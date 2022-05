Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced today that Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chair and CEO, will present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at www.ir.theice.com.