 $1,947 $1,877 Operating income/(loss) $2,075 $1,787 $459 $422 $(16) $(80) $2,518 $2,129 Adjusted operating income $2,111 $1,851 $534 $513 $424 $366 $3,069 $2,730 Operating margin 75% 72% 38% 37% (2)% (8)% 50% 46% Adjusted operating margin 76% 75% 45% 45% 41% 36% 61% 59%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,415 $1,246 $597 $565 $531 $506 $2,543 $2,317 Operating expenses 353 356 373 357 520 538 1,246 1,251 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16 15 37 39 200 198 253 252 Less: Transaction and integration costs — — — — 10 15 10 15 Less: Other — 30 — 7 — — — 37 Adjusted operating expenses $337 $311 $336 $311 $310 $325 $983 $947 Operating income/(loss) $1,062 $890 $224 $208 $11 $(32) $1,297 $1,066 Adjusted operating income $1,078 $935 $261 $254 $221 $181 $1,560 $1,370 Operating margin 75% 71% 37% 37% 2% (6)% 51% 46% Adjusted operating margin 76% 75% 44% 45% 42% 36% 61% 59%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30,

2025 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024 Net income attributable to ICE $ 1,648 $ 1,399 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 506 506 Add: Transaction and integration costs 41 51 Add/(less): Litigation and regulatory matters 4 (160 ) (Less)/add: Net (income)/loss from unconsolidated investees (35 ) 45 (Less)/add: Fair value adjustments of equity investments (2 ) 3 Add: Other — 44 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (130 ) (125 ) Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 6 (35 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 2,038 $ 1,728 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 2.86 $ 2.43 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 3.54 $ 3.00 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 576 575

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30,

2025 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2024 Net income attributable to ICE $ 851 $ 632 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 253 252 Add: Transaction and integration costs 10 15 (Less)/add: Net (income)/loss from unconsolidated investees (6 ) 3 Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments (2 ) — Add: Other — 37 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (66 ) (79 ) Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 3 16 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 1,043 $ 876 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.48 $ 1.10 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.81 $ 1.52 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 575 575