Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Full Year 2024 Results - 19th Consecutive Year Of Record Revenues

2024 net revenues of $9.3 billion, +16% y/y

2024 GAAP diluted EPS of $4.78, +14% y/y

2024 adj. diluted EPS of $6.07, +8% y/y

Record 2024 operating income of $4.3 billion, +17% y/y; record adj. operating income of $5.5 billion, +16% y/y

2024 operating margin of 46%; adj. operating margin of 59%

Record annual operating cash flow of $4.6 billion, +30%; record adj. free cash flow of over $3.6 billion, +13% y/y

Expect to resume share repurchases in the first quarter Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report our 19th consecutive year of record revenues and continued earnings per share growth. Our track record of growth is a testament to the resilience of our "all-weather" business model, which through an array of macroeconomic environments, continues to deliver compounding growth as customers access our leading networks to manage risk, consume our mission-critical data and drive greater workflow efficiencies. As we shift to 2025, we remain focused on bringing efficiencies to our customers' workflows and creating value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $698 million on $2.3 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.21. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $875 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.52.

For the full year of 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $2.8 billion on $9.3 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2024 GAAP diluted EPS was $4.78, up 14% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $3.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was $6.07, up 8% year-over-year.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "As we look back on 2024, our record revenue and operating income demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our unique business model. Our strong and growing cash flows enabled us to reinvest in our business and pay dividends of over $1 billion to stockholders while also significantly reducing leverage. As we enter 2025, we are well positioned to achieve our growth objectives and to invest in our business to strengthen our foundation for continued growth in the future."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Business Highlights

Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.3 billion, up 6% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $1.2 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $579 million and mortgage technology revenues of $508 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $973 million. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.4 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 58%.

Full year 2024 consolidated net revenues were $9.3 billion, up 16% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $5.0 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $2.3 billion and mortgage technology revenues of $2.0 billion. Consolidated operating expenses were $5.0 billion for 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $3.8 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $4.3 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $5.5 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

$ (in millions) Net

Revenue Op

Margin Adj Op

Margin Net

Revenue Op

Margin Adj Op

Margin Full Year 2024 4Q24 Exchanges $4,959 73% 75% $1,236 73% 75% Fixed Income and Data Services $2,298 37% 45% $579 36% 43% Mortgage Technology $2,022 (8)% 36% $508 (7)% 35% Consolidated $9,279 46% 59% $2,323 46% 58% FY24 FY23 % Chg 4Q24 4Q23 % Chg Recurring Revenue $4,829 $4,138 17% $1,215 $1,199 1% Transaction Revenue, net $4,450 $3,850 16% $1,108 $1,002 11%

Exchanges Segment Results

Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $1.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $334 million and on an adjusted basis, were $313 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $902 million and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $923 million and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.

$ (in millions) 4Q24 4Q23 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue, net: Energy $477 $414 16% 16% Ags and Metals 54 63 (13)% (13)% Financials(2) 151 116 30% 27% Cash Equities and Equity Options 114 99 15% 15% OTC and Other(3) 87 89 (3)% (3)% Data and Connectivity Services 230 234 (2)% (2)% Listings 123 121 1% 1% Segment Revenue $1,236 $1,136 9% 9% Recurring Revenue $353 $355 (1)% (1)% Transaction Revenue, net $883 $781 13% 13%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q23, 1.2420 and 1.0765, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Full year exchange net revenues were $5.0 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $1.3 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.2 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2024 was $3.6 billion and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $3.7 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.

$ (in millions) FY24 FY23 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue, net: Energy $1,876 $1,498 25% 25% Ags and Metals 257 271 (5)% (5)% Financials(2) 559 460 22% 19% Cash Equities and Equity Options 431 383 13% 13% OTC and Other(3) 400 398 — — Data and Connectivity Services 947 933 2% 2% Listings 489 497 (2)% (2)% Segment Revenue $4,959 $4,440 12% 11% Recurring Revenue $1,436 $1,430 —% —% Transaction Revenue, net $3,523 $3,010 17% 17%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2023, 1.2438 and 1.0817, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $579 million, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $368 million and adjusted operating expenses were $329 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $211 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $250 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.

$ (in millions) 4Q24 4Q23 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $33 $35 (7)% (7)% CDS Clearing 75 81 (8)% (8)% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 301 286 5% 5% Other Data and Network Services 170 161 6% 5% Segment Revenue $579 $563 3% 2% Recurring Revenue $471 $447 5% 5% Transaction Revenue $108 $116 (8)% (8)%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q23, 1.2420 and 1.0765, respectively.

Full year 2024 fixed income and data services revenues were $2.3 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.5 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.3 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $843 million and the operating margin was 37%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.

$ (in millions) FY24 FY23 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $117 $124 (6)% (6)% CDS Clearing 343 360 (5)% (5)% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 1,177 1,118 5% 5% Other Data and Network Services 661 629 5% 5% Segment Revenue $2,298 $2,231 3% 3% Recurring Revenue $1,838 $1,747 5% 5% Transaction Revenue $460 $484 (5)% (5)%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2023, 1.2438 and 1.0817, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $508 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $544 million and adjusted operating expenses were $331 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $36 million and the operating margin was (7)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $177 million and the adjusted operating margin was 35%.

$ (in millions) 4Q24 4Q23 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $177 $170 4% Closing Solutions 52 43 22% Servicing Software 213 219 (3)% Data and Analytics 66 70 (5)% Segment Revenue $508 $502 1% Recurring Revenue $391 $397 (2)% Transaction Revenue $117 $105 12%

Full year mortgage technology revenues were $2.0 billion. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $2.2 billion and adjusted operating expenses were $1.3 billion in 2024. Segment operating loss for the full year was $170 million and the operating margin was (8)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $724 million and the adjusted operating margin was 36%.

$ (in millions) FY24 FY23 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $713 $694 3% Closing Solutions 202 179 13% Servicing Software 848 288 194% Data and Analytics 259 156 66% Segment Revenue $2,022 $1,317 54% Recurring Revenue $1,555 $961 62% Transaction Revenue $467 $356 31%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow for 2024 was $4.6 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion.

As of December 31, 2024, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $844 million and outstanding debt was $20.4 billion.

ICE paid over $1.0 billion in dividends in 2024.

Financial Guidance

GAAP Non-GAAP 2025 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth) Low-single digits 2025 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth) Mid-single digits 2025 Mortgage Technology Revenue (% growth) Low-to-mid single digits 2025 Operating Expenses $4.915 - $4.965 billion $3.915 - $3.965 billion(1) 1Q25 Operating Expenses $1.220 - $1.230 billion $965 - $975 million(1) 1Q25 Non-Operating Expense(2) $175 - $180 million 2025 Capital Expenditures $730 - $780 million 2025 Effective Tax Rate(3) 24% - 26% 1Q25 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 575 - 581 million

(1) 2025 and 1Q25 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees. (3) This represents 2025 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Revenues: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Exchanges $ 7,441 $ 6,355 $ 1,943 $ 1,601 Fixed income and data services 2,298 2,231 579 563 Mortgage technology 2,022 1,317 508 502 Total revenues 11,761 9,903 3,030 2,666 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 679 293 242 62 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,803 1,622 465 403 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 9,279 7,988 2,323 2,201 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,909 1,595 487 492 Professional services 154 123 40 35 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 104 269 16 68 Technology and communication 848 734 217 205 Rent and occupancy 111 92 22 27 Selling, general and administrative 307 266 75 70 Depreciation and amortization 1,537 1,215 389 379 Total operating expenses 4,970 4,294 1,246 1,276 Operating income 4,309 3,694 1,077 925 Other income/(expense): Interest income 141 319 36 32 Interest expense (910 ) (808 ) (213 ) (251 ) Other income/(expense), net 88 (311 ) 5 (190 ) Total other income/(expense), net (681 ) (800 ) (172 ) (409 ) Income before income tax expense 3,628 2,894 905 516 Income tax expense 826 456 196 126 Net income $ 2,802 $ 2,438 $ 709 $ 390 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (48 ) (70 ) (11 ) (17 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 2,754 $ 2,368 $ 698 $ 373 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 4.80 $ 4.20 $ 1.22 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 4.78 $ 4.19 $ 1.21 $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 573 564 574 572 Diluted 576 565 577 574

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 844 $ 899 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,142 531 Short-term restricted investments 594 680 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 82,149 78,980 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 2,163 1,814 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,490 1,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 713 703 Total current assets 89,095 84,973 Property and equipment, net 2,153 1,923 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 30,595 30,553 Other intangible assets, net 16,306 17,317 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 368 340 Other non-current assets 911 978 Total other non-current assets 48,180 49,188 Total assets $ 139,428 $ 136,084 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,051 $ 1,003 Section 31 fees payable 316 79 Accrued salaries and benefits 438 459 Deferred revenue 236 200 Short-term debt 3,027 1,954 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 82,149 78,980 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 2,163 1,814 Other current liabilities 173 137 Total current liabilities 89,553 84,626 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,904 4,080 Long-term debt 17,341 20,659 Accrued employee benefits 170 193 Non-current operating lease liability 335 299 Other non-current liabilities 405 441 Total non-current liabilities 22,155 25,672 Total liabilities 111,708 110,298 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 22 —

Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 7 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,385 ) (6,304 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,292 15,953 Retained earnings 18,071 16,356 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (338 ) (294 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 27,647 25,717 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 51 69 Total equity 27,698 25,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 139,428 $ 136,084

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $4,959 $4,440 $2,298 $2,231 $2,022 $1,317 $9,279 $7,988 Operating expenses 1,323 1,281 1,455 1,420 2,192 1,593 4,970 4,294 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 67 65 152 168 792 515 1,011 748 Less: Transaction and integration costs — — — — 102 269 102 269 Less: Regulatory matters 5 11 10 — — — 15 11 Less: Other 11 6 21 — — — 32 6 Adjusted operating expenses $1,240 $1,199 $1,272 $1,252 $1,298 $809 $3,810 $3,260 Operating income/(loss) $3,636 $3,159 $843 $811 $(170) $(276) $4,309 $3,694 Adjusted operating income $3,719 $3,241 $1,026 $979 $724 $508 $5,469 $4,728 Operating margin 73% 71% 37% 36% (8)% (21)% 46% 46% Adjusted operating margin 75% 73% 45% 44% 36% 39% 59% 59%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,236 $1,136 $579 $563 $508 $502 $2,323 $2,201 Operating expenses 334 337 368 363 544 576 1,246 1,276 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16 16 38 41 199 199 253 256 Less: Transaction and integration costs — — — — 14 68 14 68 Less: Regulatory matter 5 — — — — — 5 — Less: Other — — 1 — — — 1 — Adjusted operating expenses $313 $321 $329 $322 $331 $309 $973 $952 Operating income/(loss) $902 $799 $211 $200 $(36) $(74) $1,077 $925 Adjusted operating income $923 $815 $250 $241 $177 $193 $1,350 $1,249 Operating margin 73% 70% 36% 36% (7)% (15)% 46% 42% Adjusted operating margin 75% 72% 43% 43% 35% 39% 58% 57%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2023 Net income attributable to ICE $ 2,754 $ 2,368 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,011 748 Add: Transaction and integration costs 102 269 (Less)/Add: Litigation and regulatory matters (145 ) 11 Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees 62 122 Add: Loss on sale and fair value adjustments of equity investments and dividends received 1 3 Less: Net interest income on pre-acquisition-related debt — (12 ) Add: Other 26 182 Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments (268 ) (309 ) Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (43 ) (126 ) Less: Other tax adjustments (3 ) (79 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 3,497 $ 3,177 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 4.78 $ 4.19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 6.07 $ 5.62 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 576 565

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2023 Net income attributable to ICE $ 698 $ 373 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 253 256 Add: Transaction and integration costs 14 68 Add: Regulatory matter 5 — (Less)/Add: Net (profits)/losses from unconsolidated investees (1 ) 31 Less: Gain on sale of equity investments and dividends received — (4 ) (Less)/Add: Other (5 ) 160 Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments (69 ) (131 ) (Less)/Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (17 ) 5 (Less)/Add: Other tax adjustments (3 ) 2 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 875 $ 760 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.21 $ 0.65 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.52 $ 1.33 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 577 574