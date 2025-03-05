Intercontinental Exchange Reports February 2025 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported February 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

February highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 17% y/y; open interest (OI) up 10% y/y, including record OI of 101.3M lots on February 24

Total Energy ADV up 23% y/y, including record options of 998k lots; OI up 11% y/y, including record OI of 65.7M lots on February 21 Total Oil ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 12% y/y, including record futures OI of 9.8M lots on February 21 Brent ADV up 9% y/y; OI up 9% y/y WTI* ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 29% y/y Record Midland WTI ADV up 172%, OI up 99% y/y Gasoil ADV up 6% y/y; OI up 20% y/y Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 10% y/y Record total Natural Gas ADV up 39% y/y, OI up 11% y/y, including record OI of 44.1M lots on February 21 North American Gas ADV up 30% y/y, including record options of 627k lots; OI up 10% y/y, including record OI of 38.2M lots on February 24 Record TTF Gas ADV up 68% y/y; OI up 15% y/y, including record OI of 5.0M lots on February 18 Record Asia Gas ADV up 40% y/y; OI up 48% y/y, including record OI of 167k lots on February 13 Total Environmentals ADV up 12% y/y, OI up 16% y/y

Sugar ADV up 20% y/y

Coffee ADV up 6% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 13% y/y Total Interest Rates ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 15% y/y SONIA ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 35% y/y, including record OI of 9.5M lots on February 13 Gilts ADV up 13% y/y, OI up 74% y/y Euribor ADV up 9% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 20% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 8% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU