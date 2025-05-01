Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong First Quarter 2025

|
|Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer,said,
"We are pleased to report the best quarter in ICE’s history, highlighted by record revenues, record operating income and earnings per share growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, our first quarter performance reflects the quality of our all-weather business model and the value of our markets, technology and data services. Looking to the balance of the year and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $797 million on $2.5 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. First quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.38. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $995 million in the first quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.72. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "ICE’s first quarter performance underscores the quality and durability of our business model, reporting record revenues and record operating income. This performance enabled us to invest in our business while also returning $519 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases, as well as make progress on deleveraging. As we look to the balance of the year, we remain focused on disciplined investment in support of our strategic growth initiatives and on creating value for our stockholders."
First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights
First quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.5 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $596 million and mortgage technology revenues of $510 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $964 million. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.2 billion, and the operating margin was 49%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.5 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.
$ (in millions)
Net Revenues
Op Margin
Adj Op Margin
1Q25
Exchanges
$1,367
74%
76%
Fixed Income and Data Services
$596
39%
46%
Mortgage Technology
$510
(5)%
40%
Consolidated
$2,473
49%
61%
1Q25
1Q24
% Chg
Recurring Revenues
$1,236
$1,196
3%
Transaction Revenues, net
$1,237
$1,094
13%
Exchanges Segment Results
First quarter exchange net revenues were $1.4 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $354 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $334 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $1.0 billion, and the operating margin was 74%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 76%.
$ (in millions)
1Q25
1Q24
% Chg
Const Curr(1)
Revenues, net:
Energy
$557
$457
22%
23%
Ags and Metals
64
72
(11)%
(11)%
Financials(2)
156
135
15%
15%
Cash Equities and Equity Options, net
119
99
21%
21%
OTC and Other(3)
103
103
(1)%
—%
Data and Connectivity Services
246
235
5%
5%
Listings
122
122
—%
—%
Segment Revenues
$1,367
$1,223
12%
12%
Recurring Revenues
$368
$357
3%
3%
Transaction Revenues, net
$999
$866
15%
16%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q24, 1.2683 and 1.0859, respectively.
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
(3) OTC & other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
First quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $596 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $361 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $323 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $235 million, and the operating margin was 39%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $273 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.
$ (in millions)
1Q25
1Q24
% Chg
Const Curr(1)
Revenues:
Fixed Income Execution
$31
$26
16%
16%
CDS Clearing
94
93
2%
2%
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
299
288
4%
4%
Data and Network Technology
172
161
7%
7%
Segment Revenues
$596
$568
5%
5%
Recurring Revenues
$471
$449
5%
5%
Transaction Revenues
$125
$119
5%
5%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q24, 1.2683 and 1.0859, respectively.
Mortgage Technology Segment Results
First quarter mortgage technology revenues were $510 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $537 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $307 million in the first quarter. Segment operating loss for the first quarter was $27 million, and the operating margin was (5)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $203 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 40%.
$ (in millions)
1Q25
1Q24
% Chg
Revenues:
Origination Technology
$175
$174
1%
Closing Solutions
47
44
9%
Servicing Software
221
214
3%
Data and Analytics
67
67
(1)%
Segment Revenues
$510
$499
2%
Recurring Revenues
$397
$390
2%
Transaction Revenues
$113
$109
4%
Other Matters
- Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 was $966 million and adjusted free cash flow was $833 million.
- Unrestricted cash was $783 million and outstanding debt was $20.3 billion as of March 31, 2025.
- Through the first quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $241 million of its common stock and paid $278 million in dividends.
Updated Financial Guidance
- ICE's second quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $1.230 billion to $1.240 billion. Adjusted operating expenses(1)are expected to be in a range of $980 million to $990 million.
- ICE's second quarter 2025 GAAP and adjusted non-operating expense(2)are both expected to be in the range of $175 million to $180 million.
- ICE's diluted share count for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 573 million to 579 million weighted average shares outstanding.
(1) 2Q 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Black Knight integration expenses.
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees.
Earnings Conference Call Information
ICE will hold a conference call today, May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first quarter 2025 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 404-975-4839 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 981735 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.
The conference call for the second quarter 2025 earnings has been scheduled for July 31st, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.
Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Revenues:
2025
2024
Exchanges
2,123
1,734
Fixed income and data services
596
568
Mortgage technology
510
499
Total revenues
3,229
2,801
Transaction-based expenses:
Section 31 fees
262
67
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
494
444
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
2,473
2,290
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
481
462
Professional services
40
36
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
32
36
Technology and communication
213
205
Rent and occupancy
21
29
Selling, general and administrative
76
78
Depreciation and amortization
389
381
Total operating expenses
1,252
1,227
Operating income
1,221
1,063
Other income/(expense):
Interest income
33
30
Interest expense
(206
(241
Other income, net
19
112
Total other income/(expense), net
(154
(99
Income before income tax expense
1,067
964
Income tax expense
255
181
Net income
812
783
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(15
(16
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
797
767
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic
1.39
1.34
Diluted
1.38
1.33
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
574
573
Diluted
577
575
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
As of
March 31, 2025
As of
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
783
844
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
1,235
1,142
Short-term restricted investments
617
594
Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds
83,286
82,149
Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin
4,110
2,163
Customer accounts receivable, net
1,878
1,490
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
735
713
Total current assets
92,644
89,095
Property and equipment, net
2,218
2,153
Other non-current assets:
Goodwill
30,617
30,595
Other intangible assets, net
16,067
16,306
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
305
368
Long-term restricted investments
66
—
Other non-current assets
953
911
Total other non-current assets
48,008
48,180
Total assets
142,870
139,428
Liabilities and Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,056
1,051
Section 31 fees payable
260
316
Accrued salaries and benefits
152
438
Deferred revenue
612
236
Short-term debt
2,932
3,027
Margin deposits and guaranty funds
83,286
82,149
Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin
4,110
2,163
Other current liabilities
312
173
Total current liabilities
92,720
89,553
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
3,848
3,904
Long-term debt
17,349
17,341
Accrued employee benefits
167
170
Non-current operating lease liability
340
335
Other non-current liabilities
403
405
Total non-current liabilities
|
22,107
|
|
22,155
|
Total liabilities
|
|
114,827
|
|
111,708
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(6,721
|
)
|
|
(6,385
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
16,401
|
|
|
16,292
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
18,590
|
|
|
18,071
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(303
|
)
|
|
(338
|
)
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
|
27,974
|
|
|
27,647
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
47
|
|
|
51
|
|
Total equity
|
|
28,021
|
|
|
27,698
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
142,870
|
|
$
|
139,428
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$1,367
|
|
$1,223
|
|
$596
|
|
$568
|
|
$510
|
|
$499
|
|
$2,473
|
|
$2,290
|
Operating expenses
|
354
|
|
326
|
|
361
|
|
354
|
|
537
|
|
547
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,227
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
16
|
|
19
|
|
38
|
|
38
|
|
199
|
|
197
|
|
253
|
|
254
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
31
|
|
36
|
|
31
|
|
36
|
Less: Regulatory matter
|
4
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
4
|
|
—
|
Less: Other
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
7
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
7
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$334
|
|
$307
|
|
$323
|
|
$309
|
|
$307
|
|
$314
|
|
$964
|
|
$930
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
$1,013
|
|
$897
|
|
$235
|
|
$214
|
|
$(27)
|
|
$(48)
|
|
$1,221
|
|
$1,063
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$1,033
|
|
$916
|
|
$273
|
|
$259
|
|
$203
|
|
$185
|
|
$1,509
|
|
$1,360
|
Operating margin
|
74%
|
|
73%
|
|
39%
|
|
38%
|
|
(5)%
|
|
(10)%
|
|
49%
|
|
46%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
76%
|
|
75%
|
|
46%
|
|
46%
|
|
40%
|
|
37%
|
|
61%
|
|
59%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
797
|
|
|
$
|
767
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
253
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Add/(less): Litigation and regulatory matters
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(160
|
)
|
(Less)/add: Net (income)/losses from unconsolidated investees
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
42
|
|
Add: Fair value adjustments of equity investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Add: Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(51
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
995
|
|
|
$
|
852
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
|
$
|
1.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
577
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
966
|
|
$
|
1,009
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Less: Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
(87
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
777
|
|
$
|
864
|
|
Add: Section 31 fees, net
|
|
56
|
|
|
13
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
833
|
|
$
|
877
|