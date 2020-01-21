Intercontinental Exchange Announces The Retirement Of Vice Chairman Charles Vice Following 20 Years Of Distinguished Service

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announces the retirement of Vice Chairman Charles Vice, capping a 20 year career at the company that saw ICE grow from a startup to a global leader in trading, markets and data. Mr. Vice will leave his current role at ICE at the end of the first quarter of this year, coinciding with the company’s 20th Anniversary, and will remain an advisor to the firm through February 2022.
“From ICE’s earliest days, and even before, Chuck Vice’s leadership, partnership and mentorship have helped shape our company through every stage of our evolution and growth,” said Jeffrey Sprecher, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. “He has put an indelible imprint on our industry through innovation, technology, and the countless friendships he has forged across two decades -- which will continue long into the future.”
Mr. Vice was an executive at Continental Power Exchange prior to its rebirth as Intercontinental Exchange. A longtime leader in the application of information technology in the energy and financial services industries, Mr. Vice previously served as Chief Operating Officer of ICE beginning in 2001 and added the title of President in 2005. He was appointed Vice Chairman of the company in 2017.
Mr. Vice earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama and remains a Distinguished Engineering Fellow at its College of Engineering. He also received an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.