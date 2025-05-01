Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong First Quarter 2025

Record 1Q25 net revenues of $2.5 billion, +8% y/y

1Q25 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38, +4% y/y

1Q25 adj. diluted EPS of $1.72, +16% y/y

Record 1Q25 operating income of $1.2 billion, +15% y/y; record adj. operating income of $1.5 billion, +11% y/y

1Q25 operating margin of 49%; adj. operating margin of 61%

Through the first quarter, returned $519 million to stockholders including $241 million in share repurchases Jeffrey C. Sprecher ,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer,said,

"We are pleased to report the best quarter in ICE’s history, highlighted by record revenues, record operating income and earnings per share growth. Amidst a backdrop of continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, our first quarter performance reflects the quality of our all-weather business model and the value of our markets, technology and data services. Looking to the balance of the year and beyond, ICE's diverse platform is well positioned to serve our customers, generate growth and create value for our stockholders."



Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $797 million on $2.5 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. First quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.38. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $995 million in the first quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.72. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "ICE’s first quarter performance underscores the quality and durability of our business model, reporting record revenues and record operating income. This performance enabled us to invest in our business while also returning $519 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases, as well as make progress on deleveraging. As we look to the balance of the year, we remain focused on disciplined investment in support of our strategic growth initiatives and on creating value for our stockholders."

First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

First quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.5 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $596 million and mortgage technology revenues of $510 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $964 million. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.2 billion, and the operating margin was 49%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.5 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ (in millions) Net Revenues Op Margin Adj Op Margin 1Q25 Exchanges $1,367 74% 76% Fixed Income and Data Services $596 39% 46% Mortgage Technology $510 (5)% 40% Consolidated $2,473 49% 61% 1Q25 1Q24 % Chg Recurring Revenues $1,236 $1,196 3% Transaction Revenues, net $1,237 $1,094 13%

Exchanges Segment Results

First quarter exchange net revenues were $1.4 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $354 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $334 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $1.0 billion, and the operating margin was 74%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 76%.

$ (in millions) 1Q25 1Q24 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenues, net: Energy $557 $457 22% 23% Ags and Metals 64 72 (11)% (11)% Financials(2) 156 135 15% 15% Cash Equities and Equity Options, net 119 99 21% 21% OTC and Other(3) 103 103 (1)% —% Data and Connectivity Services 246 235 5% 5% Listings 122 122 —% —% Segment Revenues $1,367 $1,223 12% 12% Recurring Revenues $368 $357 3% 3% Transaction Revenues, net $999 $866 15% 16%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q24, 1.2683 and 1.0859, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

First quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $596 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $361 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $323 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $235 million, and the operating margin was 39%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $273 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.

$ (in millions) 1Q25 1Q24 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenues: Fixed Income Execution $31 $26 16% 16% CDS Clearing 94 93 2% 2% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 299 288 4% 4% Data and Network Technology 172 161 7% 7% Segment Revenues $596 $568 5% 5% Recurring Revenues $471 $449 5% 5% Transaction Revenues $125 $119 5% 5%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q24, 1.2683 and 1.0859, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

First quarter mortgage technology revenues were $510 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $537 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $307 million in the first quarter. Segment operating loss for the first quarter was $27 million, and the operating margin was (5)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $203 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 40%.

$ (in millions) 1Q25 1Q24 % Chg Revenues: Origination Technology $175 $174 1% Closing Solutions 47 44 9% Servicing Software 221 214 3% Data and Analytics 67 67 (1)% Segment Revenues $510 $499 2% Recurring Revenues $397 $390 2% Transaction Revenues $113 $109 4%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2025 was $966 million and adjusted free cash flow was $833 million.

Unrestricted cash was $783 million and outstanding debt was $20.3 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Through the first quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $241 million of its common stock and paid $278 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's second quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $1.230 billion to $1.240 billion. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $980 million to $990 million.

to $1.240 billion. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $980 million to $990 million. ICE's second quarter 2025 GAAP and adjusted non-operating expense (2) are both expected to be in the range of $175 million to $180 million.

are both expected to be in the range of $175 million to $180 million. ICE's diluted share count for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 573 million to 579 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2Q 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Black Knight integration expenses. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first quarter 2025 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 404-975-4839 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 981735 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the second quarter 2025 earnings has been scheduled for July 31st, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, Revenues: 2025 2024 Exchanges $ 2,123 $ 1,734 Fixed income and data services 596 568 Mortgage technology 510 499 Total revenues 3,229 2,801 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 262 67 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 494 444 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 2,473 2,290 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 481 462 Professional services 40 36 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 32 36 Technology and communication 213 205 Rent and occupancy 21 29 Selling, general and administrative 76 78 Depreciation and amortization 389 381 Total operating expenses 1,252 1,227 Operating income 1,221 1,063 Other income/(expense): Interest income 33 30 Interest expense (206 ) (241 ) Other income, net 19 112 Total other income/(expense), net (154 ) (99 ) Income before income tax expense 1,067 964 Income tax expense 255 181 Net income $ 812 $ 783 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (15 ) (16 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 797 $ 767 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 1.39 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 574 573 Diluted 577 575

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of March 31, 2025 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 783 $ 844 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,235 1,142 Short-term restricted investments 617 594 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 83,286 82,149 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 4,110 2,163 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,878 1,490 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 735 713 Total current assets 92,644 89,095 Property and equipment, net 2,218 2,153 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 30,617 30,595 Other intangible assets, net 16,067 16,306 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 305 368 Long-term restricted investments 66 — Other non-current assets 953 911 Total other non-current assets 48,008 48,180 Total assets $ 142,870 $ 139,428 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,056 $ 1,051 Section 31 fees payable 260 316 Accrued salaries and benefits 152 438 Deferred revenue 612 236 Short-term debt 2,932 3,027 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 83,286 82,149 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 4,110 2,163 Other current liabilities 312 173 Total current liabilities 92,720 89,553 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,848 3,904 Long-term debt 17,349 17,341 Accrued employee benefits 167 170 Non-current operating lease liability 340 335 Other non-current liabilities 403 405 Total non-current liabilities 22,107 22,155 Total liabilities 114,827 111,708 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 22 22

Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 7 7 Treasury stock, at cost (6,721 ) (6,385 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,401 16,292 Retained earnings 18,590 18,071 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (303 ) (338 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 27,974 27,647 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 47 51 Total equity 28,021 27,698 Total liabilities and equity $ 142,870 $ 139,428

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income

and Data

Services

Segment Mortgage

Technology

Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,367 $1,223 $596 $568 $510 $499 $2,473 $2,290 Operating expenses 354 326 361 354 537 547 1,252 1,227 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16 19 38 38 199 197 253 254 Less: Transaction and integration costs — — — — 31 36 31 36 Less: Regulatory matter 4 — — — — — 4 — Less: Other — — — 7 — — — 7 Adjusted operating expenses $334 $307 $323 $309 $307 $314 $964 $930 Operating income/(loss) $1,013 $897 $235 $214 $(27) $(48) $1,221 $1,063 Adjusted operating income $1,033 $916 $273 $259 $203 $185 $1,509 $1,360 Operating margin 74% 73% 39% 38% (5)% (10)% 49% 46% Adjusted operating margin 76% 75% 46% 46% 40% 37% 61% 59%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025 Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 Net income attributable to ICE $ 797 $ 767 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 253 254 Add: Transaction and integration costs 31 36 Add/(less): Litigation and regulatory matters 4 (160 ) (Less)/add: Net (income)/losses from unconsolidated investees (29 ) 42 Add: Fair value adjustments of equity investments — 3 Add: Other — 7 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (64 ) (46 ) Add/(less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 3 (51 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 995 $ 852 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.72 $ 1.48 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 577 575