Intercontinental Exchange President Benjamin Jackson And CFO Warren Gardiner To Present At The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference On December 2

Date 18/11/2025

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Benjamin Jackson, President, and Warren Gardiner, CFO, will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 2 at 2:55 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com.

