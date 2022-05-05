Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong First Quarter 2022

1Q22 net revenues of $1.9 billion, +6% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $657 million on $1.9 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.16. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $804 million in the first quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.43. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.

Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report our first quarter results including another quarter of revenue and earnings per share growth. A dynamic macro environment and strong secular tailwinds across our business continue to drive customers to our diverse, liquid markets and our mission-critical data and technologies to manage risk and capture efficiencies. Importantly, the "all-weather" nature of our business model enabled us to grow through geopolitical unrest, inflationary concerns and rising interest rates. We remain focused on innovating across asset classes to serve the needs of our customers and deliver growth for stockholders."

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "In the first quarter, we once again grew revenues, operating income and cash flows. This performance was driven by compounding recurring revenue growth across segments combined with growth in our diverse transaction-based businesses. Additionally, our strong cash generation enabled us to return $689 million to stockholders while continuing to invest in the future growth of our business."

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

$ (in millions) Net Revenue Op Margin Adj Op Margin 1Q22 Exchanges $1,083 72% 74% Fixed Income and Data Services $509 30% 40% Mortgage Technology $307 17% 49% Consolidated $1,899 52% 61% 1Q22 1Q21 % Chg Recurring Revenue $921 $845 9% Transaction Revenue, net $978 $952 3%

First quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.9 billion, up 6% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $1.1 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $509 million and mortgage technology revenues of $307 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $907 million for the first quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $746 million. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $992 million and the operating margin was 52%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.2 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

Exchanges Segment Results

First quarter exchange net revenues were $1.1 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $299 million and on an adjusted basis, were $283 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $784 million and the operating margin was 72%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $800 million and the adjusted operating margin was 74%.

$ (in millions) 1Q22 1Q21 % Chg Revenue, net: Energy $353 $310 14% Ags and Metals 61 59 3% Financials(1) 130 105 24% Cash Equities and Equity Options 99 102 (3)% OTC and Other(2) 97 77 25% Data and Connectivity Services 214 207 4% Listings 129 114 13% Segment Revenue $1,083 $974 11% Recurring Revenue $343 $321 7% Transaction Revenue, net $740 $653 13%

(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (2) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

First quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $509 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $354 million and adjusted operating expenses were $305 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $155 million and the operating margin was 30%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $204 million and the adjusted operating margin was 40%.

$ (in millions) 1Q22 1Q21 % Chg Const Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $15 $14 9% 9% CDS Clearing 72 55 32% 33% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 277 264 5% 5% Other Data and Network Services 145 135 7% 8% Segment Revenue $509 $468 9% 9% Recurring Revenue $422 $399 6% 6% Transaction Revenue $87 $69 27% 28%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q21, 1.3792 and 1.2060, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

First quarter mortgage technology revenues were $307 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $254 million and adjusted operating expenses were $158 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $53 million and the operating margin was 17%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $149 million and the adjusted operating margin was 49%.

$ (in millions) 1Q22 1Q21 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $203 $254 (20)% Closing Solutions 70 70 —% Data and Analytics 20 18 6% Other 14 13 13% Segment Revenue $307 $355 (13)% Recurring Revenue $156 $125 24% Transaction Revenue $151 $230 (34)%

Other Matters

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 20%.

Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 was $756 million and free cash flow was $660 million.

Unrestricted cash was $638 million and outstanding debt was $14.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Through the first quarter of 2022, ICE repurchased $475 million of its common stock and paid $214 million in dividends.

Financial Guidance

ICE's second quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $900 million to $910 million. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $740 million to $750 million.

to $910 million. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $740 million to $750 million. ICE's second quarter 2022 GAAP non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $140 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

is expected to be in the range of $135 million to $140 million. Adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million. ICE's diluted share count for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 558 million to 564 million weighted average shares outstanding, excluding the impact of any potential share repurchases.

(1) 2022 and 2Q22 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and Ellie Mae transaction and integration costs. (2) Non-operating income / expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes the equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first quarter 2022 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 844-512-2926 from the United States or 412-317-6300 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 9429379 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the second quarter 2022 earnings has been scheduled for August 4th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Revenues: 2022 2021 Exchanges $ 1,643 $ 1,606 Fixed income and data services 509 468 Mortgage technology 307 355 Total revenues 2,459 2,429 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 51 125 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 509 507 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 1,899 1,797 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 359 354 Professional services 34 44 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 9 18 Technology and communication 175 162 Rent and occupancy 21 21 Selling, general and administrative 55 51 Depreciation and amortization 254 255 Total operating expenses 907 905 Operating income 992 892 Other income (expense): Interest income 1 — Interest expense (103 ) (107 ) Other income, net (58 ) 48 Other income (expense), net (160 ) (59 ) Income before income tax expense 832 833 Income tax expense 165 183 Net income $ 667 $ 650 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (10 ) (4 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 657 $ 646 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 561 562 Diluted 564 565

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of March 31, 2022 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 638 $ 607 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,101 1,035 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 161,147 145,936 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 3,776 4,493 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,696 1,208 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,020 1,021 Total current assets 169,378 154,300 Property and equipment, net 1,733 1,699 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,141 21,123 Other intangible assets, net 13,576 13,736 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 405 398 Other non-current assets 2,255 2,246 Total other non-current assets 37,377 37,503 Total assets $ 208,488 $ 193,502 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 733 $ 703 Section 31 fees payable 50 57 Accrued salaries and benefits 148 354 Deferred revenue 589 194 Short-term debt 1,777 1,521 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 161,147 145,936 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 3,776 4,493 Other current liabilities 259 153 Total current liabilities 168,479 153,411 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 4,011 4,100 Long-term debt 12,401 12,397 Accrued employee benefits 195 200 Non-current operating lease liability 288 252 Other non-current liabilities 411 394 Total non-current liabilities 17,306 17,343 Total liabilities 185,785 170,754 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries — — Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,064 ) (5,520 ) Additional paid-in capital 14,153 14,069 Retained earnings 14,793 14,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (221 ) (196 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 22,667 22,709 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 36 39 Total equity 22,703 22,748 Total liabilities and equity $ 208,488 $ 193,502

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $ 1,083 $ 974 $ 509 $ 468 $ 307 $ 355 $ 1,899 $ 1,797 Operating expenses 299 321 354 335 254 249 907 905 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 16 18 49 45 88 95 153 158 Less: Transaction and integration costs — 5 — — 8 13 8 18 Adjusted operating expenses $ 283 $ 298 $ 305 $ 290 $ 158 $ 141 $ 746 $ 729 Operating income $ 784 $ 653 $ 155 $ 133 $ 53 $ 106 $ 992 $ 892 Adjusted operating income $ 800 $ 676 $ 204 $ 178 $ 149 $ 214 $ 1,153 $ 1,068 Operating margin 72 % 67 % 30 % 28 % 17 % 30 % 52 % 50 % Adjusted operating margin 74 % 69 % 40 % 38 % 49 % 60 % 61 % 59 %

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Net income attributable to ICE $ 657 $ 646 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 153 158 Add: Transaction and integration costs 8 18 Add: Accrual relating to legal settlement 9 — Add/(Less): Net losses (income) from unconsolidated investees 42 (25 ) Less: Income tax effect for the above items (58 ) (40 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (7 ) 1 Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 804 $ 758 Basic earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.14 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.34 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 561 562 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 564 565

Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Cash flow from operations $756 $734 Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (103 ) (116 ) Add: Section 31 fees, net 7 84 Free cash flow $660 $702

