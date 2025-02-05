Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2025 Statistics - Record Futures & Options ADV, Including Record Global Commodities

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported January 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

January highlights include:

Record total average daily volume (ADV) up 21% y/y; open interest (OI) up 11% y/y

Record Energy ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 13% y/y, including record futures of 37.4M lots on January 30 Record Oil ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record OI of 15.9M lots on January 27 Record Brent ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 10% y/y Record WTI* ADV up 69% y/y; OI up 30% y/y, including record futures of 916k on January 16 Gasoil ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 17% y/y Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record OI of 7.4M lots on January 30 Total Natural gas ADV up 13% y/y, OI up 13% y/y, including record futures of 22.8M lots on January 30 North American gas ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 11% y/y, including record futures of 19.7M lots on January 31 TTF gas ADV up 32% y/y, including record options of 99k lots; OI up 34% y/y, including record OI of 4.9M lots on January 24 Record Asia gas ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 52% y/y Total Environmentals ADV up 28% y/y, OI up 25% y/y

Sugar ADV up 29% y/y

Cotton OI up 14% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 14% y/y Total Interest Rates ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 17% y/y SONIA ADV up 37% y/y, including record options of 223k lots; OI up 49% y/y Gilts OI up 87% y/y Euribor ADV up 15% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 17% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU