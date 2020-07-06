Intercontinental Exchange Reports June & Q2 Statistics - Total Open Interest +5% y/y, Energy Open Interest +19% y/y

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today reported June and second quarter 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
“Through the second quarter, our customers faced a market environment dominated by uncertainty related to both COVID-19 and, for our oil and gas customers, ever evolving global supply and demand dynamics,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “Our second quarter volumes and open interest growth reflects these trends, as our customers increasingly turn to our platforms for their risk management needs.”
Highlights include:
June Volumes & Open Interest
- Energy open interest (OI) up 19% y/y; Record energy futures OI of 32.5M lots reached on June 25, 2020
- Total Oil OI up 7% y/y
- Brent OI up 7% y/y
- Other crude & refined products average daily volume (ADV) up 11% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- Heating oil ADV up 333% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
- RBOB gas ADV up 176% y/y
- Record Total Natural Gas futures OI of 18.9M lots reached on June 25, 2020
- North American natural gas ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 29% y/y; Record futures OI of 16.4M lots reached on June 25, 2020
- European natural gas ADV up 20% y/y; Record OI of 3.7M lots reached on June 25, 2020; June OI up 50% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 3% y/y
- Sugar OI up 6% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 67% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 85% y/y
2Q20 Volumes
- Energy ADV up 14% y/y
- Total Oil ADV up 5% y/y
- Other crude & refined products ADV up 19% y/y
- Heating oil ADV up 380% y/y
- RBOB gas ADV up 122% y/y
- North American natural gas ADV up 44% y/y
- European natural gas ADV up 21% y/y
- Emissions ADV up 14% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 15% y/y
- NYSE cash equities ADV up 61% y/y
- NYSE equity options ADV up 44% y/y
- CDS gross notional cleared up 25% y/y