Intercontinental Exchange Reports June And Second Quarter 2024 Statistics - Record Q2 Energy And Interest Rates Futures ADV

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported June 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“Our focus in creating a truly global platform over the last 20 years means that trading the ICE network today is not tied to any single product or limited to any one region. Instead, we have built diversified commodity and financial markets to provide risk management solutions and capital efficiencies across a range of liquid benchmarks,” said Benjamin Jackson, President at ICE. “The record traded volume across total futures and options contracts in the second quarter of 2024, surpassing the previous quarterly record in 2020, is a testament to our customers' continued confidence in ICE as a global energy hedging venue of choice.”

June highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 30% y/y; open interest (OI) up 21% y/y, including record OI of 98.4M lots on June 13

Record Energy ADV up 30% y/y; OI up 25% y/y, including record OI of 63.6M lots on June 24 Total Oil ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 22% y/y, including record futures OI of 9.4M lots on June 27 Brent ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 14% y/y Record WTI ADV up 55% y/y; OI up 32% y/y Record Midland WTI ADV of 30k lots; Record OI of 158k lots on June 13 Gasoil ADV up 28% y/y; OI up 54% y/y, including record OI of 1.2M lots on June 27 Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 24% y/y Dubai ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 3% y/y Record Murban ADV of 31k lots Total Natural Gas ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 28% y/y, including record OI of 42.8M lots on June 24 North American Gas ADV up 63% y/y; OI up 25% y/y, including record OI of 37.3M lots on June 24 TTF Gas OI up 61% y/y, including record OI of 4.6M lots on June 25 Asia Gas ADV up 75% y/y; OI up 54% y/y, including record OI of 139k lots on June 13 Total Environmentals ADV up 49% y/y; OI up 37% y/y

Cotton ADV up 13% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 19% y/y Total Interest Rates ADV up 52% y/y; OI up 25% y/y SONIA ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 108% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.3M lots on June 11 Euribor ADV up 53% y/y; OI up 4% y/y Gilts ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 40% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 8% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 26% y/y

Second quarter highlights include: