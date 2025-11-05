Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported October 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

October highlights include:

Total open interest (OI) up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 59.0M lots on October 30

Energy ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 9% y/y, including record futures OI of 41.9M lots on October 30 Oil ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record futures of 11.5M lots on October 30 Brent OI up 12% y/y, including record futures of 3.1M lots on October 21 WTI* ADV up 4% y/y Gasoil ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 4% y/y Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 23% y/y, including record OI of 8.3M lots on October 30 Total Natural Gas ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 7% y/y, including record futures of 25.3M on October 28 TTF Gas ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 10% y/y, including record futures of 2.8M on October 30 Asia Gas ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 39% y/y, including record OI of 203k lots on October 14 Total Environmentals OI up 8% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 7% y/y Sugar ADV up 14% y/y Cocoa ADV up 6% y/y Cotton ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 23% y/y

Financials OI up 33% y/y, including record futures of 14.9M lots on October 30 Interest Rates OI up 40% y/y, including record futures of 12.4M on October 30 Euribor OI up 21% y/y SONIA OI up 67% y/y, including record OI of 12.0M lots on October 31 Gilts OI up 46% y/y MSCI OI up 3% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 75% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 53% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU