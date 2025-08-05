Intercontinental Exchange Reports July Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported July 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

July highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 12% y/y; open interest (OI) up 12% y/y, including record futures of 55.4M lots on July 25

Energy ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 5% y/y, including record futures of 40.1M lots on July 25 Oil ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 16% y/y, including record OI of 17.9M lots on July 25 Brent ADV up 4% y/y; OI up 19% y/y WTI* ADV up 3% y/y; OI up 8% y/y Gasoil OI up 8% y/y Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 17% y/y, including record OI of 7.9M lots on July 30 Total Natural Gas ADV up 16% y/y TTF Gas ADV up 28% y/y, including record futures of 2.4M lots on July 24 Asia Gas ADV up 43% y/y; OI up 49% y/y

Sugar OI up 6% y/y

Cocoa ADV up 28% y/y

Cotton ADV 11% y/y, OI up 6% y/y

Financials ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 33% y/y Interest Rates ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 41% y/y Euribor ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 26% y/y SONIA ADV up 44% y/y; OI up 58% y/y, including record OI of 10.5M lots on July 31 MSCI OI up 8% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 56% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 6% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU