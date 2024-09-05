Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2024 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported August 2024 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
August highlights include:
- Total average daily volume (ADV) up 29% y/y; open interest (OI) up 16% y/y
- Energy ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
- Total Oil ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 14% y/y
- Brent ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 13% y/y
- WTI ADV up 34% y/y; OI up 12% y/y, including record futures OI of 810k lots on August 12
- Gasoil ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 50% y/y, including record OI of 1.2M lots on August 30
- Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 26% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
- Total Natural Gas ADV up 23% y/y; OI up 26% y/y, including record futures OI of 22.4M lots on August 27
- North American Gas ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
- TTF Gas ADV up 17% y/y; OI up 71% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.2M lots on August 29
- Asia Gas ADV up 8% y/y; OI up 44% y/y
- Total Environmentals ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 35% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 5% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 14% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 47% y/y; OI up 11% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 55% y/y; OI up 15% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 56% y/y; OI up 63% y/y, including record futures OI of 2.4M lots on August 28
- Euribor ADV up 50% y/y
- Gilts ADV up 48% y/y; OI up 54% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 13% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 27% y/y