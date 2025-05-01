Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong First Quarter 2025

Date 01/05/2025

  • Record 1Q25 net revenues of $2.5 billion, +8% y/y
  • 1Q25 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, +4% y/y
  • 1Q25 adj. diluted EPS of $1.72, +16% y/y
  • Record 1Q25 operating income of $1.2 billion, +15% y/y; record adj. operating income of $1.5 billion, +11% y/y
  • 1Q25 operating margin of 49%; adj. operating margin of 61%
  • Through the first quarter, returned $519 million to stockholders including $241 million in share repurchases

 

 Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer,said,
"We are pleased to report the best quarter in ICE’s history, highlighted by record revenues, record operating income and earnings per share growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, our first quarter performance reflects the quality of our all-weather business model and the value of our markets, technology and data services. Looking to the balance of the year and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $797 million on $2.5 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. First quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.38. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $995 million in the first quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.72. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "ICE’s first quarter performance underscores the quality and durability of our business model, reporting record revenues and record operating income. This performance enabled us to invest in our business while also returning $519 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases, as well as make progress on deleveraging. As we look to the balance of the year, we remain focused on disciplined investment in support of our strategic growth initiatives and on creating value for our stockholders."

First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

First quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.5 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $596 million and mortgage technology revenues of $510 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $964 million. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.2 billion, and the operating margin was 49%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.5 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ (in millions)

Net Revenues

Op Margin

Adj Op Margin

 

1Q25

Exchanges

$1,367

74%

76%

Fixed Income and Data Services

$596

39%

46%

Mortgage Technology

$510

(5)%

40%

Consolidated

$2,473

49%

61%

 

 

 

 

 

1Q25

1Q24

% Chg

Recurring Revenues

$1,236

$1,196

3%

Transaction Revenues, net

$1,237

$1,094

13%

Exchanges Segment Results

First quarter exchange net revenues were $1.4 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $354 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $334 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $1.0 billion, and the operating margin was 74%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 76%.

$ (in millions)

1Q25

1Q24

% Chg

Const Curr(1)

Revenues, net:

 

 

 

 

Energy

$557

$457

22%

23%

Ags and Metals

64

72

(11)%

(11)%

Financials(2)

156

135

15%

15%

Cash Equities and Equity Options, net

119

99

21%

21%

OTC and Other(3)

103

103

(1)%

—%

Data and Connectivity Services

246

235

5%

5%

Listings

122

122

—%

—%

Segment Revenues

$1,367

$1,223

12%

12%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenues

$368

$357

3%

3%

Transaction Revenues, net

$999

$866

15%

16%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q24, 1.2683 and 1.0859, respectively.

(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(3) OTC & other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

First quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $596 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $361 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $323 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $235 million, and the operating margin was 39%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $273 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.

$ (in millions)

1Q25

1Q24

% Chg

Const Curr(1)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income Execution

$31

$26

16%

16%

CDS Clearing

94

93

2%

2%

Fixed Income Data and Analytics

299

288

4%

4%

Data and Network Technology

172

161

7%

7%

Segment Revenues

$596

$568

5%

5%

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenues

$471

$449

5%

5%

Transaction Revenues

$125

$119

5%

5%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q24, 1.2683 and 1.0859, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

First quarter mortgage technology revenues were $510 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $537 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $307 million in the first quarter. Segment operating loss for the first quarter was $27 million, and the operating margin was (5)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $203 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 40%.

$ (in millions)

1Q25

1Q24

% Chg

Revenues:

 

 

 

Origination Technology

$175

$174

1%

Closing Solutions

47

44

9%

Servicing Software

221

214

3%

Data and Analytics

67

67

(1)%

Segment Revenues

$510

$499

2%

 

 

 

 

Recurring Revenues

$397

$390

2%

Transaction Revenues

$113

$109

4%

Other Matters

  • Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 was $966 million and adjusted free cash flow was $833 million.
  • Unrestricted cash was $783 million and outstanding debt was $20.3 billion as of March 31, 2025.
  • Through the first quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $241 million of its common stock and paid $278 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

  • ICE's second quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $1.230 billion to $1.240 billion. Adjusted operating expenses(1)are expected to be in a range of $980 million to $990 million.
  • ICE's second quarter 2025 GAAP and adjusted non-operating expense(2)are both expected to be in the range of $175 million to $180 million.
  • ICE's diluted share count for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 573 million to 579 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2Q 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Black Knight integration expenses.

(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first quarter 2025 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 404-975-4839 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 981735 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the second quarter 2025 earnings has been scheduled for July 31st, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Revenues:

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Exchanges

$

2,123

 

$

1,734

 

Fixed income and data services

 

596

 

 

568

 

Mortgage technology

 

510

 

 

499

 

Total revenues

 

3,229

 

 

2,801

 

Transaction-based expenses:

 

 

Section 31 fees

 

262

 

 

67

 

Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing

 

494

 

 

444

 

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

 

2,473

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

481

 

 

462

 

Professional services

 

40

 

 

36

 

Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs

 

32

 

 

36

 

Technology and communication

 

213

 

 

205

 

Rent and occupancy

 

21

 

 

29

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

76

 

 

78

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

389

 

 

381

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,252

 

 

1,227

 

Operating income

 

1,221

 

 

1,063

 

Other income/(expense):

 

 

Interest income

 

33

 

 

30

 

Interest expense

 

(206

)

 

(241

)

Other income, net

 

19

 

 

112

 

Total other income/(expense), net

 

(154

)

 

(99

)

Income before income tax expense

 

1,067

 

 

964

 

Income tax expense

 

255

 

 

181

 

Net income

$

812

 

$

783

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(15

)

 

(16

)

Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

$

797

 

$

767

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:

 

 

Basic

$

1.39

 

$

1.34

 

Diluted

$

1.38

 

$

1.33

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

Basic

 

574

 

 

573

 

Diluted

 

577

 

 

575

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

 

As of

 

 

March 31, 2025

As of

 

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

Assets:

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

783

$

844

Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

1,235

 

1,142

Short-term restricted investments

 

617

 

594

Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds

 

83,286

 

82,149

Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin

 

4,110

 

2,163

Customer accounts receivable, net

 

1,878

 

1,490

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

735

 

713

Total current assets

 

92,644

 

89,095

Property and equipment, net

 

2,218

 

2,153

Other non-current assets:

 

 

Goodwill

 

30,617

 

30,595

Other intangible assets, net

 

16,067

 

16,306

Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

305

 

368

Long-term restricted investments

 

66

 

Other non-current assets

 

953

 

911

Total other non-current assets

 

48,008

 

48,180

Total assets

$

142,870

$

139,428

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,056

$

1,051

Section 31 fees payable

 

260

 

316

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

152

 

438

Deferred revenue

 

612

 

236

Short-term debt

 

2,932

 

3,027

Margin deposits and guaranty funds

 

83,286

 

82,149

Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin

 

4,110

 

2,163

Other current liabilities

 

312

 

173

Total current liabilities

 

92,720

 

89,553

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

Non-current deferred tax liability, net

 

3,848

 

3,904

Long-term debt

 

17,349

 

17,341

Accrued employee benefits

 

167

 

170

Non-current operating lease liability

 

340

 

335

Other non-current liabilities

 

403

 

405

Total non-current liabilities

 

22,107

 

22,155

Total liabilities

 

114,827

 

111,708

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

22

 

22

Equity:

 

 

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Common stock

 

7

 

 

7

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(6,721

)

 

(6,385

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

16,401

 

 

16,292

 

Retained earnings

 

18,590

 

 

18,071

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(303

)

 

(338

)

Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

27,974

 

 

27,647

 

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

 

47

 

 

51

 

Total equity

 

28,021

 

 

27,698

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

142,870

 

$

139,428

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Exchanges
Segment

 

Fixed Income
and Data
Services
Segment

 

Mortgage
Technology
Segment

 

Consolidated

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$1,367

 

$1,223

 

$596

 

$568

 

$510

 

$499

 

$2,473

 

$2,290

Operating expenses

354

 

326

 

361

 

354

 

537

 

547

 

1,252

 

1,227

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

16

 

19

 

38

 

38

 

199

 

197

 

253

 

254

Less: Transaction and integration costs

 

 

 

 

31

 

36

 

31

 

36

Less: Regulatory matter

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Less: Other

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

7

Adjusted operating expenses

$334

 

$307

 

$323

 

$309

 

$307

 

$314

 

$964

 

$930

Operating income/(loss)

$1,013

 

$897

 

$235

 

$214

 

$(27)

 

$(48)

 

$1,221

 

$1,063

Adjusted operating income

$1,033

 

$916

 

$273

 

$259

 

$203

 

$185

 

$1,509

 

$1,360

Operating margin

74%

 

73%

 

39%

 

38%

 

(5)%

 

(10)%

 

49%

 

46%

Adjusted operating margin

76%

 

75%

 

46%

 

46%

 

40%

 

37%

 

61%

 

59%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months
Ended March 31,
2025

 

Three Months
Ended March 31,
2024

Net income attributable to ICE

$

797

 

 

$

767

 

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

253

 

 

 

254

 

Add: Transaction and integration costs

 

31

 

 

 

36

 

Add/(less): Litigation and regulatory matters

 

4

 

 

 

(160

)

(Less)/add: Net (income)/losses from unconsolidated investees

 

(29

)

 

 

42

 

Add: Fair value adjustments of equity investments

 

 

 

 

3

 

Add: Other

 

 

 

 

7

 

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

 

(64

)

 

 

(46

)

Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

 

3

 

 

 

(51

)

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

995

 

 

$

852

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.38

 

 

$

1.33

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.72

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

577

 

 

 

575

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

966

 

$

1,009

 

Less: Capital expenditures

 

(85

)

 

(58

)

Less: Capitalized software development costs

 

(104

)

 

(87

)

Free cash flow

$

777

 

$

864

 

Add: Section 31 fees, net

 

56

 

 

13

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

833

 

$

877

 
