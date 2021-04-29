Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong First Quarter 2021

- Record 1Q21 net revenues of $1.8 billion, +15% y/y
- 1Q21 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.14
- 1Q21 adj. diluted EPS of $1.34, +7% y/y
- Record 1Q21 operating income of $892 million; record adjusted operating income of $1.1 billion, +11% y/y
- 1Q21 operating margin of 50%; adj. operating margin of 59% Q2 2021 pre-tax gain of $1.23 billion related to the full divestment of stake in Coinbase
- Launched ICE Futures Abu Dhabi on March 29, 2021
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $646 million on $1.8 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. First quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.14. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $758 million in the first quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.34. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.
Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said,
"We are pleased to report strong first quarter results that extend our track-record of growth. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, never have our digital networks proven more needed and resilient. We are grateful to our customers that continue to rely on our technology, data and market infrastructure, and we remain focused on innovating across asset classes to drive greater efficiency and transparency."
Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "In the first quarter, we once again grew revenues, operating income and cash flows. This performance reflects a strong balance of compounding recurring revenues and diverse transaction-based revenues. We are excited about the many growth opportunities that lie ahead, and we remain focused on prudent capital management to deliver value to our stockholders."
First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights
|
$ (in millions)
|
Net
|
Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
1Q21
|
Exchanges
|
$974
|
67%
|
69%
|
Fixed Income and Data Services
|
$468
|
28%
|
38%
|
Mortgage Technology
|
$355
|
30%
|
60%
|
Consolidated
|
$1,797
|
50%
|
59%
First quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.8 billion up 15% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $974 million, fixed income and data services revenues of $468 million and mortgage technology revenues of $355 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $905 million for the first quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $729 million. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $892 million and the operating margin was 50%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $1.1 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.
Exchanges Segment Results
First quarter exchange net revenues were $974 million. Exchange operating expenses were $321 million and on an adjusted basis, were $298 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $653 million and the operating margin was 67%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $676 million and the adjusted operating margin was 69%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
1Q21
|
1Q20
|
% Chg
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$310
|
$353
|
(12)%
|
Ags and Metals
|
59
|
84
|
(29)%
|
Financials(1)
|
105
|
123
|
(14)%
|
Cash Equities and Equity Options
|
102
|
113
|
(10)%
|
OTC and Other(2)
|
77
|
71
|
9%
|
Data and Connectivity Services
|
207
|
193
|
7%
|
Listings
|
114
|
112
|
2%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$974
|
$1,049
|
(7)%
|
(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|
(2) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
First quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $468 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $335 million and adjusted operating expenses were $290 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $133 million and the operating margin was 28%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $178 million and the adjusted operating margin was 38%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
1Q21
|
1Q20
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Income Execution
|
$14
|
$21
|
(32)%
|
(32)%
|
CDS Clearing
|
55
|
72
|
(25)%
|
(26)%
|
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
|
264
|
245
|
8%
|
7%
|
Other Data and Network Services
|
135
|
126
|
8%
|
6%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$468
|
$464
|
1%
|
—
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 1Q20, 1.2794 and 1.1025, respectively
Mortgage Technology Segment Results
First quarter mortgage technology revenues were $355 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $249 million and adjusted operating expenses were $141 million in the first quarter. Segment operating income for the first quarter was $106 million and the operating margin was 30%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $214 million and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
1Q21
|
1Q20
|
% Chg
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Origination Technology(1)
|
$254
|
$—
|
n/a
|
Closing Solutions(1)
|
70
|
44
|
61%
|
Data and Analytics
|
18
|
—
|
n/a
|
Other
|
13
|
2
|
614%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$355
|
$46
|
680%
|
(1) Origination technology revenues include those related to our ICE Mortgage Technology network (previously reported in closing solutions revenues) and closing solutions revenues now include registration revenues related to MERS (previously reported in other revenues).
Other Matters
- The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 22%.
- Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2021 was $734 million and free cash flow was $702 million.
- Unrestricted cash was $562 million and outstanding debt was $16.2 billion as of March 31, 2021.
- Through the first quarter of 2021, ICE paid $187 million in dividends.
- Expect to record a pre-tax gain of $1.23 billion related to the full divestment of our stake in Coinbase in the second quarter of 2021.
Financial Guidance
- ICE's second quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $844 million to $859 million.
- ICE's second quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $895 million to $905 million and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $742 million to $752 million.
- ICE's full year 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.545 billion to $3.595 billion and adjusted operating expenses(1) are expected to be in a range of $2.880 billion to $2.930 billion to include incremental Bakkt expense and increased FX.
- ICE's second quarter 2021 GAAP non-operating expense(2) is expected to be in the range of $97 million to $102 million and adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $110 million.
- ICE's diluted share count for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of 562 million to 568 million weighted average shares outstanding.
|
(1) 2021 and 2Q21 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and transaction & integration costs. 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses also exclude acquisition-related success fees.
|
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes the equity earnings from an unconsolidated investee.
Earnings Conference Call Information
ICE will hold a conference call today, April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its first quarter 2021 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6061 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 9642702 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.
The conference call for the second quarter 2021 earnings has been scheduled for July 29th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.
Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: http://ir.theice.com/investors-and-media/supplemental-volume-info/default.aspx
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Revenues:
|
2021
|
2020
|
Exchanges
|
$
|
1,606
|
|
$
|
1,605
|
|
Fixed income and data services
|
468
|
|
464
|
|
Mortgage technology
|
355
|
|
46
|
|
Total revenues
|
2,429
|
|
2,115
|
|
Transaction-based expenses:
|
|
|
Section 31 fees
|
125
|
|
166
|
|
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
|
507
|
|
390
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
1,797
|
|
1,559
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
354
|
|
278
|
|
Professional services
|
44
|
|
29
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
|
18
|
|
12
|
|
Technology and communication
|
162
|
|
131
|
|
Rent and occupancy
|
21
|
|
21
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
51
|
|
49
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
255
|
|
157
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
905
|
|
677
|
|
Operating income
|
892
|
|
882
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
Interest income
|
—
|
|
6
|
|
Interest expense
|
(107
|
)
|
(72
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
48
|
|
20
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(59
|
)
|
(46
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
833
|
|
836
|
|
Income tax expense
|
183
|
|
178
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
650
|
|
$
|
658
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(4
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
$
|
646
|
|
$
|
650
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
Basic
|
562
|
|
552
|
|
Diluted
|
565
|
|
555
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
562
|
|
$
|
583
|
|
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
1,065
|
|
1,000
|
|
Customer accounts receivable, net
|
1,530
|
|
1,230
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable
|
85,608
|
|
84,083
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
410
|
|
323
|
|
Total current assets
|
89,175
|
|
87,219
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,731
|
|
1,713
|
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
21,304
|
|
21,291
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
14,242
|
|
14,408
|
|
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
398
|
|
408
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,195
|
|
1,161
|
|
Total other non-current assets
|
37,139
|
|
37,268
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
128,045
|
|
$
|
126,200
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
673
|
|
$
|
639
|
|
Section 31 fees payable
|
123
|
|
207
|
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
136
|
|
346
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
523
|
|
158
|
|
Short-term debt
|
2,068
|
|
2,411
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable
|
85,608
|
|
84,083
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
271
|
|
155
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
89,402
|
|
87,999
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
|
3,527
|
|
3,563
|
|
Long-term debt
|
14,131
|
|
14,126
|
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
203
|
|
206
|
|
Non-current operating lease liability
|
306
|
|
320
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
391
|
|
359
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
18,558
|
|
18,574
|
|
Total liabilities
|
107,960
|
|
106,573
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
91
|
|
93
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(5,265
|
)
|
(5,200
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
13,908
|
|
13,845
|
|
Retained earnings
|
11,498
|
|
11,039
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(184
|
)
|
(192
|
)
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
19,963
|
|
19,498
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
31
|
|
36
|
|
Total equity
|
19,994
|
|
19,534
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
128,045
|
|
$
|
126,200
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$974
|
|
$1,049
|
|
$468
|
|
$464
|
|
$355
|
|
$46
|
|
$1,797
|
|
$1,559
|
Operating expenses
|
321
|
|
322
|
|
335
|
|
330
|
|
249
|
|
25
|
|
905
|
|
677
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
18
|
|
17
|
|
45
|
|
48
|
|
95
|
|
5
|
|
158
|
|
70
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees
|
5
|
|
10
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
13
|
|
—
|
|
18
|
|
10
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$298
|
|
$295
|
|
$290
|
|
$282
|
|
$141
|
|
$20
|
|
$729
|
|
$597
|
Operating income
|
$653
|
|
$727
|
|
$133
|
|
$134
|
|
$106
|
|
$21
|
|
$892
|
|
$882
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$676
|
|
$754
|
|
$178
|
|
$182
|
|
$214
|
|
$26
|
|
$1,068
|
|
$962
|
Operating margin
|
67%
|
|
69%
|
|
28%
|
|
29%
|
|
30%
|
|
45%
|
|
50%
|
|
57%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
69%
|
|
72%
|
|
38%
|
|
39%
|
|
60%
|
|
55%
|
|
59%
|
|
62%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
646
|
|
|
$
|
650
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
158
|
|
|
70
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees
|
18
|
|
|
10
|
|
Less: Net income from unconsolidated investee
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
758
|
|
|
$
|
695
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
1.18
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.35
|
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
562
|
|
|
552
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
565
|
|
|
555
|
|
Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$734
|
|
$520
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs
|
(116
|
)
|
(59
|
)
|
Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net
|
84
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$702
|
|
$434
|