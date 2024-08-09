Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Registered Exchange Offer For Its Outstanding 3.625% Senior Notes Due 2028 Issued In Connection With Prior Private Exchange Offer

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) (“ICE”) today announced the commencement of its offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) its outstanding unregistered 3.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Original Notes”) for a like principal amount of notes of the same series that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Exchange Notes”).

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on September 9, 2024, unless extended or earlier terminated by ICE (such date and time, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Date”). In order to be exchanged in the Exchange Offer, an Original Note must be validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted by ICE. The settlement date for the Exchange Offer will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is expected to be September 11, 2024.

The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical to the terms of the Original Notes, except that the transfer restrictions and registration rights applicable to the Original Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes.

The Exchange Offer is being made pursuant to the terms of, and subject to the conditions set forth in, a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2024 (as the same may be amended or supplemented, the “Prospectus”).

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Exchange Offer or for additional copies of the Prospectus may be directed to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. at (800) 344-5128. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offer.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Original Notes as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Exchange Offer before the deadlines specified herein and in the Prospectus and the accompanying letter of transmittal. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of exchange instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Prospectus and the accompanying letter of transmittal.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Original Notes, and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any Exchange Notes. The Exchange Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Prospectus and related documents. The Exchange Offer is not being made to holders of Original Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.