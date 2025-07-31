Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025

Date 31/07/2025

  •  Record 2Q25 net revenues of $2.5 billion, +10% y/y              

 

  • 2Q25 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, +35% y/y

               

  • 2Q25 adj. diluted EPS of $1.81, +19% y/y

               

  • Record 2Q25 operating income of $1.3 billion, +22% y/y; record adj. operating income of $1.6 billion, +14% y/y

               

  • 2Q25 operating margin of 51%; adj. operating margin of 61%

               

  • Through June 30, 2025, returned over $1 billion to stockholders, including $496 million in share repurchases

 

Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officersaid,

"We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which were highlighted by another quarter of record revenues and double-digit earnings per share growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued volatility and uncertainty, our strong second quarter performance reflects the 'all-weather' nature of our business model and the value of our markets, technology, and data services. As we look to the second half of the year and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to continue to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $851 million on $2.5 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.48. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $1.0 billion in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.81. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Through the first half of 2025, we have generated record revenues and record operating income, underscoring the strength and resiliency of our business model. Our strong and growing cash flows enabled us to reinvest in our business, return over $1 billion of capital to stockholders through the first half, as well as successfully achieve our leverage target related to our 2023 acquisition of Black Knight. As we turn to the second half, we remain focused on extending our track record of growth and creating value for our stockholders."

Second Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.5 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $597 million and mortgage technology revenues of $531 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $983 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.3 billion, and the operating margin was 51%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.6 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ (in millions)

Net Revenues

Op Margin

Adj Op Margin

 

2Q25

Exchanges

$1,415

75%

76%

Fixed Income and Data Services

$597

37%

44%

Mortgage Technology

$531

2%

42%

Consolidated

$2,543

51%

61%

 

 

 

 

 

2Q25

2Q24

% Chg

Recurring Revenues

$1,256

$1,206

4%

Transaction Revenues, net

$1,287

$1,111

16%

Exchanges Segment Results

Second quarter exchange net revenues were $1.4 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $353 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $337 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion, and the operating margin was 75%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.1 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 76%.

$ (in millions)

2Q25

2Q24

% Chg

Const Curr(1)

Revenues, net:

 

 

 

 

Energy

$595

$469

27%

25%

Ags and Metals

65

71

(10)%

(10)%

Financials(2)

158

132

21%

15%

Cash Equities and Equity Options, net

123

111

10%

10%

OTC and Other(3)

96

101

(4)%

(5)%

Data and Connectivity Services

255

240

6%

6%

Listings

123

122

1%

1%

Segment Revenues

$1,415

$1,246

14%

12%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenues

$378

$362

5%

5%

Transaction Revenues, net

$1,037

$884

17%

15%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q24, 1.2623 and 1.0766, respectively.

(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(3) OTC & Other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Second quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $597 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $373 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $336 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $224 million, and the operating margin was 37%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $261 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 44%.

$ (in millions)

2Q25

2Q24

% Chg

Const Curr(1)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income Execution

$32

$30

8%

8%

CDS Clearing

82

78

5%

4%

Fixed Income Data and Analytics

306

293

4%

4%

Data and Network Technology

177

164

8%

7%

Segment Revenues

$597

$565

6%

5%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenues

$483

$457

6%

5%

Transaction Revenues

$114

$108

6%

5%

(1) Revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q24, 1.2623 and 1.0766, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Second quarter mortgage technology revenues were $531 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $520 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $310 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $11 million, and the operating margin was 2%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $221 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 42%.

$ (in millions)

2Q25

2Q24

% Chg

Revenues:

 

 

 

Origination Technology

$187

$180

4%

Closing Solutions

58

52

10%

Servicing Software

220

212

4%

Data and Analytics

66

62

7%

Segment Revenues

$531

$506

5%

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenues

$395

$387

2%

Transaction Revenues

$136

$119

15%

Other Matters

  • Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2025 was $2.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $2.0 billion.
  • Unrestricted cash was $1.0 billion and outstanding debt was $19.2 billion as of June 30, 2025.
  • Through the second quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $496 million of its common stock and paid $555 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

  • ICE's full year 2025 Exchanges recurring revenue growth is now expected to be 4% to 5%.
  • ICE's third quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $1.245 billion to $1.255 billion. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $995 million to $1,005 million.
  • ICE's third quarter 2025 GAAP and adjusted non-operating expense (2) are both expected to be in the range of $170 million to $175 million.
  • ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 572 million to 578 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 3Q 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Black Knight integration expenses.

(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2025 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 404-975-4839 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 747311 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the third quarter 2025 earnings has been scheduled for October 30th, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Revenues:

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Exchanges

$

4,257

 

$

3,560

 

$

2,134

 

$

1,826

 

Fixed income and data services

 

1,193

 

 

1,133

 

 

597

 

 

565

 

Mortgage technology

 

1,041

 

 

1,005

 

 

531

 

 

506

 

Total revenues

 

6,491

 

 

5,698

 

 

3,262

 

 

2,897

 

Transaction-based expenses:

 

 

 

 

Section 31 fees

 

412

 

 

205

 

 

150

 

 

138

 

Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing

 

1,063

 

 

886

 

 

569

 

 

442

 

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

 

5,016

 

 

4,607

 

 

2,543

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

980

 

 

935

 

 

499

 

 

473

 

Professional services

 

81

 

 

74

 

 

41

 

 

38

 

Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs

 

42

 

 

51

 

 

10

 

 

15

 

Technology and communication

 

428

 

 

419

 

 

215

 

 

214

 

Rent and occupancy

 

41

 

 

59

 

 

20

 

 

30

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

142

 

 

178

 

 

66

 

 

100

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

784

 

 

762

 

 

395

 

 

381

 

Total operating expenses

 

2,498

 

 

2,478

 

 

1,246

 

 

1,251

 

Operating income

 

2,518

 

 

2,129

 

 

1,297

 

 

1,066

 

Other income/(expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

64

 

 

66

 

 

31

 

 

36

 

Interest expense

 

(407

)

 

(474

)

 

(201

)

 

(233

)

Other income/(expense), net

 

24

 

 

104

 

 

5

 

 

(8

)

Total other income/(expense), net

 

(319

)

 

(304

)

 

(165

)

 

(205

)

Income before income tax expense

 

2,199

 

 

1,825

 

 

1,132

 

 

861

 

Income tax expense

 

522

 

 

403

 

 

267

 

 

222

 

Net income

$

1,677

 

$

1,422

 

$

865

 

$

639

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(29

)

 

(23

)

 

(14

)

 

(7

)

Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

$

1,648

 

$

1,399

 

$

851

 

$

632

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.87

 

$

2.44

 

$

1.49

 

$

1.10

 

Diluted

$

2.86

 

$

2.43

 

$

1.48

 

$

1.10

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

574

 

 

573

 

 

573

 

 

573

 

Diluted

 

576

 

 

575

 

 

575

 

 

575

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

 

As of

 

 

June 30, 2025

As of

 

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

Assets:

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,003

$

844

Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

1,252

 

1,142

Short-term restricted investments

 

124

 

594

Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds

 

86,221

 

82,149

Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin

 

2,947

 

2,163

Customer accounts receivable, net

 

1,651

 

1,490

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

771

 

713

Total current assets

 

93,969

 

89,095

Property and equipment, net

 

2,368

 

2,153

Other non-current assets:

 

 

Goodwill

 

30,652

 

30,595

Other intangible assets, net

 

15,845

 

16,306

Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

304

 

368

Long-term restricted investments

 

66

 

Other non-current assets

 

971

 

911

Total other non-current assets

 

47,838

 

48,180

Total assets

$

144,175

$

139,428

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,067

$

1,051

Section 31 fees payable

 

409

 

316

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

267

 

438

Deferred revenue

 

509

 

236

Short-term debt

 

1,850

 

3,027

Margin deposits and guaranty funds

 

86,221

 

82,149

Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin

 

2,947

 

2,163

Other current liabilities

 

173

 

173

Total current liabilities

 

93,443

 

89,553

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

Non-current deferred tax liability, net

 

3,805

 

3,904

Long-term debt

 

17,358

 

17,341

Accrued employee benefits

 

169

 

170

Non-current operating lease liability

 

458

 

335

Other non-current liabilities

 

415

 

405

Total non-current liabilities

 

22,205

 

22,155

Total liabilities

 

115,648

 

111,708

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

22

 

22

Equity:

 

 

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Common stock

 

7

 

 

7

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(6,981

)

 

(6,385

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

16,472

 

 

16,292

 

Retained earnings

 

19,164

 

 

18,071

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(218

)

 

(338

)

Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

28,444

 

 

27,647

 

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

61

 

 

51

 

Total equity

 

28,505

 

 

27,698

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

144,175

 

$

139,428

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Exchanges
Segment

 

Fixed Income
and Data
Services
Segment

 

Mortgage
Technology
Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$2,782

 

$2,469

 

$1,193

 

$1,133

 

$1,041

 

$1,005

 

$5,016

 

$4,607

Operating expenses

707

 

682

 

734

 

711

 

1,057

 

1,085

 

2,498

 

2,478

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

32

 

34

 

75

 

77

 

399

 

395

 

506

 

506

Less: Transaction and integration costs

 

 

 

 

41

 

51

 

41

 

51

Less: Regulatory matter

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Less: Other

 

30

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

44

Adjusted operating expenses

$671

 

$618

 

$659

 

$620

 

$617

 

$639

 

$1,947

 

$1,877

Operating income/(loss)

$2,075

 

$1,787

 

$459

 

$422

 

$(16)

 

$(80)

 

$2,518

 

$2,129

Adjusted operating income

$2,111

 

$1,851

 

$534

 

$513

 

$424

 

$366

 

$3,069

 

$2,730

Operating margin

75%

 

72%

 

38%

 

37%

 

(2)%

 

(8)%

 

50%

 

46%

Adjusted operating margin

76%

 

75%

 

45%

 

45%

 

41%

 

36%

 

61%

 

59%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Exchanges
Segment

 

Fixed Income
and Data
Services
Segment

 

Mortgage
Technology
Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$1,415

 

$1,246

 

$597

 

$565

 

$531

 

$506

 

$2,543

 

$2,317

Operating expenses

353

 

356

 

373

 

357

 

520

 

538

 

1,246

 

1,251

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

16

 

15

 

37

 

39

 

200

 

198

 

253

 

252

Less: Transaction and integration costs

 

 

 

 

10

 

15

 

10

 

15

Less: Other

 

30

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

37

Adjusted operating expenses

$337

 

$311

 

$336

 

$311

 

$310

 

$325

 

$983

 

$947

Operating income/(loss)

$1,062

 

$890

 

$224

 

$208

 

$11

 

$(32)

 

$1,297

 

$1,066

Adjusted operating income

$1,078

 

$935

 

$261

 

$254

 

$221

 

$181

 

$1,560

 

$1,370

Operating margin

75%

 

71%

 

37%

 

37%

 

2%

 

(6)%

 

51%

 

46%

Adjusted operating margin

76%

 

75%

 

44%

 

45%

 

42%

 

36%

 

61%

 

59%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months
Ended June 30,
2025

 

Six Months
Ended June 30,
2024

Net income attributable to ICE

$

1,648

 

 

$

1,399

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

506

 

 

 

506

 

Add: Transaction and integration costs

 

41

 

 

 

51

 

Add/(less): Litigation and regulatory matters

 

4

 

 

 

(160

)

(Less)/add: Net (income)/loss from unconsolidated investees

 

(35

)

 

 

45

 

(Less)/add: Fair value adjustments of equity investments

 

(2

)

 

 

3

 

Add: Other

 

 

 

 

44

 

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

 

(130

)

 

 

(125

)

Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

 

6

 

 

 

(35

)

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

2,038

 

 

$

1,728

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

2.86

 

 

$

2.43

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

3.54

 

 

$

3.00

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

576

 

 

 

575

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months
Ended June 30,
2025

 

Three Months
Ended June 30,
2024

Net income attributable to ICE

$

851

 

 

$

632

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

253

 

 

 

252

 

Add: Transaction and integration costs

 

10

 

 

 

15

 

(Less)/add: Net (income)/loss from unconsolidated investees

 

(6

)

 

 

3

 

Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments

 

(2

)

 

 

 

Add: Other

 

 

 

 

37

 

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

 

(66

)

 

 

(79

)

Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

 

3

 

 

 

16

 

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

1,043

 

 

$

876

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.48

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.81

 

 

$

1.52

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

2,472

 

$

2,205

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(145

)

 

(133

)

Less: Capitalized software development costs

 

(211

)

 

(177

)

Free cash flow

$

2,116

 

$

1,895

 

Less: Section 31 fees, net

 

(93

)

 

(124

)

Adjusted free cash flow
