Intercontinental Exchange Reports November Statistics

Date 03/12/2025

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported November 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

November highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 5% y/y; open interest (OI) up 14% y/y, including record OI of 112.9M lots on November 21
  • Total Energy ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 5% y/y
    • Total Oil ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
      • Brent ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
      • Gasoil ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas OI up 3% y/y, including record futures of 25.4M lots on November 24
      • TTF Gas OI up 13% y/y, including record OI of 5.4M lots on November 25
      • Record Asia Gas ADV up 68% y/y; OI up 43% y/y, including record OI of 215k lots on November 13
    • Record total Environmentals ADV up 14% y/y; OI up 9% y/y
  • Sugar OI up 5% y/y
  • Cotton ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 30% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 33% y/y, including record futures of 15.7M lots on November 21
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 39% y/y, including record OI of 38.8M lots on November 28
      • Euribor OI up 19% y/y
      • Record SONIA ADV up 68% y/y; OI up 72% y/y, including record OI of 13.8M lots on November 28
      • Record Gilts ADV up 53% y/y; OI up 40% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 38% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 23% y/y
