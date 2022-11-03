Intercontinental Exchange Reports October 2022 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported October 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
October highlights include:
- Total natural gas ADV up 3% y/y; OI up 6% y/y
- North American natural gas ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- Total Ags & Metals ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 2% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 19% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 25% y/y
- Cotton OI up 22% y/y
- Equity Indices ADV up 32% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 36% y/y
- FTSE ADV up 26% y/y
- U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 16% y/y