Intercontinental Exchange Reports March And First Quarter 2025 Statistics - Record Q1 Total Futures & Options ADV, Including Records Across Global Commodities, Energy And Financials

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported March 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“Twenty-five years ago, ICE began building a derivatives platform to serve customers’ evolving risk management needs, and today, we are the home to benchmarks such as Brent, TTF and Euribor, used by customers across the world to address their hedging needs,” said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. “The support from our customers has created the depth of liquidity that our markets offer, and we thank them for making the first quarter of 2025 the highest traded volume quarter in ICE’s history.”

March highlights include:

Record total average daily volume (ADV) up 31% y/y; open interest (OI) up 11% y/y, including record OI of 103.4M lots on March 13

Energy ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 11% y/y, including record OI of 67.6M lots on March 25 Total Oil ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record OI of 16.3M lots on March 25 Brent ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 10% y/y WTI* ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 35% y/y Record Midland WTI ADV up 184% y/y; OI up 91% y/y Gasoil ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 17% y/y Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 13% y/y, including record OI of 7.6M lots on March 28 Total Natural Gas ADV up 54% y/y; OI up 10% y/y, including record OI of 45.3M lots on March 25 North American Gas ADV up 64% y/y; OI up 9% y/y, including record OI of 39.3M lots on March 25 TTF Gas ADV up 32% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record OI of 5.1M lots on March 26 Asia Gas ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 49% y/y, including record OI of 168k lots on March 13 Total Environmentals ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 20% y/y

Sugar ADV up 12% y/y

Cotton ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 8% y/y

Record Financials ADV up 47%; OI up 17% y/y Record Interest Rates ADV up 55% y/y; OI up 22% y/y Record Euribor ADV up 64%; OI up 9% y/y SONIA ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 29% y/y, including record OI of 9.8M lots on March 13 Gilts ADV up 12%; OI up 76% MSCI ADV up 23%; OI up 7%

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 23% y/y

First quarter highlights include:

Record total ADV up 23% y/y

Record Energy ADV up 24% y/y Record Oil ADV up 18% y/y Record Brent ADV up 17% y/y Record WTI* ADV up 29% y/y Record Midland WTI ADV up 184% y/y Gasoil ADV up 7% y/y Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 26% y/y Record Natural Gas ADV up 33% y/y North American Gas ADV up 30% y/y, including record options of 549k lots Record TTF Gas ADV up 44% y/y Record Asia Gas ADV up 28% y/y Total Environmentals ADV up 15% y/y

Sugar ADV up 20% y/y

Record Financials ADV up 28% y/y Record Interest Rates ADV up 31% y/y Total Euribor ADV up 29% y/y Record SONIA ADV up 31% y/y Gilts ADV up 8% y/y MSCI ADV up 14% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 20% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 8% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU