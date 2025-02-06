Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Full Year 2024 Results - 19th Consecutive Year Of Record Revenues

Date 06/02/2025

  • 2024 net revenues of $9.3 billion, +16% y/y
  • 2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.78, +14% y/y
  • 2024 adj. diluted EPS of $6.07, +8% y/y
  • Record 2024 operating income of $4.3 billion, +17% y/y; record adj. operating income of $5.5 billion, +16% y/y
  • 2024 operating margin of 46%; adj. operating margin of 59%
  • Record annual operating cash flow of $4.6 billion, +30%; record adj. free cash flow of over $3.6 billion, +13% y/y
  • Expect to resume share repurchases in the first quarter

 

 

Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officersaid,
"We are pleased to report our 19th consecutive year of record revenues and continued earnings per share growth. Our track record of growth is a testament to the resilience of our "all-weather" business model, which through an array of macroeconomic environments, continues to deliver compounding growth as customers access our leading networks to manage risk, consume our mission-critical data and drive greater workflow efficiencies. As we shift to 2025, we remain focused on bringing efficiencies to our customers' workflows and creating value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $698 million on $2.3 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.21. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $875 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.52.

For the full year of 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $2.8 billion on $9.3 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2024 GAAP diluted EPS was $4.78, up 14% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $3.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was $6.07, up 8% year-over-year.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "As we look back on 2024, our record revenue and operating income demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our unique business model. Our strong and growing cash flows enabled us to reinvest in our business and pay dividends of over $1 billion to stockholders while also significantly reducing leverage. As we enter 2025, we are well positioned to achieve our growth objectives and to invest in our business to strengthen our foundation for continued growth in the future."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Business Highlights

Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.3 billion, up 6% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $1.2 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $579 million and mortgage technology revenues of $508 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $973 million. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.4 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 58%.

Full year 2024 consolidated net revenues were $9.3 billion, up 16% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $5.0 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $2.3 billion and mortgage technology revenues of $2.0 billion. Consolidated operating expenses were $5.0 billion for 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $3.8 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $4.3 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $5.5 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

$ (in millions)

Net
Revenue

Op
Margin

Adj Op
Margin

 

Net
Revenue

Op
Margin

Adj Op
Margin

 

Full Year 2024

 

4Q24

Exchanges

$4,959

73%

75%

 

$1,236

73%

75%

Fixed Income and Data Services

$2,298

37%

45%

 

$579

36%

43%

Mortgage Technology

$2,022

(8)%

36%

 

$508

(7)%

35%

Consolidated

$9,279

46%

59%

 

$2,323

46%

58%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY24

FY23

% Chg

 

4Q24

4Q23

% Chg

Recurring Revenue

$4,829

$4,138

17%

 

$1,215

$1,199

1%

Transaction Revenue, net

$4,450

$3,850

16%

 

$1,108

$1,002

11%

Exchanges Segment Results

Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $1.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $334 million and on an adjusted basis, were $313 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $902 million and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $923 million and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.

$ (in millions)

4Q24

4Q23

% Chg

Const
Curr(1)

Revenue, net:

 

 

 

 

Energy

$477

$414

16%

16%

Ags and Metals

54

63

(13)%

(13)%

Financials(2)

151

116

30%

27%

Cash Equities and Equity Options

114

99

15%

15%

OTC and Other(3)

87

89

(3)%

(3)%

Data and Connectivity Services

230

234

(2)%

(2)%

Listings

123

121

1%

1%

Segment Revenue

$1,236

$1,136

9%

9%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenue

$353

$355

(1)%

(1)%

Transaction Revenue, net

$883

$781

13%

13%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q23, 1.2420 and 1.0765, respectively.

(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Full year exchange net revenues were $5.0 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $1.3 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.2 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2024 was $3.6 billion and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $3.7 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.

$ (in millions)

FY24

FY23

% Chg

Const
Curr(1)

Revenue, net:

 

 

 

 

Energy

$1,876

$1,498

25%

25%

Ags and Metals

257

271

(5)%

(5)%

Financials(2)

559

460

22%

19%

Cash Equities and Equity Options

431

383

13%

13%

OTC and Other(3)

400

398

Data and Connectivity Services

947

933

2%

2%

Listings

489

497

(2)%

(2)%

Segment Revenue

$4,959

$4,440

12%

11%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenue

$1,436

$1,430

—%

—%

Transaction Revenue, net

$3,523

$3,010

17%

17%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2023, 1.2438 and 1.0817, respectively.

(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $579 million, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $368 million and adjusted operating expenses were $329 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $211 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $250 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.

$ (in millions)

4Q24

4Q23

% Chg

Const
Curr(1)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income Execution

$33

$35

(7)%

(7)%

CDS Clearing

75

81

(8)%

(8)%

Fixed Income Data and Analytics

301

286

5%

5%

Other Data and Network Services

170

161

6%

5%

Segment Revenue

$579

$563

3%

2%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenue

$471

$447

5%

5%

Transaction Revenue

$108

$116

(8)%

(8)%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q23, 1.2420 and 1.0765, respectively.

Full year 2024 fixed income and data services revenues were $2.3 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.5 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.3 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $843 million and the operating margin was 37%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.

$ (in millions)

FY24

FY23

% Chg

Const
Curr(1)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income Execution

$117

$124

(6)%

(6)%

CDS Clearing

343

360

(5)%

(5)%

Fixed Income Data and Analytics

1,177

1,118

5%

5%

Other Data and Network Services

661

629

5%

5%

Segment Revenue

$2,298

$2,231

3%

3%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenue

$1,838

$1,747

5%

5%

Transaction Revenue

$460

$484

(5)%

(5)%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2023, 1.2438 and 1.0817, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $508 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $544 million and adjusted operating expenses were $331 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $36 million and the operating margin was (7)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $177 million and the adjusted operating margin was 35%.

$ (in millions)

4Q24

4Q23

% Chg

Revenue:

 

 

 

Origination Technology

$177

$170

4%

Closing Solutions

52

43

22%

Servicing Software

213

219

(3)%

Data and Analytics

66

70

(5)%

Segment Revenue

$508

$502

1%

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenue

$391

$397

(2)%

Transaction Revenue

$117

$105

12%

Full year mortgage technology revenues were $2.0 billion. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $2.2 billion and adjusted operating expenses were $1.3 billion in 2024. Segment operating loss for the full year was $170 million and the operating margin was (8)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $724 million and the adjusted operating margin was 36%.

$ (in millions)

FY24

FY23

% Chg

Revenue:

 

 

 

Origination Technology

$713

$694

3%

Closing Solutions

202

179

13%

Servicing Software

848

288

194%

Data and Analytics

259

156

66%

Segment Revenue

$2,022

$1,317

54%

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenue

$1,555

$961

62%

Transaction Revenue

$467

$356

31%

Other Matters

  • Operating cash flow for 2024 was $4.6 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion.
  • As of December 31, 2024, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $844 million and outstanding debt was $20.4 billion.
  • ICE paid over $1.0 billion in dividends in 2024.

Financial Guidance

 

GAAP

Non-GAAP

2025 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth)

Low-single digits

2025 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth)

Mid-single digits

2025 Mortgage Technology Revenue (% growth)

Low-to-mid single digits

2025 Operating Expenses

$4.915 - $4.965 billion

$3.915 - $3.965 billion(1)

1Q25 Operating Expenses

$1.220 - $1.230 billion

$965 - $975 million(1)

1Q25 Non-Operating Expense(2)

$175 - $180 million

2025 Capital Expenditures

$730 - $780 million

2025 Effective Tax Rate(3)

24% - 26%

1Q25 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

575 - 581 million

(1) 2025 and 1Q25 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses.

(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.

(3) This represents 2025 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, February 6, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 404-975-4839 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 092546 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the first quarter 2025 earnings has been scheduled for May 1st at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)
 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Revenues:

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Exchanges

$

7,441

 

$

6,355

 

$

1,943

 

$

1,601

 

Fixed income and data services

 

2,298

 

 

2,231

 

 

579

 

 

563

 

Mortgage technology

 

2,022

 

 

1,317

 

 

508

 

 

502

 

Total revenues

 

11,761

 

 

9,903

 

 

3,030

 

 

2,666

 

Transaction-based expenses:

 

 

 

 

Section 31 fees

 

679

 

 

293

 

 

242

 

 

62

 

Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing

 

1,803

 

 

1,622

 

 

465

 

 

403

 

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

 

9,279

 

 

7,988

 

 

2,323

 

 

2,201

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

1,909

 

 

1,595

 

 

487

 

 

492

 

Professional services

 

154

 

 

123

 

 

40

 

 

35

 

Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs

 

104

 

 

269

 

 

16

 

 

68

 

Technology and communication

 

848

 

 

734

 

 

217

 

 

205

 

Rent and occupancy

 

111

 

 

92

 

 

22

 

 

27

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

307

 

 

266

 

 

75

 

 

70

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,537

 

 

1,215

 

 

389

 

 

379

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,970

 

 

4,294

 

 

1,246

 

 

1,276

 

Operating income

 

4,309

 

 

3,694

 

 

1,077

 

 

925

 

Other income/(expense):

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

141

 

 

319

 

 

36

 

 

32

 

Interest expense

 

(910

)

 

(808

)

 

(213

)

 

(251

)

Other income/(expense), net

 

88

 

 

(311

)

 

5

 

 

(190

)

Total other income/(expense), net

 

(681

)

 

(800

)

 

(172

)

 

(409

)

Income before income tax expense

 

3,628

 

 

2,894

 

 

905

 

 

516

 

Income tax expense

 

826

 

 

456

 

 

196

 

 

126

 

Net income

$

2,802

 

$

2,438

 

$

709

 

$

390

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(48

)

 

(70

)

 

(11

)

 

(17

)

Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

$

2,754

 

$

2,368

 

$

698

 

$

373

 

Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.80

 

$

4.20

 

$

1.22

 

$

0.65

 

Diluted

$

4.78

 

$

4.19

 

$

1.21

 

$

0.65

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

573

 

 

564

 

 

574

 

 

572

 

Diluted

 

576

 

 

565

 

 

577

 

 

574

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)
 

 

As of

As of

 

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets:

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

844

$

899

Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

1,142

 

 

531

 

Short-term restricted investments

 

594

 

 

680

 

Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds

 

82,149

 

 

78,980

 

Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin

 

2,163

 

 

1,814

 

Customer accounts receivable, net

 

1,490

 

 

1,366

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

713

 

 

703

 

Total current assets

 

89,095

 

 

84,973

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,153

 

 

1,923

 

Other non-current assets:

 

 

Goodwill

 

30,595

 

 

30,553

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

16,306

 

 

17,317

 

Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

368

 

 

340

 

Other non-current assets

 

911

 

 

978

 

Total other non-current assets

 

48,180

 

 

49,188

 

Total assets

$

139,428

 

$

136,084

 

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,051

 

$

1,003

 

Section 31 fees payable

 

316

 

 

79

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

438

 

 

459

 

Deferred revenue

 

236

 

 

200

 

Short-term debt

 

3,027

 

 

1,954

 

Margin deposits and guaranty funds

 

82,149

 

 

78,980

 

Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin

 

2,163

 

 

1,814

 

Other current liabilities

 

173

 

 

137

 

Total current liabilities

 

89,553

 

 

84,626

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

Non-current deferred tax liability, net

 

3,904

 

 

4,080

 

Long-term debt

 

17,341

 

 

20,659

 

Accrued employee benefits

 

170

 

 

193

 

Non-current operating lease liability

 

335

 

 

299

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

405

 

 

441

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

22,155

 

 

25,672

 

Total liabilities

 

111,708

 

 

110,298

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

22

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Common stock

 

7

 

 

6

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(6,385

)

 

(6,304

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

16,292

 

 

15,953

 

Retained earnings

 

18,071

 

 

16,356

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(338

)

 

(294

)

Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

27,647

 

 

25,717

 

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

51

 

 

69

 

Total equity

 

27,698

 

 

25,786

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

139,428

 

$

136,084

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Exchanges
Segment

 

Fixed Income
and Data
Services
Segment

 

Mortgage
Technology
Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$4,959

 

$4,440

 

$2,298

 

$2,231

 

$2,022

 

$1,317

 

$9,279

 

$7,988

Operating expenses

1,323

 

1,281

 

1,455

 

1,420

 

2,192

 

1,593

 

4,970

 

4,294

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

67

 

65

 

152

 

168

 

792

 

515

 

1,011

 

748

Less: Transaction and integration costs

 

 

 

 

102

 

269

 

102

 

269

Less: Regulatory matters

5

 

11

 

10

 

 

 

 

15

 

11

Less: Other

11

 

6

 

21

 

 

 

 

32

 

6

Adjusted operating expenses

$1,240

 

$1,199

 

$1,272

 

$1,252

 

$1,298

 

$809

 

$3,810

 

$3,260

Operating income/(loss)

$3,636

 

$3,159

 

$843

 

$811

 

$(170)

 

$(276)

 

$4,309

 

$3,694

Adjusted operating income

$3,719

 

$3,241

 

$1,026

 

$979

 

$724

 

$508

 

$5,469

 

$4,728

Operating margin

73%

 

71%

 

37%

 

36%

 

(8)%

 

(21)%

 

46%

 

46%

Adjusted operating margin

75%

 

73%

 

45%

 

44%

 

36%

 

39%

 

59%

 

59%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Exchanges
Segment

 

Fixed Income
and Data
Services
Segment

 

Mortgage
Technology
Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$1,236

 

$1,136

 

$579

 

$563

 

$508

 

$502

 

$2,323

 

$2,201

Operating expenses

334

 

337

 

368

 

363

 

544

 

576

 

1,246

 

1,276

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

16

 

16

 

38

 

41

 

199

 

199

 

253

 

256

Less: Transaction and integration costs

 

 

 

 

14

 

68

 

14

 

68

Less: Regulatory matter

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Less: Other

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

Adjusted operating expenses

$313

 

$321

 

$329

 

$322

 

$331

 

$309

 

$973

 

$952

Operating income/(loss)

$902

 

$799

 

$211

 

$200

 

$(36)

 

$(74)

 

$1,077

 

$925

Adjusted operating income

$923

 

$815

 

$250

 

$241

 

$177

 

$193

 

$1,350

 

$1,249

Operating margin

73%

 

70%

 

36%

 

36%

 

(7)%

 

(15)%

 

46%

 

42%

Adjusted operating margin

75%

 

72%

 

43%

 

43%

 

35%

 

39%

 

58%

 

57%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2024

 

Twelve Months
Ended
December 31,
2023

Net income attributable to ICE

$

2,754

 

 

$

2,368

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

1,011

 

 

 

748

 

Add: Transaction and integration costs

 

102

 

 

 

269

 

(Less)/Add: Litigation and regulatory matters

 

(145

)

 

 

11

 

Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees

 

62

 

 

 

122

 

Add: Loss on sale and fair value adjustments of equity investments and dividends received

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

Less: Net interest income on pre-acquisition-related debt

 

 

 

 

(12

)

Add: Other

 

26

 

 

 

182

 

Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments

 

(268

)

 

 

(309

)

Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

 

(43

)

 

 

(126

)

Less: Other tax adjustments

 

(3

)

 

 

(79

)

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

3,497

 

 

$

3,177

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

4.78

 

 

$

4.19

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

6.07

 

 

$

5.62

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

576

 

 

 

565

 

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2024

 

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2023

Net income attributable to ICE

$

698

 

 

$

373

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

253

 

 

 

256

 

Add: Transaction and integration costs

 

14

 

 

 

68

 

Add: Regulatory matter

 

5

 

 

 

 

(Less)/Add: Net (profits)/losses from unconsolidated investees

 

(1

)

 

 

31

 

Less: Gain on sale of equity investments and dividends received

 

 

 

 

(4

)

(Less)/Add: Other

 

(5

)

 

 

160

 

Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments

 

(69

)

 

 

(131

)

(Less)/Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

 

(17

)

 

 

5

 

(Less)/Add: Other tax adjustments

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

875

 

 

$

760

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.21

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.52

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

577

 

 

 

574

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)
 

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

4,609

 

$

3,542

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(406

)

 

(190

)

Less: Capitalized software development costs

 

(346

)

 

(299

)

Free cash flow

 

3,857

 

 

3,053

 

(Less)/Add: Section 31 fees, net

 

(237

)

 

144

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

3,620

 

$

3,197

 
