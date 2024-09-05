Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2024 Statistics

Date 05/09/2024

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported August 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

August highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 29% y/y; open interest (OI) up 16% y/y
  • Energy ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
    • Total Oil ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
      • Brent ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
      • WTI ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 12% y/y, including record futures OI of 810k lots on August 12
      • Gasoil ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 50% y/y, including record OI of 1.2M lots on August 30
      • Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
    • Total Natural Gas ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 26% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.4M lots on August 27
      • North American Gas ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
      • TTF Gas ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 71% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.2M lots on August 29
      • Asia Gas ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 44% y/y
    • Total Environmentals ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 35% y/y
  • Coffee ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 5% y/y
  • Cotton ADV up 14% y/y
  • Total Financials ADV up 47% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
    • Total Interest Rates ADV up 55% y/y; OI up 15% y/y
      • SONIA ADV up 56% y/y; OI up 63% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.4M lots on August 28
      • Euribor ADV up 50% y/y
      • Gilts ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 54% y/y
  • NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 13% y/y
  • NYSE Equity Options ADV up 27% y/y
