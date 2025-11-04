Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Intercontinental Exchange CFO Warren Gardiner To Present At The J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference On November 18

Date 04/11/2025

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that Warren Gardiner, CFO, will present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, November 18 at 11:40 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live and in replay via webcast and can be accessed in the investor relations and media section of ICE’s website at http://ir.theice.com.

