Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend Of $0.48 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.48 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2025, which is up 7% from the $0.45 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 13, 2025. The ex-dividend date is June 13, 2025.