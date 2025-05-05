Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics - Record Total Futures & Options ADV, Including Records Across Energy And Financials

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported April 2025 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

April highlights include:

Record total average daily volume (ADV) up 44% y/y; open interest (OI) up 9% y/y, including record futures of 54.3M lots on April 29

Record Energy ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 8% y/y, including record futures of 39.8M lots on April 24 Record total Oil ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 18% y/y, including record OI of 17.5M lots on April 24 Record Brent ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 18% y/y including record OI of 6.9M lots on April 24 Record WTI* ADV up 69% y/y; OI up 34% y/y Record Midland WTI ADV up 257% y/y; OI up 90% y/y Gasoil ADV up 24% y/y; OI up 27% y/y, including record OI of 1.3M lots on April 29 Other Crude & Refined products ADV up 39% y/y; OI up 15% y/y, including record OI of 7.7M lots on April 29 Total Natural Gas ADV up 42% y/y; OI up 4% y/y North American Gas ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 4% y/y TTF Gas ADV up 21% y/y; OI up 8% y/y, Asia Gas ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 47% y/y, including record OI of 176k lots on April 14 Total Environmentals ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 15% y/y

Sugar ADV up 7% y/y

Cotton ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 11% y/y

Record Financials ADV up 57% y/y; OI up 17% y/y Record Interest Rates ADV up 59% y/y; OI up 22% y/y Record Euribor ADV up 68% y/y; OI up 13% y/y Record SONIA ADV up 41% y/y; OI up 20% y/y Gilts ADV up 5% y/y; OI up 66% y/y Equity Indices ADV up 38% y/y MSCI ADV up 74% y/y; OI up 13% y/y FTSE ADV up 8% y/y

NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 66% y/y

NYSE Equity Options ADV up 10% y/y

* Combined OI and volumes of WTI and ICE HOU