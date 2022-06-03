Intercontinental Exchange Reports May 2022 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported May 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

May highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 6% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 5% y/y

Total Energy OI up 4% y/y Total natural gas ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 15% y/y North American natural gas ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 23% y/y including record futures OI of 17.1M lots on May 25 Power ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 5% y/y

Total Ags & Metals OI up 3% y/y Sugar ADV up 2% y/y Cocoa ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 56% y/y Cotton ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 9% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 6% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 7% y/y Euribor ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 46% y/y Equity Indices ADV up 36% y/y MSCI ADV up 55% y/y; OI up 6% y/y FTSE ADV up 17% y/y

Equity Options ADV up 38% y/y

U.S Cash Equities ADV up 20% y/y

Note:

Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.