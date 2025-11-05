Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported October 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
October highlights include:
- Total open interest (OI) up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 59.0M lots on October 30
- Energy ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 9% y/y, including record futures OI of 41.9M lots on October 30
- Oil ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record futures of 11.5M lots on October 30
- Brent OI up 12% y/y, including record futures of 3.1M lots on October 21
- WTI* ADV up 4% y/y
- Gasoil ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 23% y/y, including record OI of 8.3M lots on October 30
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 7% y/y, including record futures of 25.3M on October 28
- TTF Gas ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 10% y/y, including record futures of 2.8M on October 30
- Asia Gas ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 39% y/y, including record OI of 203k lots on October 14
- Total Environmentals OI up 8% y/y
- Total Ags & Metals ADV up 7% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 14% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 6% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
- Financials OI up 33% y/y, including record futures of 14.9M lots on October 30
- Interest Rates OI up 40% y/y, including record futures of 12.4M on October 30
- Euribor OI up 21% y/y
- SONIA OI up 67% y/y, including record OI of 12.0M lots on October 31
- Gilts OI up 46% y/y
- MSCI OI up 3% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 75% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 53% y/y
* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU