Intercontinental Exchange Reports October Statistics

Date 05/11/2025

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported October 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

October highlights include:

  • Total open interest (OI) up 16% y/y, including record futures OI of 59.0M lots on October 30
  • Energy ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 9% y/y, including record futures OI of 41.9M lots on October 30
    • Oil ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record futures of 11.5M lots on October 30
      • Brent OI up 12% y/y, including record futures of 3.1M lots on October 21
      • WTI* ADV up 4% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 23% y/y, including record OI of 8.3M lots on October 30
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 7% y/y, including record futures of 25.3M on October 28
      • TTF Gas ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 10% y/y, including record futures of 2.8M on October 30
      • Asia Gas ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 39% y/y, including record OI of 203k lots on October 14
    • Total Environmentals OI up 8% y/y
  • Total Ags & Metals ADV up 7% y/y
    • Sugar ADV up 14% y/y
    • Cocoa ADV up 6% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 23% y/y
  • Financials OI up 33% y/y, including record futures of 14.9M lots on October 30
    • Interest Rates OI up 40% y/y, including record futures of 12.4M on October 30
      • Euribor OI up 21% y/y
      • SONIA OI up 67% y/y, including record OI of 12.0M lots on October 31
      • Gilts OI up 46% y/y
    • MSCI OI up 3% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 75% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 53% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU

