Intercontinental Exchange Approves Fourth Quarter Dividend Of $0.48 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.48 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025, which is up 7% from the $0.45 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 16, 2025.