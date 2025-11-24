Intercontinental Exchange Chair & CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher To Present At The Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference On December 9

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Jeffrey Sprecher, Chair and CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com.