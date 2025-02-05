Intercontinental Exchange Reports January 2025 Statistics - Record Futures & Options ADV, Including Record Global Commodities

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported January 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
January highlights include:
- Record total average daily volume (ADV) up 21% y/y; open interest (OI) up 11% y/y
- Record Energy ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 13% y/y, including record futures of 37.4M lots on January 30
- Record Oil ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record OI of 15.9M lots on January 27
- Record Brent ADV up 37% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
- Record WTI* ADV up 69% y/y; OI up 30% y/y, including record futures of 916k on January 16
- Gasoil ADV up 10% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- Record Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record OI of 7.4M lots on January 30
- Total Natural gas ADV up 13% y/y, OI up 13% y/y, including record futures of 22.8M lots on January 30
- North American gas ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 11% y/y, including record futures of 19.7M lots on January 31
- TTF gas ADV up 32% y/y, including record options of 99k lots; OI up 34% y/y, including record OI of 4.9M lots on January 24
- Record Asia gas ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 52% y/y
- Total Environmentals ADV up 28% y/y, OI up 25% y/y
- Record Oil ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 14% y/y, including record OI of 15.9M lots on January 27
- Sugar ADV up 29% y/y
- Cotton OI up 14% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 19% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 37% y/y, including record options of 223k lots; OI up 49% y/y
- Gilts OI up 87% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 15% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 17% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 17% y/y
* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU