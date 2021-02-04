Intercontinental Exchange Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020

- 2020 net revenues of $6.0 billion, +16% y/y
- 2020 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.77
- 2020 adj. diluted EPS of $4.51, +16% y/y
- 2020 operating margin of 50%; adj. operating margin of 59%
- Over $1.9 billion returned to stockholders in 2020
- Completed $11 billion acquisition of Ellie Mae on September 4, 2020
Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said,
"We are pleased to report our 15th consecutive year of record revenues and another year of double-digit earnings per share growth. In this unprecedented year, we are grateful for our customers and their trust. As we begin 2021, we are focused on applying our expertise, technology and data services to solving problems for our customers and creating value for our shareholders."
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $526 million on $1.7 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.93. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $639 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.13.
For the full year of 2020 consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $2.1 billion on $6.0 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2020 GAAP diluted EPS were $3.77. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $2.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS were $4.51, up 16% year-over-year.
Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.
Scott A. Hill, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "In 2020 we generated record revenues, record operating income and record cash flows. This performance reflects the strength of our unique business model, the strategic investments we have made in the past and a remarkable contribution from our employees. As we enter 2021, we are well-positioned to invest in future growth and to continue building on our track record of success."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Business Highlights
|
$ (in millions)
|
Net
|
Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
Net
|
Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
Full Year 2020
|
|
4Q20
|
Exchanges
|
$3,631
|
66%
|
68%
|
|
$871
|
63%
|
67%
|
Fixed Income and Data Services
|
$1,810
|
27%
|
38%
|
|
$450
|
27%
|
37%
|
Mortgage Technology
|
$595
|
25%
|
61%
|
|
$350
|
32%
|
60%
|
Consolidated
|
$6,036
|
50%
|
59%
|
|
$1,671
|
47%
|
57%
Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.7 billion up 29% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $871 million, fixed income and data services revenues of $450 million and ICE Mortgage Technology revenues of $350 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $891 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $712 million. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $780 million and the operating margin was 47%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $959 million and the adjusted operating margin was 57%.
Full year 2020 consolidated net revenues were $6.0 billion, up 16% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $3.6 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $1.8 billion and ICE Mortgage Technology revenues of $595 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $3.0 billion for 2020. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $2.5 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $3.0 billion and the operating margin was 50%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $3.5 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.
ICE Exchanges Segment Results
Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $871 million, up 7% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $323 million and on an adjusted basis, were $289 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $548 million and the operating margin was 63%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $582 million and the adjusted operating margin was 67%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
% Chg
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$262
|
$243
|
8%
|
Ags and Metals
|
48
|
57
|
(15)%
|
Financials(1)
|
82
|
80
|
3%
|
Cash Equities and Equity Options
|
89
|
73
|
21%
|
OTC and Other(2)
|
77
|
60
|
27%
|
Data and Connectivity Services
|
201
|
190
|
6%
|
Listings
|
112
|
113
|
(1)%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$871
|
$816
|
7%
|(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|(2) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Full year exchange net revenues were $3.6 billion, up 10% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $1.2 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.1 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2020 was $2.4 billion and the operating margin was 66%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $2.5 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 68%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
FY20
|
FY19
|
% Chg
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$1,120
|
$992
|
13%
|
Ags and Metals
|
245
|
251
|
(2)%
|
Financials(1)
|
357
|
332
|
8%
|
Cash Equities and Equity Options
|
377
|
298
|
27%
|
OTC and Other(2)
|
296
|
233
|
27%
|
Data and Connectivity Services
|
790
|
752
|
5%
|
Listings
|
446
|
449
|
(1)%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$3,631
|
$3,307
|
10%
|(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|(2) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $450 million, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $331 million and adjusted operating expenses were $284 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $119 million and the operating margin was 27%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $166 million and the adjusted operating margin was 37%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Income Execution
|
$14
|
$19
|
(23)%
|
(23)%
|
CDS Clearing
|
42
|
48
|
(12)%
|
(14)%
|
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
|
262
|
244
|
7%
|
7%
|
Other Data and Network Services
|
132
|
125
|
5%
|
5%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$450
|
$436
|
3%
|
3%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q19, 1.2874 and 1.1070, respectively.
Full year 2020 fixed income and data services revenues were $1.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.3 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.1 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $492 million and the operating margin was 27%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $691 million and the adjusted operating margin was 38%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
FY20
|
FY19
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Income Execution
|
$70
|
$83
|
(15)%
|
(15)%
|
CDS Clearing
|
208
|
214
|
(2)%
|
(3)%
|
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
|
1,018
|
969
|
5%
|
5%
|
Other Data and Network Services
|
514
|
490
|
5%
|
5%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$1,810
|
$1,756
|
3%
|
3%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2019, 1.2769 and 1.1195, respectively.
ICE Mortgage Technology Segment Results
Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $350 million, including $276 million from Ellie Mae. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $237 million and adjusted operating expenses were $139 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $113 million and the operating margin was 32%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $211 million and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
% Chg
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Origination Technology
|
$201
|
$—
|
n/a
|
Network and Closing Solutions
|
77
|
17
|
358%
|
Data and Analytics
|
17
|
—
|
n/a
|
Registrations and Other
|
55
|
29
|
86%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$350
|
$46
|
658%
Full year mortgage technology revenues were $595 million, including $351 million from Ellie Mae. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $443 million and adjusted operating expenses were $231 million in 2020. Segment operating income for the full year was $152 million and the operating margin was 25%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $364 million and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
FY20
|
FY19
|
% Chg
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Origination Technology
|
$253
|
$—
|
n/a
|
Network and Closing Solutions
|
158
|
36
|
331%
|
Data and Analytics
|
22
|
—
|
n/a
|
Registrations and Other
|
162
|
103
|
56%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$595
|
$139
|
324%
Other Matters
- ICE repurchased $1.2 billion of its common stock and paid $669 million in dividends in 2020.
- Unrestricted cash was $583 million and outstanding debt was $16.5 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Operating cash flow for 2020 was $2.9 billion, up 8% from $2.7 billion one year ago. 2020 free cash flow was $2.4 billion, up 4% from one year ago.
- The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 22%.
Financial Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
2021 Operating Expenses
|
$3.465 - $3.515 billion
|
$2.830 - $2.880 billion(1)
|
1Q21 Operating Expenses
|
$885 - $895 million
|
$720 - $730 million(1)
|
1Q21 Non-Operating Expense(2)
|
$97 - $102 million
|
$105 - $110 million
|
2021 Capital Expenditures
|
$400 - $430 million for operational, non-operational capital expenditures and capitalized development
|
2021 Effective Tax Rate
|
22.5% - 24.5%(3)
|
1Q21 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
562 - 568 million shares
|
(1) 2021 and 1Q21 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses.
|
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes the equity earnings from OCC.
|
(3) This represents 2021 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.
Earnings Conference Call Information
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Revenues:
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Exchanges
|
$
|
5,839
|
|
$
|
4,652
|
|
$
|
1,433
|
|
$
|
1,185
|
|
Fixed income and data services
|
1,810
|
|
1,756
|
|
450
|
|
436
|
|
Mortgage technology
|
595
|
|
139
|
|
350
|
|
46
|
|
Total revenues
|
8,244
|
|
6,547
|
|
2,233
|
|
1,667
|
|
Transaction-based expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Section 31 fees
|
622
|
|
379
|
|
157
|
|
105
|
|
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
|
1,586
|
|
966
|
|
405
|
|
264
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
6,036
|
|
5,202
|
|
1,671
|
|
1,298
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
1,188
|
|
1,042
|
|
339
|
|
274
|
|
Professional services
|
144
|
|
125
|
|
44
|
|
28
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
|
105
|
|
2
|
|
15
|
|
1
|
|
Technology and communication
|
549
|
|
469
|
|
161
|
|
123
|
|
Rent and occupancy
|
81
|
|
68
|
|
22
|
|
16
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
185
|
|
161
|
|
53
|
|
45
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
751
|
|
662
|
|
257
|
|
189
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,003
|
|
2,529
|
|
891
|
|
676
|
|
Operating income
|
3,033
|
|
2,673
|
|
780
|
|
622
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
10
|
|
35
|
|
1
|
|
8
|
|
Interest expense
|
(357
|
)
|
(285
|
)
|
(112
|
)
|
(71
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
80
|
|
58
|
|
5
|
|
28
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(267
|)
|
(192
|
)
|
(106
|
)
|
(35
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
2,766
|
|
2,481
|
|
674
|
|
587
|
|
Income tax expense
|
658
|
|
521
|
|
146
|
|
134
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,108
|
|
$
|
1,960
|
|
$
|
528
|
|
$
|
453
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(19
|
)
|
(27
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
(5
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
$
|
2,089
|
|
$
|
1,933
|
|
$
|
526
|
|
$
|
448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.79
|
|
$
|
3.44
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.77
|
|
$
|
3.42
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
552
|
|
561
|
|
561
|
556
|
Diluted
|
555
|
|
565
|
|
564
|
560
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In millions)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
583
|
|
$
|
841
|
|
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
1,000
|
|
943
|
|
Customer accounts receivable, net
|
1,230
|
|
988
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable
|
84,083
|
|
64,987
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
323
|
|
220
|
|
Total current assets
|
87,219
|
|
67,979
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,713
|
|
1,536
|
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
21,291
|
|
13,342
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
14,408
|
|
10,258
|
|
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
408
|
|
404
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,161
|
|
974
|
|
Total other non-current assets
|
37,268
|
|
24,978
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
126,200
|
|
$
|
94,493
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
639
|
|
$
|
505
|
|
Section 31 fees payable
|
207
|
|
138
|
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
346
|
|
291
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
158
|
|
129
|
|
Short-term debt
|
2,411
|
|
2,569
|
|
Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable
|
84,083
|
|
64,987
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
155
|
|
197
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
87,999
|
|
68,816
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
|
3,563
|
|
2,314
|
|
Long-term debt
|
14,126
|
|
5,250
|
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
206
|
|
198
|
|
Non-current operating lease liability
|
320
|
|
281
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
359
|
|
270
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
18,574
|
|
8,313
|
|
Total liabilities
|
106,573
|
|
77,129
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
93
|
|
78
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(5,200)
|
|
(3,879)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
13,845
|
|
11,742
|
|
Retained earnings
|
11,039
|
|
9,629
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(192
|)
|
(243
|)
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
19,498
|
|
17,255
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
36
|
|
31
|
|
Total equity
|
19,534
|
|
17,286
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
126,200
|
|
$
|
94,493
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$3,631
|
|
$3,307
|
|
$1,810
|
|
$1,756
|
|
$595
|
|
$139
|
|
$6,036
|
|
$5,202
|
Operating expenses
|
1,242
|
|
1,140
|
|
1,318
|
|
1,317
|
|
443
|
|
72
|
|
3,003
|
|
2,529
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
74
|
|
68
|
|
191
|
|
225
|
|
123
|
|
16
|
|
388
|
|
309
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees
|
12
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
89
|
|
—
|
|
101
|
|
—
|
Less: Impairment of developed software
|
11
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
11
|
|
—
|
Less: Impairment of exchange registration intangible assets on ICE Futures Singapore
|
—
|
|
31
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
31
|
Less: Accruals relating to a regulatory settlement
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
8
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
8
|
|
—
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$1,145
|
|
$1,041
|
|
$1,119
|
|
$1,092
|
|
$231
|
|
$56
|
|
$2,495
|
|
$2,189
|
Operating income
|
$2,389
|
|
$2,167
|
|
$492
|
|
$439
|
|
$152
|
|
$67
|
|
$3,033
|
|
$2,673
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$2,486
|
|
$2,266
|
|
$691
|
|
$664
|
|
$364
|
|
$83
|
|
$3,541
|
|
$3,013
|
Operating margin
|
66%
|
|
66%
|
|
27%
|
|
25%
|
|
25%
|
|
48%
|
|
50%
|
|
51%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
68%
|
|
69%
|
|
38%
|
|
38%
|
|
61%
|
|
59%
|
|
59%
|
|
58%
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$871
|
|
$816
|
|
$450
|
|
$436
|
|
$350
|
|
$46
|
|
$1,671
|
|
$1,298
|
Operating expenses
|
323
|
|
323
|
|
331
|
|
330
|
|
237
|
|
23
|
|
891
|
|
676
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
21
|
|
16
|
|
47
|
|
54
|
|
85
|
|
5
|
|
153
|
|
75
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
13
|
|
—
|
|
15
|
|
—
|
Less: Impairment of developed software
|
11
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
11
|
|
—
|
Less: Impairment of exchange registration intangible assets on ICE Futures Singapore
|
—
|
|
31
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
31
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$289
|
|
$276
|
|
$284
|
|
$276
|
|
$139
|
|
$18
|
|
$712
|
|
$570
|
Operating income
|
$548
|
|
$493
|
|
$119
|
|
$106
|
|
$113
|
|
$23
|
|
$780
|
|
$622
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$582
|
|
$540
|
|
$166
|
|
$160
|
|
$211
|
|
$28
|
|
$959
|
|
$728
|
Operating margin
|
63%
|
|
60%
|
|
26%
|
|
24%
|
|
32%
|
|
51%
|
|
47%
|
|
48%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
67%
|
|
66%
|
|
37%
|
|
37%
|
|
60%
|
|
61%
|
|
57%
|
|
56%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
|
(In millions)
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
Twelve Months
|
Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
2,089
|
|
|
$
|
1,933
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
388
|
|
|
309
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees
|
101
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Gain on equity investments
|
(55
|)
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Extinguishment of 2020 Senior Notes
|
14
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Pre-acquisition interest expense on debt issued for Ellie Mae acquisition
|
5
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Impairment of developed software
|
11
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes
|
2
|
|
|
16
|
|
Add: Impairment of exchange registration intangible assets on ICE Futures Singapore
|
—
|
|
|
31
|
|
Add: Accrual for potential legal settlements
|
30
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Accruals relating to a regulatory settlement
|
8
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
(129
|)
|
|
(90
|)
|
Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
36
|
|
|
(8
|)
|
Add: Other tax adjustments
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
$
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
3.79
|
|
|
$
|
3.44
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
3.77
|
|
|
$
|
3.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
4.53
|
|
|
$
|
3.91
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
4.51
|
|
|
$
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
552
|
|
|
561
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
555
|
|
|
565
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
526
|
|
|
$
|
448
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
153
|
|
|
75
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Impairment of exchange registration intangible assets on ICE Futures Singapore
|
—
|
|
|
31
|
|
Less: Gain on equity investments
|
(55
|)
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Impairment of developed software
|
11
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: Accrual for potential legal settlements
|
30
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect related to the items above
|
(44
|)
|
|
(25
|)
|
Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
3
|
|
|
5
|
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
639
|
|
|
$
|
534
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.13
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
561
|
|
|
556
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
564
|
|
|
560
|
|
Free Cash Flow Calculation
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Twelve Months Ending
|
Twelve Months Ending
|
Cash flow from operations
|
$2,881
|
|
$2,659
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs
|
(410
|)
|
(305
|)
|
Less: Section 31 fees, net
|
(69
|)
|
(34
|)
|
Free cash flow
|
$2,402
|
|
$2,320
|